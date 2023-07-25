Are you tired of watching the same old blockbusters and popular films? If you're a true movie lover, you're always looking for hidden gems and underrated movies that often go unnoticed by mainstream audiences.

This article has compiled a list of the top 50 best critically underrated films you need to watch.

These films have received critical acclaim from thought-provoking dramas to mind-bending thrillers but have somehow flown under the radar for most viewers.

So if you're ready to expand your film horizons and appreciate the art of cinema, read on to discover these must-watch movies that deserve more recognition.

1 – Election (1999)

In this satirical comedy-drama, a high school teacher (Matthew Broderick) holds a grudge against a student (Reese Witherspoon) who runs against him for student council president.

2 – The Prestige (2006)

In this mystery thriller set in 19th-century London, two rival magicians (Christian Bale and Hugh Jackman) compete to create the ultimate illusion, with deadly consequences.

3 – The Iron Giant (1999)

In this animated science-fiction film, a young boy named Hogarth befriends a giant robot that fell from space, but soon they must protect it from government agents who want to destroy it.

4 – Donnie Darko (2001)

In this mind-bending psychological thriller, a troubled teenager (Jake Gyllenhaal) is plagued by visions of a giant rabbit and must navigate a series of strange occurrences that lead to a shocking revelation.

5 – Memento (2000)

In this neo-noir psychological thriller, a man with short-term memory loss (Guy Pearce) tries to track down his wife's killer by using notes and tattoos to keep important information at the forefront of his mind.

6 – Children of Men (2006)

In this dystopian science-fiction film set in 2027, a former activist (Clive Owen) becomes the unlikely savior of humanity when he is tasked with protecting the only pregnant woman in a world that has lost the ability to reproduce.

7 – The Assassination of Jesse James by The Coward Robert Ford (2007)

This Western drama tells the story of the notorious outlaw Jesse James (Brad Pitt) and the young man (Casey Affleck) who became infatuated with him, ultimately leading to his downfall.

8 – Moon (2009)

This science-fiction film follows an astronaut (Sam Rockwell) nearing the end of a three-year solitary mission on the moon and begins to experience strange hallucinations that make him question his sanity.

9 – The Nice Guys (2016)

In this action-comedy film set in 1970s Los Angeles, a private eye (Ryan Gosling) and an enforcer (Russell Crowe) team up to solve the mystery of a missing girl and the seemingly unrelated death of a porn star.

10 – Amélie (2001)

This whimsical romantic comedy follows the misadventures of a young woman (Audrey Tautou) in Paris who sets out to make the lives of those around her slightly happier while struggling with her loneliness and a sense of purpose.

11 – In Bruges (2008)

In this dark comedy crime film, two hitmen (Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson) are sent to Bruges, Belgium, by their boss (Ralph Fiennes) to lay low after a botched job. Still, they soon find themselves embroiled in a series of unexpected events.

12 – The Fountain (2006)

This visually stunning sci-fi film explores themes of love, death, and rebirth through three different timelines: a conquistador's quest for the Tree of Life, a medical researcher's search for a cure for his wife's terminal illness, and a space traveler's journey to the dying star Xibalba.

13 – Miller's Crossing (1990)

Set in Prohibition-era America, this crime film follows the complex web of relationships and power struggles between rival gangs and their associates, including a political boss (Albert Finney) and his right-hand man (Gabriel Byrne).

14 – Mud (2012)

In this coming-of-age drama, two boys (Tye Sheridan and Jacob Lofland) in rural Arkansas encounter a mysterious man named Mud (Matthew McConaughey) who is on the run from the law, and they agree to help him reunite with his true love (Reese Witherspoon).

15 – The End of The Tour (2015)

This biographical drama follows Rolling Stone reporter David Lipsky (Jesse Eisenberg), who interviews acclaimed author David Foster Wallace (Jason Segel) during the last five days of Wallace's book tour for Infinite Jest.

16 – Punch-Drunk Love (2002)

In this romantic comedy-drama, an emotionally unstable and socially awkward small-business owner (Adam Sandler) finds himself drawn to a mysterious woman (Emily Watson) while being harassed by a phone sex line operator (Philip Seymour Hoffman).

17 – A Ghost Story (2017)

This unconventional drama-fantasy film follows a recently deceased musician (Casey Affleck) as he haunts his former home and observes the passage of time. At the same time, his grieving partner (Rooney Mara) tries to move on with her life.

18 – Blade Runner 2049 (2017)

This neo-noir science fiction film is a sequel to the original Blade Runner film. It follows a new blade runner (Ryan Gosling) as he uncovers a long-buried secret that leads him to seek out former blade runner Rick Deckard (Harrison Ford), who has been missing for 30 years.

19 – The Blackcoat's Daughter (2015)

This horror-thriller film follows two young women (Emma Roberts and Kiernan Shipka) left behind at their boarding school over winter break. They begin to experience increasingly disturbing events that may have a sinister supernatural origin.

20 – The Guest (2014)

In this thriller film, a mysterious and charming stranger (Dan Stevens) arrives at the home of a family who recently lost their son in combat, claiming to be a former comrade of the deceased soldier.

As the family welcomes him, they discover his true motives and identity.

21 – Kiss Kiss Bang Bang (2005)

This crime-comedy film follows a petty thief (Robert Downey Jr.) who stumbles into an audition and ends up in Hollywood, where he becomes entangled in a murder investigation and a complicated romance.

22 – The Witch (2015)

Set in 1630s New England, this horror-mystery film follows a Puritan family that becomes isolated from their community and is targeted by an evil entity lurking in the nearby woods.

23 – The Babadook (2014)

In this psychological horror film, a single mother (Essie Davis) and her young son (Noah Wiseman) are haunted by a mysterious creature from a children's book, as their already difficult relationship becomes increasingly strained.

