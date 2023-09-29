What You Need to Know About Retirement on a Cruise Ship

For nearly 20 years, Jeff Farschman, 73, has spent 7-8 months annually aboard the Holland America Line cruise ship. The retired vice-president at Lockheed Martin had his first extended stay experience while stranded on a Caribbean cruise ship during Hurricane Ivan in 2004.

“I just kept on extending and extending my time on board because the hurricane ruined my original winter plans,” he explains. He booked six back-to-back cruises on the ship, spending 47 days at sea. Since then, the longest time Farschman spent on shore was during the pandemic, and he immediately returned to cruise life once restrictions were lifted.

While many people consider spending time on a luxury cruise ship to be a pleasant diversion or relaxing vacation, a growing number of retirees are now calling those ships their home. Living out their golden years in a floating hotel makes as much financial sense as residing in an assisted living facility or traditional retirement community.

This alternative retirement plan has been gaining traction for some time.

While not officially retired, CEO Tony de Leede, 69, finds cruise ship living appealing. He first purchased a cabin aboard the private 165-residence cruise ship The World in 2002. In total, De Leede spends 3-5 months in a year at sea, where he can “combine a nice environment with working from and then going to sleep in Venice and waking up in Croatia.”

Recently, De Leede bought a two-bedroom cabin aboard Storylines' MV Narrative, a luxurious residential ship scheduled to launch in 2024. With 547 rooms, ranging from one-bedroom cabins to spacious condominiums, MV Narrative is poised to become one of the world's largest residential ships.

Onboard amenities include 20 dining options, a 24-hour fitness center, and a microbrewery. Pets are also allowed on the ship, which became a game-changer for De Leede.

Why Choose Cruise Ship Retirement?

Farschman and De Leede are among a growing number of senior citizens preferring cruise ships to spend the majority of their year. This alternative retirement lifestyle can be appealing for several reasons.

Cost of Living

With the increasing costs of real estate and a shortage of retirement-friendly housing, booking year-round cruise trips is comparable to assuming a new mortgage or paying premium prices for an assisted living facility. Retirement benefits, 401(k) savings, and other sources of income can all be applied toward the cost of an extended cruise.

Hassle-Free Daily Living

For retirees or the elderly, daily services on a cruise ship, such as meals, housekeeping, and entertainment, replace the challenges of maintenance associated with home ownership.

Semi-retired travel agent Janice Yetke, 78, finds herself drawn to the lifestyle. “The staff feeds you, provides entertainment, and cleans your room twice daily. It all meets our needs at this stage in life.”

Year-Round Travel

Like De Leede, other retirees look forward to traveling around the world from the comfort of a cruise ship rather than planning and financing traditional vacations. Setting a budget for travel can be a substantial financial burden to many. Living aboard a cruise ship means visiting the world's far reaches with manageable living expenses.

Cruise Line Retirement Options

Much like traditional real estate, there are several ways to retire on a cruise ship, depending on the overall cost and level of comfort.

The first, and in many ways the cheapest, option is to book back-to-back cruises. For example, a seven-night Caribbean cruise on Carnival Cruise Line's newest ship, Carnival Celebration, starts from $118 per person per night. 52 weeks of back-to-back reservations would amount to $43,000 per person.

Even when the same cruise package is booked, passengers might need to relocate to different ships occasionally. Additional expenses such as tips, flights, and alternative land-based housing could add up to $50,000 a year. That's still less than the estimated $60,000 annual cost of traditional assisted living in the United States.

Another cruise retirement option is renting or purchasing a cabin on a residential cruise ship. This is considerably more expensive than booking back-to-back trips, however. The World is one of the most prominent luxury residence liners, attracting high-profile clients like Farschman since the 2000s.

Emerging residential cruise ship companies such as Storylines look to enter the market with offerings such as the MV Narrative. The ship, launching in 2024, boasts luxury residential spaces of up to 4 bedrooms, full cruise amenities, and environmentally sustainable energy.

As a bonus, residents can rent their units when they're not using them, much like a timeshare. To take advantage of these retirement conveniences, interested buyers need to invest at least $1 million USD for a 237-square-foot inside cabin with a virtual window. A lease option is also available: a twenty-four-year lease currently costs $650K. This option does not automatically include onboard services such as food, housekeeping, Wi-Fi, etc.

Evaluating Retirement Priorities and Necessities

With so many cruise ship retirement options available, several things must be considered.

Healthcare

Cruise ship medical staff members might not be adequately prepared for the level of medical care some retirees require, especially for chronic health issues. Should medical assistance be required, the cost and availability vary significantly from country to country. Furthermore, not all insurance plans are applicable while traveling abroad.

Limited Living Space

Another consideration for retirees is the limited amount of private living space in a cruise ship cabin. Some retirees find the experience to be claustrophobic, while others have difficulty paring down their personal belongings. Living at sea also means limited contact with dry land for days at a time.

Connections With Family and Friends

Living for an extended period at sea limits the passenger’s ability to connect with family members and friends. Visiting family and friends may have to book an expensive cruise package of their own or arrange to visit a port of call.

Who Is The Ideal Maritime Retiree?

The choice to embark on a maritime retirement journey hinges on individual circumstances, desires, and priorities. The ideal cruise ship retiree should be in relatively good health since medical facilities are often limited. Because of the additional expenses associated with cruise life, a substantial amount of retirement savings is also a plus. The ideal cruise ship retiree should also be comfortable being isolated from friends and family for extended periods of time.

The allure of retiring at sea lies in the promise of adventure, freedom, and an exciting lifestyle,, and remains an enticing prospect for those ready to set sail into their golden years.

This article was produced by The Money Dreamer and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.