90s Gems Revived: The Top 14 Films That Have Become Cult Classics

Are you searching for 90s cult classics? We got you covered. It would be impossible to include them all, but here are ten definitive 90s cult classics to start your binge.

1. Singles (1992)

Singles is a cult classic rom-com following the perilous romantic lives of a young group of Gen X'ers during the height of the 1990s grunge phenomenon in Seattle, Washington. It stars Bridget Fonda, Campbell Scott, Kyra Sedgwick, and Matt Dillon.

2. Kids (1995)

Kids is a controversial 90s film following a group of New York City teenagers characterized as sensualists or pleasure seekers. They engage in substance abuse, sexual acts, and crime. It stars Chloë Sevigny, Rosario Dawson, Leo Fitzpatrick, and Justin Pierce.

3. Jawbreaker (1999)

Jawbreaker is a teen black comedy movie following an exclusive clique of teenage debutantes who accidentally murder their best friend. They conspire to hide the truth while a detective works hard to discover it. It stars Rose McGowan, Rebecca Gheart, and Julie Benz.

4. Clerks (1994)

Clerks is a black-and-white buddy comedy following a day in the life of two clerks (Brian O'Halloran and Jeff Anderson) hanging out at the Quick Stop. After one of them learns their ex-girlfriend died, they attend her memorial service before contemplating life and ignoring customers.

5. Reality Bites (1994)

Reality Bites is a romantic comedy-drama following a college student (Winona Ryder) filming a documentary called Reality Bites. It documents the lives of her roommates and friends facing career and lifestyle choices faced by Generation X. It co-stars Ethan Hawke and Ben Stiller.

6. Clueless (1995)

Clueless is a coming-of-age teen comedy following wealthy high school students and their Beverly Hills-style problems. The lead, Cher (Alicia Silverstone), befriends a new girl, makes her over, plays matchmaker, and faces the challenges of everyday teenage life. It co-stars Stacey Dash, Brittany Murphy, Donald Faison, and Paul Rudd.

7. Pump Up The Volume (1990)

Pump Up the Volume is a coming-of-age teen comedy-drama following a shy and insightful teenager (Christian Slater) who expresses his views through a shortwave radio while concealing his identity. However, another student (Samantha Mathis) is determined to uncover the truth.

8. 10 Things I Hate About You (1998)

10 Things I Hate About You is a cult classic and teen romantic comedy following a new student (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) who falls for a girl (Larisa Oleynik). But unfortunately, her father is strict about dating. So the new guy convinces the bad boy (Heath Ledger) to date his crush's ill-tempered sister (Julia Stiles).

9. Airheads (1994)

Airheads is a comedy following a loser musician band who hijacks a radio station to play their demo recording on the air. It stars Brendan Fraser, Steve Buscemi, Adam Sandler, Chris Farley, and Michael Richards.

10. Swingers (1996)

Swingers is a comedy-drama following the lives of single and unemployed actors who live on the ‘eastside' of Hollywood, California, during the 1990s swing revival. It stars Jon Favreau, Vince Vaughn, Ron Livingston, and Heather Graham.

11. Dazed and Confused (1993)

Known as a typical “stoner film,” Dazed and Confused depicts the last day of high school for a number of teenagers in the mid-1970s and the adventures they get into.

12. Trainspotting (1996)

Deep into the Edinburgh drug scene, Mark Renton (Ewan McGregor) is trying to get out of his bad heroin habit because of how it affects his life and his relationships with his friends and family. But the allure of the drugs and his friends makes it hard to give up that life.

13. Empire Records (1995)

In Empire Records, a group of young employees are faced with a number of challenges, including their beloved record store is going to be turned into a corporate chain. While the group deals with the looming death of their place of employment, they also are dealing with love, mental health problems, and more.

14. The Big Lebowski (1998)

The Big Lebowski has reached cult status for so many people. The goofy film about “The Dude” being mistaken for a millionaire, has people still quoting this movie, even 20 years after its release.

Source: Reddit