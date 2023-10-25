Cryptocurrency Mining: Money Machine Or Thankless Job?

Is it boom or bust for (BTC) Bitcoin mining?

According to JPMorgan, the industry has reached a “crucible moment.” This dramatic diagnosis comes against the backdrop of regulatory uncertainty over a spot BTC exchange-traded fund (ETF), record hash rates, and an impending halving of the block reward that may threaten mining's profitability.

Bitcoin, the first self-sustaining cryptocurrency, appeared in 2009, and the first cryptocurrency exchange appeared less than a year later. From the very beginning of cryptocurrencies, mining, processing, and conversion have all been lucrative side hustles for those with the right combination of computational power and technical skills.

According to a recent study by Allied Market Research, the crypto-mining hardware market is expected to reach $5 billion by 2032 if current growth rates continue. However, these figures reflect the growing interest in crypto mining tech, not the potential income derived from mining itself.

This is an important distinction reminiscent of the economics of the 1849 Gold Rush. The selling of maps and mining equipment and the creation of gold exchanges proved to be more profitable than the actual mining of gold. In this sense, cryptocurrency mining can be both a money machine for one group of investors and a potentially thankless task for others.

How Does Cryptocurrency Mining Work?

Using any form of currency, whether cash, check, exchange-traded fund (ETF), or cryptocurrency, creates a verifiable trail. In the case of a transaction involving cryptocurrency, that trail is a heavily encrypted “nugget” of coding stored randomly on global networks.

The actual coding associated with a cryptocurrency transaction contains millions of numbers, but the accessible version, known as a “hash,” only contains 64. Cryptocurrency miners use a powerful bank of computers to discover and decode unclaimed hashes. Decrypting a 64-digit code, however, still requires trillions of calculations, far beyond the capacity of any personal computer or standard Internet connection.

When a cryptocurrency hash is decoded, it can be claimed by the owner(s) of the computer array that discovered it. The transaction itself becomes a new ledger entry on the cryptocurrency's accounting system or blockchain. The reward for adding the transaction is the generation of new cryptocurrency and a finder's fee for the crypto miner. These fees could reach hundreds of millions of dollars for well-equipped crypto-mining operations.

What's The Downside of Cryptocurrency Mining?

Operating a large bank of supercomputers 24 hours a day requires a significant amount of electricity, and the cost of that electricity varies widely from region to region. These CPUs also generate high levels of heat and require specialized maintenance. Successful cryptocurrency mining operations often invest in remote locations with low local power costs, and the excessive heat can be safely ventilated or reclaimed.

One major downside for smaller operations is the level of global competition. Millions of computer networks are constantly trying to detect new hashes, and many of those new discoveries offer very small rewards, if any, to the miners who take the time to add the transaction to the blockchain.

Cryptocurrency miners can form their own collectives and invest in more advanced technology, but the reality is that cryptocurrencies rely on miners to perform essential but unprofitable bookkeeping tasks such as adding transactions to the ledger. Cryptocurrency miners who cannot find enough lucrative transactions essentially become independent contractors.

“Mining for specific cryptocurrencies, like Bitcoin, is more difficult now,” explains Prakash Kolli of Dividend Power, an investing site. “The activity becomes more challenging with an increasing number of miners. As miners add more powerful computers, competition becomes greater. However, the fact that more miners are pursuing Bitcoin suggests it is still profitable. As a result, smaller miners may need to coordinate their efforts.”

Top Cryptocurrency Mining Companies

The study by Allied Market Research also revealed the most successful cryptocurrency mining companies around the world. These operations own and maintain massive banks of advanced CPUs and specialized crypto mining “sniffers” known in the industry as ASICs. These are the biggest names in the business:

BITMAIN Technologies Holding Company,

INTELION MINE LLC,

INNOSILICON Technology Ltd,

NVIDIA Corporation,

Zhejiang Ebang Communication Co, Ltd.,

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.,

Parallel Miner,

Canaan Inc.,

AsicMinerz,

Bitfury Group Limited

Is Cryptocurrency Mining Still A Good Investment?

There is still profit to be made in the cryptocurrency market, but volatility and accountability remain major considerations. Conventional exchange-traded funds such as Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity (SCHD) and Vanguard S&P 500 (VOO) have become increasingly popular with investors who seek a more stable risk/reward portfolio. Even experienced cryptocurrency investors are reconsidering their position on cryptocurrency mining.

John Dealbreuin, a seasoned crypto expert who mined Bitcoin in the early days and writes about mining for Financial Freedom Countdown, says, “Back in 2010, when I first delved into Bitcoin mining using my personal computer, it was a rewarding and exciting endeavor. However, as time went on, the network's growing popularity and the emergence of specialized mining hardware known as ASICs made it increasingly unprofitable for me to continue mining with my conventional equipment”.

By 2014, John decided to step back from individual Bitcoin mining, citing the rising electricity costs, surging mining difficulty, and the dominance of ASIC miners.

The Future of Cryptocurrency Mining

As long as cryptocurrencies continue to generate encrypted electronic transactions, there will always be a need for crypto miners willing to use their own equipment to perform accounting tasks. However, only a finite amount of Bitcoin is available on the market, and eventually, the law of diminishing returns will take over. It will simply cost more to mine and process the few remaining hashes than the finder's fees will cover. This may not happen for years or even decades, but the capped supply of Bitcoin and the potential failure of other cryptocurrencies does point toward a zero-sum game for future investors.

This article was produced by Media Decision and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.