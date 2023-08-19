25 Cringe-Worthy Cooking Moments That Went Viral for All The Wrong Reasons

I’m all for trying something new in the kitchen, whether experimenting with flavors or utilizing a new utensil. However, some people on social media take it way too far, disgracing the name of cooking. Check out the cringiest things that have ever happened in the world of food and cooking on social media.

1- Countertop Recipes

This one might be the most egregious cooking crime ever to grace the internet. There are plenty of videos of people making massive portions of nachos or spaghetti directly on their countertops. It doesn’t make sense, as it won’t keep the food hot and is awkward to serve. I wish people would just invest in large bowls.

2- Dangerous Deep-Frying

There have been some videos that are more scary than they are cringey. When deep-frying, you should always fill the pot halfway maximum. Some people fill their pots 75%-90%, creating a massive deep-frying hazard that could easily end in disaster. Practice safe frying, folks!

3- Mashed Potato Chips

This cringe-worthy moment is very specific, as one woman posted a video of her rehydrating and then mashing potato chips. She framed it as a “hack” for making mashed potatoes. Frankly, making mashed potatoes from scratch is very easy. Also, why run perfectly good potato chips like that?

4- Slow Cooker Burgers

Another tragic “hack” presented on social media was slow-cooking burgers. This culinary genius advised people to cook and then store their cookout burgers in a slow cooker so they stay warm. Slow-cooking a burger is the perfect way to ensure everyone gets a depressing, flavorless hunk of grey beef.

5- Casserole Abominations

I wish everyone would stop throwing a million raw ingredients into a casserole dish and then sticking it into the oven. It especially bothers me when people make a “cheese sauce” by just melting a block of cheese into the milk. To these cooks, please, grow up and learn how to make a roux.

6- Celebrity Recipes

It’s honestly cringey when a basic and relatively unappetizing recipe video goes viral because it was made by a celebrity. I have no interest in trying Kylie Jenner’s pasta primavera, Bella Hadid’s sandwich, or Jennifer Aniston’s salad, sorry.

7- Sink Seasoning

I was appalled the day I discovered that people will just toss raw meat into their sink, not in a bowl, just in the sink. Then, they season the meat in the sink. I don’t care how clean you keep your sink; it’s disgusting to use your sink as a bowl to season your food. Washing one dish is not that big of a deal.

8- Screaming Chefs

This one has less to do with the food and more to do with the content creators. Sometimes, the TikTok and Instagram chefs tend to scream at their cameras when explaining the recipe, which can be offputting, to say the least. If you create food content, make sure you use your inside voice.

9- Cheesy Crimes

As I mentioned, it’s annoying when people put a whole block of cheese in the oven or a pot. But the cheese crimes don’t end there. Dousing a perfectly good burger in liquid cheese, adding jarred queso to a dish, or using an excessive amount of cheese are common cringe-worthy moments on the food side of social media.

10- Appliance Abuse

I one time saw a woman on TikTok put jalapenos in her toaster. One online commenter said they saw someone cook salmon in the dishwasher. Appliances are made with a purpose in mind, and, in most cases, it’s best if we adhere to those uses. Don’t get weird with your appliances; just follow the instructions.

11- Premature Cutting

Has no one ever heard of resting meat? Gordon Ramsay would be appalled. If you don’t let your meat rest before cutting it, you lose all the delicious juices. The same goes for things like bread, which need to sit for a short while before you slice into them. Please, practice patience, my friends.

12- Stupid Pairings

Sometimes, odd pairings make for amazing dishes, such as balsamic and strawberries or pineapple on pizza. However, not every weird combination is going to taste good. Many social media chefs create absurd combinations that look horrendous and probably taste worst just to get clicks.

13- Wasting Expensive Ingredients

To get people’s attention, content creators will use super high-end ingredients, like Wagyu, gold leaf, or caviar. These luxury ingredients are a privilege to enjoy, but many creators abuse them by drowning them in cheese or mixing them into chili. Such expensive ingredients should be treated with more respect.

14- Carb-On-Carb Crimes

One online home cook lamented about carbo-loaded dishes, saying how they hate “weird, insane carb-on-carb combinations like mac n’ cheese grilled cheese. Seriously? you’re going to put a bunch of noodles between two pieces of bread?” I’m happy to agree with them that carb-on-carb-on-carb dishes are atrocities.

15- Washing Meat

Remember the seasoning in the sink fiasco? Well, people also wash their meat. Rinsing off chicken and steak does nothing to get rid of bacteria and only increases the risk of cross-contamination. Once, I saw someone rinse their ground beef in a colander; I had to take a break from social media.

16- Deep-Fried Atrocities

I mentioned the importance of frying safety, but even safe frying can lead to tragedies, at least in the flavor department. I want to say this very clearly for all the food content creators: not everything needs to be deep-fried. I often watch a cooking video that looks delicious until they drop the entire dish into a deep-fryer for no reason.

17- One-Pot Monstrosities

Similar to the casserole abominations, some people advise their followers to throw everything into a crockpot or large stovetop pot and let it all cook together. It sounds nice and easy, but not everything needs the same amount of cooking time, and it gives you no opportunity to layer and develop your flavors.

18- Homemade Lies

It makes me cringe when a video is titled “homemade xyz recipe.” only for the cook to start using boxed cake mix and premade frosting in the video. If you’re not using raw ingredients, claiming something is homemade is a lie and very misleading.

19- Violence Toward Ingredients

This one is just funny. Some social media chefs are a little too enthusiastic, slamming their onions on the cutting board and aggressively throwing parsley into a pot. I highly recommend cooking with love and tenderness, as opposed to force and violence. Be nice to your ingredients!

20- Unacceptable Fusions

Similar to the weird pairings problem, some people try too hard to combine two global cuisines. Hot dog sushi, curry ramen, and waffle tacos are just a few of the abominations I’ve seen on social media. I adore fusion food, but not everything can work together.

21- Things That Don’t Belong in The Kitchen

I mentioned how people use their kitchen appliances inappropriately, but it gets worse. Some people bring other household appliances into the kitchen to cook, like a clothing iron or hair dryer. Not only is this wildly unhygienic, but I highly doubt it results in yummy dishes.

22- Aversions To Hand-Washing

Did you just touch raw beef? Wash your hands. Did you move the raw chicken from one plate to the other? Wash your hands! Many people on TikTok tend to touch their raw protein and then proceed to touch their other ingredients, which is blasphemous and disgusting. Please, everyone, wash your hands.

23- Junk Food as an Ingredient

One online home cook said, “I saw a ‘recipe’ for a ‘trifle’ made by slicing Twinkies in half lengthwise and layering them with CoolWhip.” The point is that making a casserole from Ritz crackers, Flamin’ Hot Cheetos, and Annie’s boxed mac and cheese is not a recipe; it’s an offense against the cooking gods.

24- Wrapped Ridiculousness

I don’t mind a wrapped dish, but many online find them unnecessary. For example, many TikTok chefs will create a bacon weave and wrap their steak or other protein. While I don’t find this an offense to cooking, it should be used sparingly because not everything needs to be wrapped in something else.

25- Overcooked and Undercooked Tragedies

This one is self-explanatory, but it’s always depressing to see a beautiful piece of filet mignon cooked to the point that it’s a grey brick. On the other hand, it’s wild to watch someone cut open a piece of pink chicken and proclaim, “It’s beautiful.” Don’t be a hero; use a meat thermometer.

