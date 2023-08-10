Cult Films That Defy Convention and Became Timeless Classics

by
The Thing Kurt Russell
Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedInShare on Flip it

Cult films are a special category of movies that have gained a dedicated following over time, defying conventions and becoming timeless classics.

From the quirky characters to the unique stories, cult films offer a refreshing and offbeat cinematic experience.

This article will explore the top 47 Cult Films That Defy Convention and Became Timeless Classics.

We'll delve into the semantic keywords that define these movies, from “counterculture” and “nonconformity” to “satire” and “parody.”

Whether you're a die-hard cult film fan or just getting started, this list will offer some exciting picks for your next movie night. So, without further ado, let's dive into the world of cult classics!

1 – The Rocky Horror Picture Show (1975)

The Rocky Horror Picture Show Tim Curry, Nell Campbell, Patricia Quinn
Image Credit: 20th Century Fox.

A newly engaged couple's car breaks down near a castle, where they meet a group of oddball characters led by Dr. Frank-N-Furter.

2 – Donnie Darko (2001)

Donnie Darko Jake Gyllenhaal
Image Credit: Newmarket Films.

A troubled teenager is plagued by visions of a man in a giant rabbit suit who manipulates him to commit a series of crimes.

3 – The Big Lebowski (1998)

The Big Lebowski Steve Buscemi, Jeff Bridges, John Goodman
Image Credi: Gramercy Pictures.

“The Dude” Lebowski, mistaken for a millionaire Lebowski, seeks restitution for his ruined rug and enlists his bowling buddies to help get it.

4 – Blade Runner (1982)

Blade Runner Harrison Ford
Image Credit: Warner Bros.

In a future dystopian Los Angeles, a blade runner must pursue and try to terminate four replicants who stole a ship in space and have returned to Earth to find their creator.

5 – The Princess Bride (1987)

The Princess Bride Mandy Patinkin
Image Credit: Interaccess Film Distribution.

While home sick in bed, a young boy's grandfather reads him a story called The Princess Bride about a beautiful princess named Buttercup and her true love, Westley.

6 – A Clockwork Orange (1971)

A Clockwork Orange Malcom Mcdowell
Image Credit: Warner Bros.

In the future, a sadistic gang leader is imprisoned and volunteers for a conduct-aversion experiment, but it doesn't go as planned.

7 – Fight Club (1999)

Fight Club - Tyler Durden & The Narrator
Image Credit: 20th Century Fox.

An insomniac office worker and a devil-may-care soap maker form an underground fight club that evolves into much more.

8 – Harold and Maude (1971)

Harold and Maude
Image Credit: Paramount Pictures

Young, rich, and obsessed with death, Harold is forever changed when he meets lively septuagenarian Maude at a funeral.

9 – Pulp Fiction (1994)

Pulp Fiction 1
Photo Credit: Miramax Films.

The lives of two mob hitmen, a boxer, a gangster and his wife, and a pair of diner bandits intertwine in four tales of violence and redemption from Quentin Tarantino.

10 – The Room (2003)

The Room Tommy Wiseau
Image Credit: Chloe Productions and TPW Films.

Johnny is a successful banker who lives happily in a San Francisco townhouse with his fiancée, Lisa. However, their lives are soon to take a strange and unexpected turn.

11 – The Warriors (1979)

The Warriors
Image Credit: Paramount Pictures.

In the near future, a charismatic leader summons the street gangs of New York City in a bid to take it over.

When he is killed, The Warriors are falsely blamed and now must fight their way home while every other gang is hunting them down.

12 – The Breakfast Club (1985)

The Breakfast Club
Image Credit: A&M Films.

Five high school students from different walks of life endure a Saturday detention under a power-hungry principal. As the day passes, they learn to understand and appreciate each other.

13 – This Is Spinal Tap (1984)

This Is Spinal Tap
Image Credit: Embassy Pictures.

Spinal Tap, one of England's loudest bands, is chronicled by film director Marty DiBergi on what proves to be a fateful tour.

