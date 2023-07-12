24 Cult Classic Films Several Viewers Suggest Don’t Live Up to the Hype

Some movies fall flat at the box office but then become wildly popular later, giving them sort of an underground status. We like to call these cult classics! Movies become cult classics for a reason, as they often don't appeal to the general public but are passionately loved by certain demographics and cinephiles. Check out 24 cult classics that aren't as good as their following makes them out to be.

Rocky Horror Picture Show (1975)

Of the many cult classics people didn't like, Rocky Horror Picture Show was mentioned more than anything else. It's an off-beat movie, and one viewer said, “Tim Curry is great, and dressing up is fun I guess, but I didn't get it overall.”

Show Girls (1995)

Show Girls is an erotic and weird movie about the world of Las Vegas performers. It's a movie that is sort of loved for being so atrocious, and as one cinephile poignantly said, “It's also one of those movies better watched in a group where no one is sober.” It's a weird and wild ride.

Clue (1985)

Clue is a mansion mystery movie that takes many unexpected turns and delivers the plot in a convoluted way that baffles many. It offers multiple endings baked into the film, which can be confusing and frustrating for people who want a mystery with a definitive ending. But others adore the whacky approach!

The Room (2003)

The Room has a massive and perplexing cult following. Most people love it because it's so amazingly bad that it's entertaining and funny. It's been labeled as one of the worst films ever made, which has made it somewhat iconic and adored by fans simply because the plot, writing, acting, cinematography, and everything else are so shockingly horrible.

Grey Gardens (1975)

Grey Gardens is a documentary with a cult following! It follows two odd relatives of the ever-classy Jackie Kennedy Onassis, or Jackie O. These two women reveal a lot about their lives to the filmmakers, including some pretty weird habits and stories that many find unbelievably off-putting. Most of all, the super-intense mother-daughter relationship scares many.

The Shining (1980)

Stanley Kubrick's adaptation of Stephen King's novel is one of the most popular horror movies from the 80s. Some people find it confusing, uncomfortable, and weird, while others become entranced by Jack Nicholson's wicked performance and the vibrant but insidious vibe of the hotel. Even as a fan, I understand why the film may unsettle some people, but it's supposed to!

Juno (2007)

Elliot Page and Michael Cera deliver delightfully awkward and dry performances in this teen movie. Juno has a distinct sense of humor that doesn't resonate with everyone, and many people don't enjoy the stiff characters and unconventional plot. But I think it's an odd yet adorable love story!

The Virgin Suicides (1999)

This movie has a strange ethereal aesthetic that contrasts with the dark themes and plot. It's easy to see why people don't like it, as the ending is violently tragic, and the rest of the movie can feel a little slow. However, cult fans love it for its cerebral and melancholy vibe and beautifully woeful ending.

Napolean Dynamite

I must admit, I was uncomfortable the first time I watched this. All the performances are purposefully awkward and graceless, so you should feel a little uncomfortable. While fans love the weird humor and clumsy characters, many viewers find it too rudimentary and eccentric to enjoy. One viewer commented, “It just seemed juvenile to me.”

The Graduate (1967)

The Graduate has an unusual and slightly disturbing plot, as a young man sleeps with a married older woman and then falls in love and runs off with her daughter. I adore this movie for the unfinished and nuanced ending that leaves you with an uneasy feeling, but some viewers find it too boringly crude.

Heathers (1988)

Hands-down, Heathers is one of my favorite movies, but many people watch it and think it's bizarre and implausible. And it is! In the movie, teens casually murder one another, hang out with people with the same name, and wear super colorful clothing. Everything from the plot to the aesthetic is wonderfully weird, but not everyone enjoys the strangeness.

A Clockwork Orange (1971)

This movie is incredibly dark and can be too violent and grotesque for many viewers. I get it. While the movie has a fascinating story, watching it can be challenging, and I tend to squirm in my seat during every viewing. And I've only seen it a few times because it's so intense and freaky.

The Breakfast Club (1985)

Many argue that The Breakfast Club has no plot, making it boring and pointless. While they're not wrong, cult fans love it because of the raw and real conversations between these distinct and somewhat relatable characters. The dry humor and artful aesthetic don't resonate with everyone.

Pink Flamingos (1972)

Pink Flamingos is a highly unusual movie about people competing to be the grossest. As one online commenter said, it is “Truly some of John Waters's finest work, but truly tasteless…” It's meant to gross you out and accomplishes its goal, leaving viewers queasy and itchy for a long shower.

Ferris Bueller's Day Off (1986)

I think many people dislike this movie because Ferris can be unlikeable, but that's part of the story! Another reason people don't relate to the movie is that Ferris never gets caught, which can feel unfinished and unsatisfying because he's the kind of guy that deserves a tough reality check but continues to live in selfish bliss.

Eraserhead (1977)

Eraserhead is easily one of the weirdest movies I've ever seen, and I have to agree with the haters that it's not something I would ever recommend or watch again. Among the many harsh comments directed at the movie was, “The soundtrack is also a crying baby and broken steam radiator mixed over the talking… and it's only half as clever as it thinks it is,” which sums up my feelings pretty well.

Mad Max: Fury Road (2015)

Mad Max is an intense and gritty film series based on a popular video game. As expected, many gamers who loved the game also loved the movie, but plenty disliked the franchise. It's an odd movie with violence and strange characters, and some people describe it as an unhinged mess.

Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas (1998)

Based on a novel that has received just as much love and hate, Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas is a comedy adventure about two friends on a drug binge of epic proportions. The warped movie uses weird cinematography and effects to mimic the drug-induced state of the characters, which is artistic and captivating. However, many people find the film dizzying and unsettling.

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World (2010)

I didn't realize so many people detest this movie! It's an awkward comedy about a guy who has to fight his new girl's exes who have superpowers. Many people cite Scott as the reason they don't like it, as he's a pathetic and unlikeable character.

The Lost Boys (1987)

In this film, two teenage boys move to a new town and become entangled with a gang of young vampires. It's a campy, unorthodox vampire movie with a dark but hilarious vibe. Technically speaking, the movie is severely flawed, and the acting is laughable at points, but that makes it so fun to watch.

Pulp Fiction (1994)

Pulp Fiction is one of the most iconic cult films, but not everyone's a fan. The movie has drugs, violence, crude humor, and disturbing images. Aside from those reasons not to like it, some people find the plot convoluted and think many scenes, such as the infamous dancing scene, are completely unnecessary and irrelevant.

Scarface (1983)

Many consider Scarface one of the greatest films of all time, but others find it offensive and aggressive to the point that it's uncomfortable to watch. One anti-fan said, “I don't get why people consider it to be a masterpiece. It's Al Pacino screaming his head off for 90 minutes intertwined with hokey sequences strewn in to feign character development.” While it's popular now, it was not well received when it first came out.

Clueless (1995)

Clueless is an adorable and funny movie about a vapid rich girl navigating love, failure, and loss of popularity. It's meant to be flamboyant and diluted, but some people just find it stupid. Many fans love it for the eccentric outfits and Alicia Silverstone's exquisite portrayal of a spoiled Valley girl.

Dazed and Confused (1993)

One of the most famous stoner movies ever made, this film baffles some people. The movie seems to lack a clear plot, making it interesting purely because of retro stoner aesthetics and funny characters. Its cult following is strong, but many people find it boring and pointless.

Source: Reddit