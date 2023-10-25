Despite a Challenging Start in San Francisco, Cruise Robotaxis Hope To Expand Abroad

General Motors' Cruise robotaxis have been in the news plenty since making their debut in San Francisco; however, not all the headlines about this fledgling, autonomous driving technology have been favorable.

There have been numerous reports of Cruise robotaxis causing traffic, blocking emergency or law enforcement vehicles, and at least one instance, of someone being run over by a robotaxi.

So, things have not been off to an excellent start for GM’s Cruise robotaxis.

However, the company recently announced that they will be giving these robotaxis updates to help them better navigate the road when they sense emergency services or law enforcement vehicles approaching. So, hopefully, some of the issues mentioned above will be happening less frequently, especially since GM has plans for their Cruise robotaxi service to expand internationally.

What’s GM Planning for Their Robotaxi Service?

GM’s Cruise is reportedly forming a joint venture with Honda to bring its autonomous taxi service to Japan.

What may surprise some is that GM will not be using the Chevy Bolt, the autonomous vehicle that’s been the staple of their San Francisco robotaxi fleet. Instead, as part of their joint venture that launches in Japan in 2026, GM and Honda will be using a much larger vehicle, a six-seater shuttle called the Cruise Origin.

The plan is to launch this autonomous ride-hailing service right in the heart of Tokyo. So again, hopefully, Cruise will be able to take what they’ve learned from the issues in San Francisco and avoid them in their Tokyo launch. However, the population of San Francisco is less than one million people, whereas Tokyo’s population is closer to 14 million people.

In short, traffic in Tokyo, like any major city, will not be calm.

The notable (and consistent) issues that Cruises’ autonomous driving Chevy Bolt has been encountering make it clear that this technology was unleashed on the streets before it was ready. But 2026 is still a few years away, so GM and Honda will have a chance to make substantial improvements.

Though the Cruise Origin shuttles will still be level 4 autonomous vehicles, they’re larger than the Chevy Bolt, and Tokyo is a busier, more densely populated city than San Francisco. So exactly how much better these Origin shuttles will be on busy roadways remains to be seen, which doesn’t sound promising.

However, none of the above is phasing Honda CEO Toshihiro Mibe, who called bringing an autonomous ride-hailing service to a complex “traffic environment” like central Tokyo a “great challenge.”

Beyond the limitations of level 4 autonomous driving tech, what remains to be seen is how an autonomous ride-hailing service will be profitable.

Even though they don’t have to pay drivers, Cruise and Honda will be responsible for the costs of maintaining these vehicles, which will be pretty expensive.

It’s worth pointing out that the ride-hailing service Uber, even though they hire drivers as independent contractors who are fully responsible for maintaining their vehicles, hasn’t seen profitability.

While there have been no announcements about what fare prices will be for these Cruise Origins shuttles, given how expensive everything generally is in Tokyo, don’t expect them to be cheap.