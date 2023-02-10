Crypto Investors Made a Lot of Money With Budblockz in 2022, and It Will Continue in 2023

Crypto investors are always looking for the next big thing in the market. The best crypto projects have always been the ones that pioneer an idea, driving them to massive price increases.

Budblockz (BLUNT) is the first decentralized platform to increase the adoption and accessibility of cannabis products globally. Below, you’ll see exactly how Budblockz aims to achieve these goals.

Solving a Longstanding Problem

In the last decade, the cannabis industry has experienced notable success in legality, revenue, and customer awareness about its products. Although marijuana is not legal in several regions, many jurisdictions have become aware of its medical properties and have begun to debate its legalization.

Nevertheless, despite these advancements, the regulations set by the health industry solely benefit big corporations. Hence, it raises the barrier to entry for small and medium enterprises.

Budblockz’s solution is to leverage De-Fi to provide capital for small and medium firms looking to establish cannabis farms and dispensaries. Now more cannabis enthusiasts can gain access to marijuana products across the world. But these benefits aside, Budblockz offers a whole lot more.

Budblockz Will Make a Lot of Money for Investors in 2023

Uniqueness

Budblockz is the first crypto project to delve into the cannabis industry. The best crypto projects like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Tether found solutions to existing problems in the industry.

By bringing together participants in the marijuana industry to trade and invest in products and dispensaries, Budblockz is at the forefront of the cannabis sector’s solution.

P2E Gaming

For any crypto project to succeed, it must have interesting features. Budblockz’s P2E gaming is one of the features that the project is pushing forward to a section of its target market, gamers.

By creating a platform centered around marijuana and crypto gaming, gamers worldwide will compete at events to get rewards in ETH and BLUNT, Budblockz’s native token.

Ganja Guruz NFTs

An NFT is a digital asset that denotes the ownership of a virtual or real-world collectible. The Ganja Guruz NFT is a collection of NFTs that users can own to become verified members on Budblockz’s platform.

By holding an NFT, one becomes eligible for membership in the different Budblockz dispensaries across the globe. A Ganja Guruz NFT holder can fractionally own some of the dispensaries and farms set up in cannabis-friendly states. Essentially, a fractional owner of these dispensaries and farms will share the profits by getting dividends.

Possible Market Explosion

More than 30 countries in the world have legalized cannabis for both recreational and medical use. In the United States, cannabis can be used medically in 38 states and recreationally in 18 states. This number will increase in the coming years, boosting the cannabis industry’s revenue.

In 2021, the marijuana industry was valued at $25 billion. Statisticians have leveraged predictive analytics to estimate that this value will surpass $180 billion by the decade's end.

This value increase has been reflected in BLUNT’s price with its 240% increase since the start of its token sale. A unit of BLUNT now costs $0.05 instead of the starting $0.015 price at the token sale launch. Its private sale sold all of the 26.88 million tokens offered to investors.

Conclusion

These vital signs show that Budblockz will continue to give investors positive returns. The possible market explosion, BLUNT’s price increase, and its NFT and PE2 gaming features will all work to boost the coin’s price in 2023 and beyond.

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.