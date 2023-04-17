6 Steps To Get Started With Crowdfunding Investing

Crowdfunding has become popular for people to invest small amounts of money in startups and early-stage companies, and in the U.S. alone, investors make over $17 billion yearly.

Many different types of companies rely on crowdfunding to generate capital. Technology companies are among the most common, but health and wellness companies, fashion companies, and social and environmental organizations also use crowdfunding.

It allows investors to support new businesses and potentially earn a return on their investment. If you're interested in crowdfunding investing, here are six tips to help you get started.

6 Steps To Start Crowdfunding Investing

Understand The Types of Crowdfunding

Before you start crowdfunding investing, it's important to understand the different types of crowdfunding. There are three main types:

Reward-based crowdfunding: This type of crowdfunding allows investors to contribute to a project or campaign in exchange for a non-financial reward or perk. The reward can be anything from a t-shirt to a product from the company.

Donation-based crowdfunding: This type of crowdfunding involves donating money to a cause or organization. There is no expectation of receiving anything in return.

Equity crowdfunding: Equity crowdfunding allows investors to buy shares in a company. This crowdfunding type is the most popular among investors and resembles buying shares of stock in publicly-traded companies.

Now that we’ve looked at the different types of crowdfunding, here are six steps to get started.

1. Choose a Crowdfunding Platform

Once you understand the types of crowdfunding, you'll need to choose a platform to invest through. There are many crowdfunding platforms to choose from, so it's essential to do your research and find one that's right for you.

Some of the most popular crowdfunding platforms include Kickstarter, Indiegogo, StartEngine, GoFundMe, and SeedInvest. Each platform has its rules and regulations, so read the fine print before investing.

2. Research The Company

Before you invest in a company, it's important to do your due diligence and research the company. This includes looking at their financials, team, and business plan. The more that you understand about how the company does business, the better decisions you’ll make.

You should also look at their market and industry to ensure it's a viable investment. For example, if the company is in a crowded market or industry, it may be more difficult for them to succeed.

3. Diversify Your Investments

Just as with investing in the stock market, one of the key rules is diversifying your portfolio. This means investing in different companies and industries to spread your risk. Diversification will ensure you don't lose your shirt if one company (or an entire sector) has a bad year.

You should invest in multiple companies and different business sectors to spread your risk and increase your chances of success. For instance, rather than investing only in technology companies, consider investing in companies across various industries, such as medical, environmental, and technological ones.

4. Set Realistic Expectations

Like active investing in the stock market, crowdfunding investing can be risky, so it's important to set realistic expectations. Not all companies will succeed, and some may take longer to see a return on your investment.

It's important to be patient and not expect to see immediate returns. Crowdfunding investing is a long-term game, and it may take years to see a return on your investment. As such, don’t invest money you cannot afford to lose.

5. Understand The Risks

As with any investment, crowdfunding investing contains risk. The companies you invest in may fail, and you may lose your entire investment. In fact, crowdfunding operations are only fully funded about 22% of the time, and it’s important to understand that going in.

It's critical to accept these risks and only invest money you can afford to lose. You should also ensure you understand the platform's policies on refunds and returns if things go south.

6. Keep Track of Your Investments

Once you start investing in crowdfunding, keeping track of your investments is important. You should monitor the companies you've invested in and keep up-to-date on any news or developments from those companies. The platform that you invest with should be able to help track performance and funding status.

You should also know your returns and adjust your investments as needed. If a company is not performing well, you may need to sell your shares and invest in a different company.

In conclusion, crowdfunding investing can be a great way to support new businesses and potentially earn a return on your investment. However, it's essential to research and understand the risks involved. The risks associated with crowdfunding are generally higher than investing in the stock market.

Make sure you choose the right platform, research the companies you invest in, diversify your investments, and set realistic expectations. By following these tips, you can start crowdfunding investing and potentially earn a good return on your investment.

This post originally appeared on Wealth of Geeks.