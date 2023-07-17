25 Cult Classics The Internet Voted Are Overrated, Do You Agree?

Every type of media that exists is subjective. There is one movie that a group will think is an absolute masterpiece. In contrast, another group might think it is the worst thing ever created. Some movies enjoy mainstream success, while others are more niche but have just as hardcore of a following, if not more so. We looked at a popular online movie forum and have listed 25 cult classics they think are overrated, in no particular order.

1. Last Action Hero

This movie starring Arnold Schwarzenegger and directed by John McTiernan, doesn't have a reason to exist, according to one forum member. He talks about how Last Action Hero is supposed to be a parody of 90s action movies but doesn't have any message.

2. Boondock Saints

The consensus from some people is that Boondock Saints has no redeeming qualities. Every character in it is a jerk, even the protagonist. There was a documentary about the guy who made it, and apparently, the characters were based on him.

3. Rocky Horror Picture Show

One commentator stated that while the performances from some of the actors were impressive, the assault themes found in the movie made him uncomfortable and did nothing for the story. Some others couldn't pinpoint the reason but said they didn't “get it” when discussing the movie.

4. Tank Girl

One contributor mentioned that Tank Girl could have been more fun. The movie has a lot of crazy elements in it. Still, it never fully commits to one thing, so it ends up being mediocre across the board.

5. The Fifth Element

This movie is very popular in some circles, but other groups don't get it. This online group believes the story isn't very good, and parts are even “weird and creepy.” Some of the characters, including Rhuby Rhod, are seen as being very annoying.

6. The Big Lebowski

According to users on this forum, The Big Lebowski is a film that doesn't make a good first impression, at least for some people. Someone described it as an “in-joke” you only get after watching the movie on multiple occasions. Others think the story is rather pointless and, at times, pretentious.

7. Drive

This movie has a great opening sequence but after that it falters. One contributor noted that Ryan Gosling and Carey Mulligan are in a “tonally different movie” than Oscar Isaac, Ron Pearlman, Albert Brooks, and Bryan Cranston. Someone else mentioned how they thought the dialogue was too cumbersome.

8. Spaceballs

One forum member offered the hot take that Spaceballs is not funny. It is a parody of Star Wars but completely misses the mark. In his opinion, the blooper of a stormtrooper hitting his head in Star Wars is more humorous than anything seen in Spaceballs.

9. Office Space

The consensus in this online movie forum is that Office Space has a mixed message and suffers as a result of it. The story could have made more sense, and they thought the ending could have been better.

10. Pulp Fiction

According to one respondent, the novelty of the non-linear story wears off quickly. Others don't like all of the movie's actors, with one saying that they will rewatch the scenes with John Travolta and skip the Bruce Willis scenes.

11. Clerks

A popular opinion about Clerks on this forum is that the movie is annoying. One person said it feels like “…vaudeville sketches written by a teen who just learned how to swear.”

12. Empire Records

This appears to be one of those movies where “you had to be there” to enjoy it. One commenter stated that the movie felt like “what a panel of rich 60-year-old men thought that kids were into from casually watching MTV.”

13. Repo Man

The general opinion here is that the movie is too random. The premise seems good, and some of the actors in the film are great, but the overall movie could be better.

14. Goonies

Another movie of its era, some people in the discussion group think that Goonies has terrible pacing. Additionally, someone observed that they didn't write the dialogue for kids. It seemed like they were instructed to yell random things simultaneously.

15. Scott Pilgrim vs. The World

Quite a few people enjoyed this movie, but there were some detractors. One individual felt that this movie had a “cringey fellowkids edge” to it. Another thought was that the main protagonist wasn't great and didn't deserve Ramona or Knives.

16. Repo The Genetic Opera

The soundtrack is decent in this movie, and the rich family puts in a pretty good performance. Still, otherwise, the film fails to meet its potential. One user said the story isn't as deep as they think and is melodramatic. The main cast is unlikable, and the overall movie is boring.

17. Dazed and Confused

In this movie, people talked about how one of the characters hasn't aged well. They mentioned that one of the characters that was funny as a teen was now problematic as an adult.

18. Princess Bride

One respondent remarked that the hype and love surrounding The Princess Bride was always weird. He thinks the movie wasn't bad but isn't great either, and he doesn't understand the attention it receives. The consensus is it might have been a little better than a typical 80s movie but nothing outstanding.

19. Flash Gordon

The overall content of this movie could be better, according to one forum member. The film is bloated after the first 20 minutes leaving very little to like, and the only reason it receives the attention it did is due to the theme song.

20. Miami Vice

One movie fan stated that the Miami Vice movie was a mess. It didn't showcase anything special. The only thing it had going for it was the Hawaiian shirts, but you could find that in other Mann films as well. Another person agreed and said that Miami Vice was always better as a television series than a movie.

21. The Lighthouse

One contributor mentioned he needs help understanding the hype here. The movie was about two guys arguing, drinking, and otherwise goofing off while locked in a claustrophobic area. This person thought the movie was dull and was annoyed at the end of the film that he just wasted two hours.

22. Impolex

One forum user thought this movie was incredibly boring. He remarked that he thought the film was made by a small group of people who were in on a joke but didn't want you in on it.

23. Total Recall

The opinion on this one is that the plot was too simplistic and monotonous. The fight scene was really well done, but other than that, this movie didn't live up to the hype.

24. Blade Runner

One user nominated Blade Runner due to the movie's slow pacing and fairly shallow story. They love the genre and the overall look of it, but as a complete package, this movie left something to be desired.

25. Belladonna of Sadness

The music in this movie was pretty good, but otherwise, it was a waste of time, according to one member. Events took place in the film for no other reason than shock value, and it is barely above the other films the studio is known to make.

Whether a movie is good or not is highly subjective. What might be considered good today might be regarded as offensive in ten or twenty years. Which cult classic movie do you believe deserves to be on this list?

Source: Reddit