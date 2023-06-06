90s Sensations: The Women Whose Radiance Still Mesmerizes Us Today

In the 1990s, actresses like Jennifer Aniston, Demi Moore, and Julia Roberts were some of the most popular women in the world. They starred in blockbuster films, graced the covers of magazines, and had legions of fans.

While their careers have changed over the years, these women remain iconic figures from the 1990s. Here is a look at 15 women from the 90s that everyone had a crush on.

Teri Hatcher

Teri Hatcher was one of the most popular actresses of the 1990s. She starred on the hit television show, Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman and was nominated for a Golden Globe for her work in the film, Tomorrow Never Dies.

Hatcher has continued to work steadily over the years, appearing in films and television shows like Desperate Housewives and The Odd Couple.

Jeri Ryan

Jeri Ryan was another popular actress from the 1990s. She starred on the hit show, Star Trek: Voyager and had a recurring role on Boston Public. Ryan has continued to work in television, appearing on shows like Leverage and Body of Proof.

Tiffani-Amber Thiessen

Tiffani-Amber Thiessen was a popular actress in the 1990s. She starred on the hit show, Beverly Hills, 90201, and had a recurring role on Saved by the Bell.

Thiessen has continued to work in television, appearing on shows like White Collar and Franklin & Bash.

Gillian Anderson

Gillian Anderson was a popular actress in the 1990s. She starred in the hit show The X-Files and had a recurring role on Bleak House. Anderson has continued to work in television, appearing on shows like Hannibal and The Fall.

Christina Applegate

Christina Applegate was a popular actress in the 1990s. She starred in the hit show, Married… with Children and had a recurring role on Friends. Applegate has continued to work in television, appearing on shows like Up All Night and Samantha Who?.

Katie Holmes

Katie Holmes was a popular actress in the 1990s. She starred in the hit show, Dawson’s Creek and had a recurring role on Goosebumps.

Holmes has continued to work in film and television, appearing in films like Batman Begins and The Dark Knight and TV shows like Eli Stone and Ray Donovan.

Sarah Michelle Gellar

Sarah Michelle Gellar was a popular actress in the 1990s. She starred in the hit show, Buffy the Vampire Slayer and had a recurring role on All My Children.

Gellar has continued to work in television, appearing on shows like The Crazy Ones and Ringer.

Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Aniston was another popular actress in the 1990s. She starred in the hit show, Friends and had a role on Ferris Bueller’s Day Off.

Aniston has continued to work in film and television, appearing in films like We’re the Millers and Horrible Bosses and TV shows like Cougar Town and The Morning Show.

Jennifer Love Hewitt

Jennifer Love Hewitt was a popular actress in the 1990s. She starred in the hit show Party of Five and had a recurring role on Beverly Hills, 90201.

Hewitt has continued to work in television, appearing on shows like The Client List and Criminal Minds.

Marina Sirtis

Marina Sirtis was a popular actress in the 1990s. She starred on the hit show, Star Trek: The Next Generation and had a recurring role on Cheers. Sirtis has continued to work in television, appearing on shows like NCIS and Grimm.

Lisa Bonet

Lisa Bonet was a popular actress in the 1990s. She starred on the hit show, The Cosby Show and had a recurring role on A Different World. Bonet has continued to work in television, appearing on shows like Highlander and New York Undercover.

Jennie Garth

Jennie Garth was a popular actress in the 1990s. She starred on the hit show Beverly Hills, 90201 and had a recurring role on Fortress. Garth has continued to work in television, appearing on shows like What I Like About You and Mystery Girls.

Jane Leeves

Jane Leeves was a popular actress in the 1990s. She starred in the hit show Frasier and had a recurring role on Murphy Brown. Leeves has continued to work in television, appearing on shows like Hot in Cleveland and The Middle.

Kelly Hu

Kelly Hu was a popular actress in the 1990s. She starred in the hit show Martial Law and had a recurring role on Nash Bridges. Hu has continued to work in television, appearing on shows like Arrow and NCIS: Los Angeles.

Alyssa Milano

Alyssa Milano was a popular actress in the 1990s. She starred in the hit show, Charmed and had a recurring role on Who’s the Boss? Milano has continued to work in television, appearing on shows like Mistresses and Melissa & Joey.