14 – The Evil Dead (1981)

The Evil Dead Ellen Sandweiss
Image Credit: New Line Cinema.

Five college students take time off to spend a peaceful vacation in a remote cabin, but strange occurrences and violent actions occur once they arrive.

15 – Office Space (1999)

Office Space Movie
Image Credit: 20th Century Fox.

Three company workers who hate their jobs rebel against their greedy boss.

16 – Clerks (1994)

Clerks Brian O'Halloran
Image Credit: Miramax Films.

A day in the lives of two convenience clerks named Dante and Randal as they annoy customers, discuss movies, and play hockey on the store roof.

17 – Monty Python and The Holy Grail (1975)

Graham Chapman, Terry Jones, Michael Palin, and Monty Python in Monty Python and the Holy Grail (1975)
Image Credit: Sony Pictures Home Entertainment.

King Arthur and his knights embark on a low-budget search for the Grail, encountering many very silly obstacles.

18 – The Crow (1994)

The Crow
Image Credit: Miramax Films.

A man brutally murdered comes back to life as an undead avenger of his and his fiancée's murder.

19 – The Goonies (1985)

The Goonies
Image Credit: Warner Bros.

A group of young misfits called The Goonies discover an ancient map and set out to find a legendary pirate's long-lost treasure.

20 – Pink Floyd's The Wall (1982)

Pink Floyd - The Wall 1982 Alan Parker
Image Credit: United International Pictures

A troubled rock star descends into madness amid his physical and social isolation from everyone.

21 – Heathers (1988)

Heathers
Image Credit: New World Pictures

To get out of the snobby clique destroying her good-girl reputation, an intelligent teen teams up with a dark sociopath in a plot to kill the cool kids.

22 – Don't Look Now (1973)

Dont Look Now
Photo Credit: British Lion Films

A married couple grieving the recent death of their young daughter is in Venice when they encounter two elderly sisters, one of whom is psychic and brings a warning from beyond.

23 – The Wicker Man (1973)

Blank 1600 x 900 37 1
Image Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures.

A police sergeant is called to an island village to search for a missing girl the locals claim never existed. Strangers still, however, are the rituals that take place there.

Napoleon Dynamite
Image Credit: Twentieth Century Fox.

24 – Napoleon Dynamite (2004)

 

A listless and alienated teenager decides to help his new friend win the class presidency in their small western high school while he must deal with his bizarre family life back home.

25 – Dazed and Confused (1993)

Dazed and Confused
Image Credit: Gramercy Pictures.

The last day of high school in a small Texas town in 1976 is celebrated by an eclectic group of students.

26 – Repo Man (1984)

Repo Man Emilio Estevez, Zander Schloss
Image Credit: Universal Pictures.

Young punk Otto becomes a repo man after helping steal a car and embroiled in a turf war between warring factions of repo men.

27 – The Lost Boys (1987)

The Lost Boys 3
Image Credit: Warner Bros.

After moving to a new town, two brothers discover that the area is a haven for vampires.

28 – Beyond The Valley of The Dolls (1970)

Beyond the valley of the Dolls
Image Credit: Twentieth Century Fox.

Three girls come to Hollywood to make it big but find only sex, drugs, and sleaze.

29 – Eraserhead (1977)

Eraserhead Movie
Image Credit: AFI Center for Advanced Studies

Henry Spencer tries to survive his industrial environment, his angry girlfriend, and the unbearable screams of his newly-born mutant child.

30 – Blue Velvet (1986)

Blue Velvet
Image Credit: De Laurentiis Entertainment Group.

The discovery of a severed ear found in a field leads a young man on an investigation related to a beautiful, mysterious nightclub singer and a group of psychopathic criminals who have kidnapped her child.

31 – Edward Scissorhands (1990)

Edward Scissorhands Johnny Depp, Kathy Bates
Image Credit: 20th Century Fox.

