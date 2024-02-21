11 Reason To Sail on Cruises From Galveston

In no uncertain terms, a cruise port makes all the difference regarding your entire vacation. After all, the location of your departure sets the tone for your trip moving forward, determining which destinations you’ll reach once you’re on the high seas.

While specific destinations like Miami or Canaveral boast unique strengths, something might also be said for the Port of Galveston, Texas. A smaller port overlooking the Gulf of Mexico, Galveston may not be the largest or busiest destination from which to depart. Yet, there are plenty of amicable reasons to look into this idyllic Texan island for your next cruise-going experience.

1. Carnival, Royal Caribbean, and Disney Offer Cruises From Galveston

Looking at it plainly, Galveston has three cruise terminals making up its port. In contrast, far larger alternatives, like the Port of Miami, have eleven terminals. Because of this, Galveston unfortunately cannot house many of the industry's prestigious cruise lines. However, the port’s terminals support several large-scale cruise corporations, with Carnival, Royal Caribbean, Princess, Norwegian, MSC, and Disney Cruises departing from Galveston regularly.

2. The Nearby Cruise Destinations Are Well Worth It

Admittedly, inevitable drawbacks are attached to cruises from Galveston. Considering how much farther west it is than ports in Florida or along the East Coast, most cruise lines out of Galveston cannot travel to their company’s private islands as many are in the Eastern Caribbean. However, Galveston’s location along the Gulf of Mexico has its distinct perks, including ready access to the Western Caribbean and parts of South and Central America. Though some guests might regret losing a chance at CocoCay, it’s hard to be upset when trekking along the shores of Mexico, Honduras, or Belize.

3. It’s Easier To Navigate Than Larger Ports

There’s no simple answer when it comes to determining the total cost of cruises from Galveston over any other port in the U.S. Like most ports, the final cost of the cruise depends on numerous factors, including the time of year you’re sailing, the location of your cabin, and the cruise line you plan on traveling with. However, the convenience of navigating the port itself makes Galveston a perfect option for anyone new to cruise vacations. Avoiding the large-scale crowds and tedious boarding lines as other major ports, Galveston remains a hassle-free destination for most novice travelers out there.

4. Galveston Is Conveniently Located in the Central U.S.

Given Galveston’s distinct location in eastern Texas, it’s one of the most readily accessible ports for travelers across the U.S. Located in the heart of America, travelers from the Western U.S. will have just as easy time reaching it as vacationers from the Midwest or East Coast. After all, who wants to sit on a lengthy plane ride to reach their port of call? Also, Galveston lacks the same high value of traffic as Miami or other popular ports, making it relatively hassle-free to reach.

5. The Port Terminal Is Reasonably Close to the Airport

Houston’s William P. Hobby Airport is the closest airport to Galveston. Roughly 41 miles northwest of the port, travelers can easily navigate from the airport to their cruise terminal in under an hour. Galveston is also close to several major cities, making it an option, albeit a farther one, for anyone flying into Austin or Dallas. However, given Houston’s short driving distance to Galveston, William P. Hobby Airport is your best bet for air travel.

6. The Boarding Process Is Quick and Seamless

As mentioned above, Galveston doesn’t have the same volume of passengers flooding through its port as Miami, Canaveral, or Port Everglades. As a result, boarding a ship is comparatively tamer—especially since the port opened up its third and latest terminal in 2022. Having been constructed in the past two decades and carefully refurbished, these terminals are in fantastic shape, making the onboarding process much more efficient for vacationers. The terminals also come equipped with innovative new features, with Terminal 3 offering mobile check-in and state-of-the-art facial recognition devices.

7. There Are Plenty of Hotels Nearby

Another notable feature of Galveston is the number of hotels near the port. (Because let’s face it: what’s more accessible than simply waking up, hopping in your car, and practically walking onto the ship without worrying about losing track of time?) What’s more, many of the hotels in the Galveston area have special offers for anyone traveling onboard a cruise ship. These offers include free or discounted parking rates and a helpful shuttle that ferry passengers back and forth from the hotel to the ship. While several hotels in Galveston have these amenities, some of the best include the Hilton Galveston Island Resort and the San Luis Resort.

8. Parking Is Easy

Don’t let Galveston’s size fool you—the port itself has plenty of options when it comes to parking. As previously suggested, anyone staying at a nearby hotel might want to consider leaving their car parked there and taking a shuttle, taxi, or Uber over to their terminal. Additionally, travelers can reserve a space in the port’s parking lot ahead of their trip. These parking spaces are safe and secure, and port employees will assist with any luggage brought aboard on cruises from Galveston.

9. Galveston Itself Is a Beautiful Place To Visit

The main reason we believe you should depart from Galveston on your next cruise is the opportunity you'll have to see what it has to offer. Like most major cities, there’s plenty to do and see around town, with every prospective sight catering to travelers’ interests. For those interested in shopping, the Strand Historical District has plenty of independently owned stores that feature everything from odd tchotchkes to essential beach items. Galveston’s famous Moody Gardens is an educational park built around natural wonders such as exotic sea life, immaculate flowers, roaming monkeys, and sloths.

10. You’re Bound To Find Some Great Last-Minute Deals

As previously mentioned, Galveston is a more scaled-down port than Miami or Port Canaveral, but its three terminals still receive cruise ships constantly. Because of this constantly moving schedule, most travelers will find it incredibly easy to find last-minute deals on select cruises from Galveston—often days before the ship is booked to leave. Sure, it may not be practical for those traveling from longer distances to book something last-minute. Yet these last-minute deals are well worth it for anyone within a short distance of Galveston.

11. Galveston Is Steeped in Rich Maritime History

Galveston is a city rich in history, having first been settled by Indigenous Natives of the Akokisa and Karankawa tribes before the Europeans arrived in the 1600s. Over the next several centuries, Galveston became a hub for maritime trade, eventually attracting such notable figures as French buccaneer Jean Lafitte. All that being said, history buffs will delight at the chance to visit Galveston, taking in some of the numerous historical sights around town—like Lafitte’s personal hideaway at Maison Rouge or the Michael B. Menard House, named after one of Galveston’s original American settlers. Even those who don’t care for history will find these areas fascinating.