24 Practical Tips To Crush Your Debt in Record Time

Many of us struggle to stay within our budget, and it’s not always because of a tendency to overspend. Unexpected household bills can often arrive, usually at the worst possible time.

The holiday season also puts an extra strain on our finances. We can often rectify matters quickly, as a quiet period helps us get on top of our spending. But, if the pattern continues and our debt gets out of control, it’s time to take positive action.

1. Seek Independent Help

If your debt has spiraled out of control, seeking professional advice from an independent body is essential. There are many charitable organizations to help you, and while we will offer practical tips, there are official schemes in place that those independent bodies will guide you through.

2. Contact Your Creditors

While there are no guarantees, it may be worth contacting your creditors if you are experiencing financial hardship. They won’t write off any debts, but they may freeze interest while you get back on top of your affairs. Even if one of your creditors takes this approach, it’s a worthwhile exercise.

3. Identify Where It Went Wrong

Separating your outgoings and identifying where the debt was accrued is essential. Many banks are helpful in this respect, as they can divide your spending into categories, such as entertainment and groceries. Maybe you are overdoing things at the grocery store or indulging in too many takeaways. Consider your bank statements and pinpoint those areas that need improvement.

4. Compare Providers

Comparison websites can be a vital tool in the battle against rising debt. Are you paying too much for your car, home, or pet insurance? Is there a better option for your utilities? Those comparison sites work with hundreds of companies and are there to get you the best possible deal among their affiliates.

5. Look a Little Further

Some insurance providers advertise that they don’t appear on comparison websites. It’s inconvenient for the consumer, but, in theory, it means that the companies don’t pay commissions, and they can keep their costs down. It’s always worth checking out these providers for potentially lower premiums.

6. Cut up Those Cards

Credit cards may have been helpful and even essential at times, but if you are serious about becoming debt-free, you must stop using them. Cutting up the plastic and binning the remains is an excellent way to avoid temptation.

7. Sell off Surplus Online

We all have household items that we no longer want or need. If you are looking for extra cash to help with debt, an ideal place to start is to get rid of those surplus goods and claim as much money as possible. An online auction or sales site has a global reach, and these are ideal if you want to maximize returns for books, clothes, collectibles, and more.

8. Try a Yard Sale

A yard sale won’t have that global customer base, but it’s a better option for cheaper items you want to sell for just a few cents. Also, a yard sale is preferable to online selling for bulkier household goods that can’t be mailed.

9. Stay Home

Nobody said crushing your debt is fun, and you may have to restrict your social activities for a while. Avoiding those bars and restaurants can quickly reduce spending and help you regain control.

10. Try a Spending Fast

A spending fast is a radical way of learning how to control your finances more effectively. The idea is that you spend nothing for a day or two. Your mortgage, rent, and other utilities will run as usual, but you don’t use cash or bank cards for a short period. It’s a practice that can get you out of the habit of spending unnecessarily.

11. Use Windfalls Wisely

You may be lucky enough to receive some unexpected money. A tax rebate of a gift from a family member is an occasional bonus for some. There is a temptation to over-indulge when a windfall arrives, but this is a time to be sensible and put it towards your debt recovery scheme.

12. Walk or Take a Bike

Cutting down on fuel costs is another way to reduce your outgoings. If you live several miles from work, it’s not practical to walk, but you could consider a bicycle as an alternative means of transport. Walking shorter distances instead of taking the car is the first step in reducing your gas intake.

13. Try Discount Grocery Stores

Here in the United Kingdom, I’ve found that the produce sold in so-called discount supermarkets can be just as good as that in mainstream outlets. I can’t always get everything I want, but the final cost of my weekly shop is noticeably cheaper. At times when my budget is particularly tight, these discount stores are a huge bonus.

14. Cut Down on Waste

While pushing your trolley around those discount stores, try only to buy what you need. We can all be wasteful, particularly with perishable items, often thrown away when they hit their sell-by date. A good idea is to plan meals so you know the exact ingredients you require. Shoppers should always make a list and stick to it.

15. Buy and Sell

Side hustles can be a great way of making some extra cash. There are many options, but buying and selling is a popular choice. This can go wrong, but buying in bulk before selling at major online auction sites can lead to a profitable sideline. The key is to look at those websites and identify the most popular and valuable items.

16. Consider Other Side Hustles

Other second sources of income are possible besides buying and selling. These include mystery shopping, market research groups, coding, and external office admin. Consider what skills you could offer and look online for those opportunities.

17. Rent Out Space

Those looking for extra revenue will often rent a room in their house. If you own your property, this is an option to consider, while others also rent out their driveway to commuters looking for a cheaper and more convenient parking space.

18. Rake Back the Cash

Cashback websites offer a small return for purchases made online at certain retailers. Some financial institutions also issue Cashback debit and credit cards. The figures involved may be small, but every amount counts in your quest to crush your debt.

19. Start Snowballing

The snowball method is a way of tackling your overall debt by addressing the smallest creditors first. If you have multiple loans and credit cards, this practice recommends making minimum payments to the more significant creditors while looking to clear the smaller figures. The snowball method can work, but depends on the interest rates each creditor charges.

20. The Avalanche Alternative

Like the snowball method, the avalanche technique focuses on one creditor first. We want to pay off the credit card or loan with the highest interest rate. Both have advantages: The snowball method clears creditors quicker and can give you the incentive to keep going, while the avalanche method is likely to save money in the longer term.

21. Switch to 0%

Credit card companies want to compete in a crowded sector, and many have generous welcome offers for new customers. Some will offer a 0% interest rate for switching your existing credit card debt to their platform. The practice is known as “Stoozing,” and if managed correctly, it can offer long-term relief for ongoing payments.

22. Look for Bank Incentives

National banks also look to gain an edge over their competitors, and they will often incentivize new customers to come along and join. Several have promised new account holders extra cash to register with them. Banks will apply specific terms and conditions, so you may have to pay at certain minimum levels each month, but with $100 or more up for grabs, it’s worth considering.

23. Consider a Consolidation Loan

This is another aspect of debt management that should be approached with caution. Taking on extra credit isn’t always recommended, but it is helpful at times when you are looking to consolidate your outgoings. Those with multiple loans and credit cards may obtain a single loan to clear them all, and that loan could provide cheaper monthly payments that can help you get back on your feet.

24. Build an Emergency Fund

Once you are back on a level footing, building up funds to cater for any of life’s emergencies is vital. When you’re in debt, it won’t be possible to do this, but when the positive days return, remember to put a little aside each month to reduce the chances of a return to gloomier financial times.