24 – Enemy (2013)

This psychological thriller film follows a university lecturer (Jake Gyllenhaal) who discovers a man who looks exactly like him and becomes obsessed with uncovering the truth behind their connection.

25 – The Handmaiden (2016)

This erotic psychological thriller film set in the 1930s follows a Korean con artist who hires a handmaiden to assist her in a plot to swindle a Japanese heiress out of her inheritance, but their plan takes an unexpected turn.

26 – The Invitation (2015)

This horror-thriller film follows a man invited to a dinner party hosted by his ex-wife and her new husband and begins to suspect that something sinister may be afoot.

27 – Locke (2013)

This drama film follows a construction manager (Tom Hardy) who receives a phone call while driving and must make a series of difficult decisions that could significantly impact his personal and professional life.

28 – Midnight Special (2016)

This science fiction film follows a father (Michael Shannon) who goes on the run with his son (Jaeden Martell) after discovering that the boy possesses supernatural powers and must protect him from the government and a religious cult.

29 – Take Shelter (2011)

This drama-thriller film follows a man (Michael Shannon) who begins to experience apocalyptic visions and becomes obsessed with preparing for a coming storm, threatening to tear apart his family and sanity.

30 – Short Term 12 (2013)

This drama film follows the staff and residents of a group home for troubled adolescents as they struggle to overcome their own personal issues and form meaningful connections with one another.

31 – Slow West (2015)

This Western film follows a young Scottish man (Kodi Smit-McPhee) who travels to America for his lost love and is aided by a mysterious outlaw (Michael Fassbender) who agrees to help him navigate the dangerous terrain.

32 – Under The Skin (2013)

This science fiction horror film follows an alien seductress (Scarlett Johansson) who roams the streets of Glasgow, Scotland, preying on unsuspecting men until she begins to question her own existence and purpose.

33 – Upstream Color (2013)

This science fiction drama follows a woman (Amy Seimetz) who becomes entangled in a bizarre and inexplicable conspiracy after ingesting a mysterious drug and must fight to regain control of her own identity.

34 – The Lobster (2015)

This black comedy follows a man (Colin Farrell) who must find a new romantic partner within 45 days or be turned into an animal of his choice and his journey through a surreal and absurd society that values conformity above all else.

35 – Ex Machina (2014)

This science fiction thriller follows a young programmer (Domhnall Gleeson) who is invited to the remote home of a reclusive CEO (Oscar Isaac) to participate in a groundbreaking experiment involving a humanoid robot (Alicia Vikander).

36 – The Florida Project (2017)

This drama film follows a young girl (Brooklynn Prince) and her friends, who live in a low-budget motel near Disney World, and their adventures as they navigate the ups and downs of childhood, poverty, and life in modern America.

37 – Good Time (2017)

This crime thriller follows a bank robber (Robert Pattinson) who finds himself on a desperate and dangerous quest to get his brother out of jail after a botched robbery.

38 – Swiss Army Man (2016)

This surreal comedy follows a man (Paul Dano) stranded on a desert island and befriends a flatulent corpse (Daniel Radcliffe), which he uses as a multipurpose tool to find his way back to civilization.

39 – The Killing of a Sacred Deer (2017)

This psychological thriller follows a successful surgeon (Colin Farrell) forced to make an unthinkable sacrifice after a teenage boy (Barry Keoghan) he has taken under his wing begins to exert an increasingly sinister influence over his family.

40 – Sorry To Bother You (2018)

This absurdist dark comedy follows a young telemarketer (Lakeith Stanfield) who discovers a magical key to success that propels him up the corporate ladder but also reveals the sinister underbelly of corporate America.

41 – Annihilation (2018)

This science fiction horror film follows a group of scientists who enter The Shimmer, where the laws of nature don't apply. The crew aims to discover why previous expeditions into The Shimmer failed.

42 – First Reformed (2017)

This drama follows a troubled pastor (Ethan Hawke) who grapples with his faith and mortality after a pregnant parishioner (Amanda Seyfried) asks him to counsel her husband. This environmental activist has become increasingly radicalized.

43 – Hereditary (2018)

This supernatural horror film follows a grieving family (Toni Collette, Milly Shapiro, Gabriel Byrne) haunted by the dark secrets of their ancestry after the death of their matriarch.

44 – Mandy (2018)

This action horror film follows a logger (Nicolas Cage) who goes on a rampage of revenge against a cult who murdered his wife (Andrea Riseborough) and left him for dead.

45 – A Quiet Place (2018)

This post-apocalyptic horror film follows a family (Emily Blunt, John Krasinski, Millicent Simmonds) who must live in silence to avoid being hunted by mysterious creatures that hunt by sound.

46 – Shoplifters (2018)

This Japanese drama film follows a family who rely on petty thievery to get by, but their lives are changed when they take in a young girl they find on the street.

47 – The Farewell (2019)

This comedy-drama film follows a Chinese-American woman (Awkwafina) who returns to China to say goodbye to her grandmother, who has been diagnosed with a terminal illness, but her family has decided not to tell her about it.

48 – The Lighthouse (2019)

This psychological horror film follows two lighthouse keepers (Robert Pattinson and Willem Dafoe) who begin to lose their sanity while isolated on a remote island in the 1890s.

49 – Uncut Gems (2019)

This crime thriller film follows a New York City jeweler (Adam Sandler) who risks everything to make high-stakes bets that could lead to the windfall of a lifetime.

50 – Possessor (2020)

This science fiction horror film follows an elite corporate assassin (Andrea Riseborough) who uses brain-implant technology to take control of other people's bodies to execute high-profile targets.