An artificial man, who was incompletely constructed and has scissors for hands, leads a solitary life until he meets a woman who teaches him to see the world with new eyes.

32 – Nosferatu (1922)

Nosferatu
Image Credit: Film Arts Guild.

Vampire Count Orlok expresses interest in a new residence and real estate agent Hutter's wife.

33 – The Toxic Avenger (1984)

The Toxic Avenger
Image Credit: Troma Entertainment.

Tromaville has a monstrous new hero. The Toxic Avenger is born when meek mop boy Melvin falls into a vat of toxic waste. Now evildoers will have a lot to lose.

34 – Hedwig and The Angry Inch (2001)

Hedwig
Image Credit: Fine Line Features.

A transgender punk-rock girl from East Berlin tours the U.S. with her band as she tells her life story and follows her ex-boyfriend who stole her songs.

35 – Rushmore (1998)

Rushmore
Image Credit: Buena Vista Pictures Distribution.

The extracurricular king of Rushmore Preparatory School is put on academic probation.

36 – Raising Arizona (1987)

Raising Arizona 20th Century
Image Credit: 20th Century Fox

When a childless couple of an ex-con and an ex-cop decide to help themselves to one of another family's quintuplets, their lives become more complicated than they anticipated.

37 – The Life Aquatic With Steve Zissou (2004)

The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou
Image Credit: Touchstone Pictures

With a plan to exact revenge on a mythical shark that killed his partner, oceanographer Steve Zissou rallies a crew that includes his estranged wife, a journalist, and a man who may or may not be his son.

38 – The Texas Chain Saw Massacre (1974)

Texas Chainsaw Massacre
Image Credit: New Line Cinema.

Two siblings and three of their friends, en route to visit their grandfather's grave in Texas, end up falling victim to a family of cannibalistic psychopaths.

39 – The Seven Samurai (1954)

Seven Samurai Akira Kurosawa
Image Credit: Toho Co., Ltd.

A poor village under attack by bandits recruits seven unemployed samurai to help them defend themselves.

40 – The Thing (1982)

The Thing
Image Credit: Universal Pictures.

A research facility in Antarctica encounters an alien force that can become anything it touches with 100% accuracy. The members must now find out who's human and who's not before it's too late.

41 – Ferris Bueller's Day Off (1986)

ferris buellers day off
Image Credit: Paramount Pictures.

A high school wise guy is determined to have a day off from school, despite what the principal thinks.

42 – Repo! The Genetic Opera (2008)

Repo The Genetic Opera
Image Credit: Lionsgate.

A worldwide epidemic encourages a biotech company to launch an organ-financing program similar to a standard car loan. The repossession clause is a killer, however.

43 – Labyrinth (1986)

Labyrinth 1
Image Credit: Tri-Star Pictures.

A 16-year-old girl is given 13 hours to solve a labyrinth and rescue her baby brother when the Goblin King grants her wish for him to be taken away.

44 – Flash Gordon (1980)

Flash Gordon, Sam J. Jones
Image Credit: Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios Inc.

A football player and his friends travel to the planet Mongo and find themselves fighting the tyrant, Ming the Merciless, to save Earth.

45 – Evil Dead II (1987)

Evil Dead 2
Image Credit: Rosebud Releasing Corporation.

The lone survivor of an onslaught of flesh-possessing spirits holes up in a cabin with a group of strangers while the demons continue their attack.

46 – The Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai Across The 8th Dimension (1984)

The Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai Across the 8th Dimension
Image Credit: 20th Century Fox.

Adventurer, brain surgeon, and rock musician Buckaroo Banzai and his crime-fighting team, the Hong Kong Cavaliers, must stop evil alien invaders from the eighth dimension planning to conquer Earth.

47 – The Blues Brothers (1980)

Jake Blues, just released from prison, puts together his old band to save the Catholic home where he and his brother Elwood were raised.

+ posts
Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedInShare on Flip it

Previous

Chip Frenzy: Tech Titans Pile into Arm’s Planned Blockbuster IPO