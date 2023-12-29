Cruising Is Back to Pre-Pandemic Popularity; Experts Say You Can Still Save

The cruise line industry took a financial hit in 2020 and 2021 during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Since then, however, travelers have been keen to return to cruise ships, to the tune of 35.7 million of them in 2024.

According to Reuters, that number is up 6% from 2019, the final full year before the pandemic.

With the demand for cruising exceeding pre-pandemic levels, scoring a deal is more challenging than ever. When cruising first came back, significant discounts online were not uncommon. In 2024, however, it will require diligent research and flexibility in one’s travel dates to save money. As travel experts will explain, it’s still possible to save on a cruise if one knows how and when to book.

Book Early for the Best Deals

As is usually the case with travel, booking as far ahead of time as possible reaps the benefit of finding more opportunities to save. With cruising back to pre-pandemic popularity, the booking demand is up, leading to fewer deals.

Kimberly Fidler, VP of Marketing for Get Away Today, notes, “Cruisers should book early, particularly with Disney Cruise Line, which rarely offers deals.” While discounts are uncommon, Fidler urges cruisers to keep checking rates. She adds, “You can keep following your cruise, and if another deal comes out after you've booked, many times you can make an adjustment to apply that deal as long as your cruise hasn't been paid in full.”

If discounts are available, they often include conditions such as non-refundable deposits. Cruisers need to keep that in mind, but if they’re confident that a cruise is in their family’s travel plans for 2024, then the trade-off is worth it. Fidler says, “There are always options to pay a little bit more for a little bit of flexibility, so you may want to consider that.”

How early families should book their cruise depends on several factors. If a family is already on a cruise, they can often book their next voyage at a lower price. These limited-time offers, known in the industry as “bouncebacks,” allow travelers to book their next vacation before their current one ends, or shortly thereafter.

Mikkel Woodruff, co-founder and editor of Sometimes Sailing, explains the benefits of booking the next cruise while still on board, noting that it “saves you the most money for a future cruise.” He adds, “You're able to move the cruise date around, and if you ultimately decide to cancel, you'll get your money back. But it's better to book onboard because once you're off the ship and done with your Disney Cruise Line sailing, you cannot take advantage of the same offer.”

Have Flexible Travel Dates

Travelers stand to save a lot on an upcoming cruise by having flexibility in their calendars. High-priced cruises often fall on popular travel dates, so thinking outside the box will mitigate the odds of paying top dollar for a cruise. Woodruff notes that sought-after cruises, particularly those immediately around holidays, sell out quickly and “are also the most costly. If you can go the first week of December, for example, before it's Christmas or Hanukkah time, you'll still be able to enjoy holiday decorations on the ship, but you'll avoid the cost of a Christmas or New Year's cruise.”

Sarah Gilliland, travel editor and writer at On The Road With Sarah, adds that cruise lines tend to offer discounts on cruises taking place over less popular dates, “so flexibility is key if you are looking for a deal over a specific set of dates or an itinerary.” Suppose a traveler wants more control over when they take a cruise. In that case, Gilliand advises, “booking a placeholder or making a deposit for a future sailing before the end of your current cruise is an easy way to lock in a lower price for future travel.”

Dig Deep for Discounts

Saving on a cruise was more straightforward in years past, but the days of scoring significant discounts are over, says theme park journalist Megan duBois. She notes that there are still several ways to find deals on higher cruise prices, stating, “Look at the cruise line's discount pages to see if there are any offers you are applicable for, such as a military discount, credit card loyalty discount, or state resident offer. If booking on your own seems daunting, you can always call the cruise line directly to book, and sometimes the people on the phone can combine offers to give you better deals.”

duBois encourages travelers to shop around before committing to a cruise, adding, “Be sure to look at a few different room types and dates. Try multiple combinations of travel dates and cabins to see when you'll get the best bang for your buck.”

Scott McConkey, founder of Miles With McConkey, agrees that checking the web for discounts yields the best chances of scoring significant savings on a future cruise. He recommends families monitor Disney Cruise Line’s website regularly, noting that, “Cruise deals are offered regularly but go quickly. By checking daily, you can strike when you find a deal you like.” Being ready to book a cruise at a moment’s notice will help when big deals come around.

This article was produced by Media Decision and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.