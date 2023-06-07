12 Criminally Underrated Films That You Should Watch Immediately

The criminal genre is all about thrill and actions against the law. Many super amazing, criminally underrated films are unseen and undervalued. They have an amazing storyline packed with actions and horrific law breaches, but unfortunately, they could not gain enough ratings leading them to draw out of the box office more quickly than expected.

1. Ravenous (1999)

The Ravenous is a movie set in the 19th-century century and a crime thriller. The movie presents dark comedy and the horror and thriller of the main events. The movie puts insights into the dark nature of humans and presents how far they are willing to go to satisfy their hunger. The screen characters eat human flesh for survival.

2. Candy (2006)

Australian romantic and crime film created in 2006, Candy is based on Luke Davies's novel. It revolves around the relationship of two young lovers who indulge in a relationship with dark desires as they get into a cycle of drug addiction. They test their love with destructive behaviors, which pushes them to the edge of self-destruction. Candy is an intense portrayal of addiction and its impact on human relationships.

3. Death Sentence (2007)

Providing action and thrill, Death Sentence is a masterpiece film launched in 2007 based on Nick Hume's story. Nick is a successful businessman who has a lovely family. His life turns dark when a gang for a dark initiation ritual brutally murders his son.

4. Enemy (2013)

Enemy (2013) is a psychological thriller film with the story of two doppelgängers. Adam Bell, who is a history professor, finds out that he has a doppelgänger, Anthony Claire, who is a minor actor. Adam becomes obsessed with Anthony and their queer resemblance. The movie has surreal and dark psychological events as Anthony becomes a source for exploring the hidden desires and secrets that lie beneath the surface of Adam's seemingly normal functional life.

5. The Limey (1999)

The film The Limey, produced in 1999, is about taking revenge and meeting the consequences of a life full of crime. The movie is about the journey of the protagonist, Wilson, who aims to get revenge for his daughter's death.

6. Blue Ruin (2013)

One film lover has named this movie to be added to the best criminal movie list. Blue Ruin, created in 2013, is also a crime thriller about revenge and finding the complexities of taking revenge.

7. Seven Psychopaths (2012)

Seven Psychopaths, produced in 2012, is a dark comedy-crime movie. It shows the story of a struggling screenwriter Marty Faranan, who gets entangled in a series of unexpected events when his eccentric friend Billy Bickle steals a gangster's beloved Shih Tzu. The movie has extremely witty dialogue and unpredictable twists in its plot.

8. The Hitcher (1986)

A name given by a movie analyst for the category of crime-based movies is The Hitcher. It is a psychological thriller film. The story is about a young man, Jim Halsey. On a trip abroad, he meets a hitchhiker, John Ryder, and finds him a ruthless killer.

9. The Secret in Their Eyes (2009)

Crime thriller A legendary and conceptual movie, The Secret In Their Eyes, is about trauma and revenge. The protagonist Benjamin Esposito tries to solve a brutal rape and murder case that occurred decades earlier. Pursuing justice becomes his desire for revenge, leading to the complex consequences of seeking retribution.

10. Zodiac (2007)

Zodiac is a crime movie full of mysteries. The movie is based on the true events of the unsolved Zodiac-Killer case of San Francisco in the middle of the 1960s. The movie presents the life of 3 people becoming obsessed with the serial killer. The detective, a crime reporter, and a cartoonist try to investigate the unsolved murders to track an elusive killer

11. Prisoners (2013)

Prisoners (2013) is a crime thriller movie about the kidnapping of two young girls. Their parents try to search for them desperately and enter into dark territory to find their daughters, which is also morally ambiguous. The movie is about the dark human tendency to go beyond their moral boundaries to regain their children.

12. Upgrade (2018)

The amazing science-fiction action thriller Upgrade revolves around revenge, AI, and the interference of machines in human lives. The hero Grey avenges his wife Asha, who was murdered in a mugging case which also led him to be paralyzed. He regained his physical abilities through an experimental STEM chip installed in his body. Grey finds himself getting deeper into the underworld power game and conspiracies. The movie has an amazing storyline full of sci-fi actions and thrills.

Source: Reddit.