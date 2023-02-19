Take a Time Warp With These 10 Cult Classics

Watching movies with friends is often one of the most fun things you can do, especially during the winter months. A Redditor recently took to r/moviesuggestions looking for cult movies to watch with buddies that would be “great for us to laugh at or be mutually shocked…something that is over-the-top or weird in a way that's good to watch in a group.”

As usual, fellow Redditors were more than happy to oblige. From stone cold classics to some more obscure picks, all of the movies below (one of which I snagged from the original poster’s examples) are perfect for a raucous time with friends.

1. The Rocky Horror Picture Show

The cult classic film, one respondent noted that it might be obvious but required mentioning, The Rocky Horror Picture Show tells the story of a young couple who spend the night at a mad scientist’s home. It’s an over-the-top musical extravaganza that’s also a love letter to the science fiction and horror movies of the 1950s.

2. The Room

One Redditor included The Room as an example of movies they’ve enjoyed watching with friends. But after The Rocky Horror Picture Show, this beautifully incompetent movie about a man’s best friend and “future wife” having an affair leading up to their wedding is the most iconic cult classic that fans of ridiculous movies need to see.

3. Troll 2

While it may seem odd to the outside observer, fans of low-budget schlock are well aware of the long tradition of films billed as sequels that have nothing to do with the original film. Troll 2, which one commenter recommended, is just such a film. It’s not even about trolls and instead follows a family on their trip to the town of Nilbog, where their youngest son begins to suspect that goblins want to eat them.

4. Dead Alive aka Braindead

Another thing fans of low-budget films are all too familiar with are the often confusing naming conventions for these films marketed under different names in different places. The example that comes to mind is Dead Alive, aka Braindead, which received two mentions, one under each title.

The movie, which is an early work from The Lord of the Rings director Peter Jackson, follows a mild-mannered young man who is forced to combat a zombie uprising after a potentially mystical rat monkey infects his mother.

5. Plan 9 From Outer Space

Before The Room and The Rocky Horror Picture Show, there was Plan 9 From Outer Space – a film by the legendary, or infamous, director Ed Wood Jr.

Plan 9 From Outer Space centers on aliens invading Earth and raising the dead to stop humans from creating a doomsday device that could destroy the universe. If it sounds ridiculous, that’s because it is. To make things even more ridiculous, the film lists Bela Lugosi among the cast even though it only uses some old footage Wood had shot and a double rather poorly pretending to be the famed horror star.

One commenter noted that the film is “widely considered to be one of the worst movies ever made.”

6. Phantom of the Paradise

There are an astounding number of cinematic adaptations of Gaston Leroux’s novel The Phantom of the Opera. While several of them would certainly be fun to watch with friends, only one received multiple mentions in the thread: Phantom of the Paradise.

Not satisfied with adapting one classic story, the film also includes elements of The Picture of Dorian Gray and Faust to create a rock opera that’s unlike anything else.

7. They Live

Several of genre filmmaking master John Carpenter’s films were suggested, but his 1988 sci-fi satire They Live was one of the most widely recommended movies in the thread.

The film follows a man who discovers that aliens are living among us and that they’ve placed subliminal messages all around that only a specifically made pair of sunglasses can reveal. It’s a hilarious movie that’s also incredibly sharp and still relevant today.

8. House aka Hausu

I was surprised that of the few non-English language movies to get a recommendation, House, also known by its original title Hausu, only received one mention.

The film’s premise about girls going to stay in a house that may be haunted is familiar enough, but the places that this movie takes the story are incredibly unique and often delightfully silly.

9. Zardoz

Perhaps better known for the image of Sean Connery in a red body thong than anything else, Zardoz also features a giant stone head that can fly and speak, so it’s got a lot going for it. Given that, it’s somewhat surprising that only two people suggested this strange vision of a post-apocalyptic world in which Connery’s Zed seeks to change the established social order.

10. The Wicker Man (2006)

Most cult classics are either extremely low-budget films or movies that have aged into cult status after initially bombing at the box office, and few are remakes of beloved films, but that’s where The Wicker Man (2006) stands out as something special.

The 2006 version of The Wicker Man still centers on a policeman searching for a missing girl on an island inhabited by pagans. Instead of an atmospheric travelog of a potentially dangerous cult, the remake is a rollercoaster ride of scenes that are each more hilariously silly than the last.

Which one of your favorite cult classics didn't make the list?

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.