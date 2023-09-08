25 Cult Classic Movies That People Think Are Overrated

There is always a range of opinions about media. Some people might call one movie a masterpiece, while others think it doesn't live up to the hype. Some movies enjoy mainstream success, while others are more niche but still have a devoted following. Here are 25 cult classics people think are overrated.

1. Last Action Hero

This movie starring Arnold Schwarzenegger and directed by John McTiernan isn't everyone's cup of tea. Last Action Hero is supposed to be a parody of 90s action movies but doesn't appear to have any message.

2. Boondock Saints

The consensus from some people is that Boondock Saints has no redeeming qualities. Every character in it is a jerk, even the protagonist. There was a documentary about the guy who made it, and apparently, the characters were based on him.

3. The Rocky Horror Picture Show

While the performances from some of the actors are impressive, not everyone is a fan of The Rocky Horror Picture Show. Some people say they don't understand the story and others admit they just plain don't “get it” at all.

4. Tank Girl

People agree that Tank Girl could have been more fun. The movie has a lot of crazy elements in it, but it never fully commits to one thing, so it ends up being mediocre across the board.

5. The Fifth Element

This movie is very popular in some circles, but other groups don't get it. The biggest complaints are that the story isn't very good and some parts are “weird and creepy.” Some of the characters, including Rhuby Rhod, are seen as being very annoying.

6. The Big Lebowski

The Big Lebowski is a hit in some circles, but not everyone is a fan. One person described it as an “in-joke” you only get after watching the movie on multiple occasions. Others think the story is rather pointless and, at times, pretentious.

7. Drive

This movie has a great opening sequence but after that, it falters. Someone noted how it feels like Ryan Gosling and Carey Mulligan are in a “tonally different movie” than Oscar Isaac, Ron Pearlman, Albert Brooks, and Bryan Cranston. Another person said they thought the dialogue was too cumbersome.

8. Spaceballs

Spaceballs is goofy, for sure, but not everyone thinks it's funny. It's a parody of Star Wars but completely misses the mark. One movie fan noted that the blooper of a stormtrooper hitting his head in Star Wars is more humorous than anything seen in Spaceballs.

9. Office Space

The consensus for some people is that Office Space has a mixed message and suffers as a result of it. Critics say the story could have made more sense and the ending could have been better.

10. Pulp Fiction

According to one person, the novelty of the non-linear story in Pulp Fiction wears off quickly. Not everyone is a fan of the movie's actors, with one person preferring the John Travolta scenes to some of the others.

11. Clerks

A popular opinion about Clerks is that the movie is annoying. One person said it feels like “…vaudeville sketches written by a teen who just learned how to swear.”

12. Empire Records

This appears to be one of those movies where “you had to be there” to enjoy it. One person called the movie's dialogue clunky and said some of the subplots were underwritten.

13. Repo Man

The general opinion here is that the movie is too random. The premise seems good and some of the actors in the film are great, but the overall movie could be better.

14. The Goonies

The Goonies, another movie of its era, had some people calling out the terrible pacing. Additionally, someone observed that they didn't write the dialogue for kids. It seemed like they were instructed to yell random things simultaneously.

15. Scott Pilgrim vs. the World

Quite a few people enjoyed this movie, but there were some detractors. One individual felt that this movie had a “cringey fellowkids edge” to it. Another thought was that the main protagonist wasn't great and didn't deserve Ramona or Knives.

16. Repo The Genetic Opera

The soundtrack is decent in this movie, and the rich family puts in a pretty good performance. Otherwise, the film fails to meet its potential. One film fan said the story isn't as deep as they think and is melodramatic. The main cast is unlikable, and the overall movie is boring.

17. Dazed and Confused

Some people noted that one of the characters in Dazed and Confused hasn't aged well. They mentioned that one of the characters that was funny when they were a teen is now problematic as an adult.

18. The Princess Bride

One respondent said that the hype and love surrounding The Princess Bride was always weird. They said the movie isn't bad but isn't great either, and they don't understand the attention it receives. The consensus is it might have been a little better than a typical 80s movie but isn't anything outstanding.

19. Flash Gordon

The overall content of this movie could be better, according to one forum member. The film is bloated after the first 20 minutes leaving very little to like, and the only reason it receives the attention it did is due to the theme song.

20. Miami Vice

One movie fan stated that the Miami Vice movie was a mess. It didn't showcase anything special. The only thing it had going for it was the Hawaiian shirts, but you could find that in other Mann films as well. Another person agreed and said that Miami Vice was always better as a television series than a movie.

21. The Lighthouse

One contributor said they didn't understand the hype surrounding The Lighthouse. The movie was about two guys arguing, drinking, and otherwise goofing off while locked in a claustrophobic area. This person thought the movie was dull and was annoyed that he wasted two hours.

22. Impolex

One movie lover thought this film was incredibly boring. He remarked that he thought the movie was made by a small group of people who were in on a joke but didn't want you in on it.

23. Total Recall

The consensus on this one is that the plot was too simplistic and monotonous. The fight scene was really well done, but other than that, this movie didn't live up to the hype.

24. Blade Runner

One person nominated Blade Runner due to the movie's slow pacing and fairly shallow story. They love the genre and the overall look of it, but as a complete package, this movie left something to be desired.

25. Belladonna of Sadness

The music in this movie was pretty good, but otherwise, it was a waste of time, according to one movie lover. Events took place in the film for no other reason than shock value, and it is barely above the other films the studio is known to make.

