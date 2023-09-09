15 Curious Conspiracy Theories That Defy Rational Explanation

Everyone who knows me knows how much I love conspiracy theories for the sheer creativity, hard work, and brilliance of the minds who birthed them. But some conspiracies break the conspiracy code and fall into the vacuum of sillies that make you go, “Whoa, people actually believe that?”

Folks in an online community recount the times they've encountered conspiracies they could've sworn reduced their IQs by about a zillion points. Intrigued? Here are a few that might interest you.

1. There's No Such Thing as Primary and Secondary Colors

Abandon what you've learned throughout school, folks. Didn't you always think there was something fishy about the insistence on color separation? Because it sure sounds like some racist agenda to us! Here's the story: At a daycare where one person teaches, they encountered a parent who freaked out at the mention of primary and secondary colors.

2. A Rat Caused The Great Fire of London

For those who have forgotten or may not know, The Great Fire of London was a disastrous fire spreading throughout London, gutting the city. Some remember the story; however, only a few know the actual cause of it. A bakery? Pfft. Boring. Some folks opine that — wait for it — a rat spontaneously combusting was behind it. Yes, we know what you did, Remy.

3. A Secret Gold Mine

Most people can only dream of finding a neat stack of gold. Imagine you discovered that underneath your apartment lay more gold than you could imagine. A contributor shares that their former neighbor was convinced gold was under their apartment building and the landlord was getting filthy rich without sharing anything with the tenants.

4. Hurricanes Target Florida

It's always one thing or the other with Florida, isn't it? This time, some say hurricanes that attack Florida aren't as random as the meteorologists would have us believe. They think someone actively targets Florida, because why else would they have so many hurricanes?

In fact, if you google the meaning of hurricane, the first usage example is “a powerful hurricane hit the Florida coast.” Coincidence? We think not. We always knew that underneath the whirls and twirls, hurricanes had a mind of their own.

5. Phantom Time Conspiracy Theory

This one, a contributor briefly explains, theorizes that the years of 614–911 AD were made up and didn't exist. When the Gregorian calendar was introduced to replace the Julian calendar, ten days were redacted instead of 13 days, which lead to a cumulative total of those years being lost, or in this case, fake.

6. The ISS Doesn't Exist

First off, the International Space Station sounds fictional, doesn't it? Here's the conspiracy: The ISS doesn't exist, and all evidence is faked so the government can launder money. Even though knowing when and where to look at it with the naked eye and photograph it is possible, this conspiracy is more readily accepted.

7. That Disneyland Sits on Stolen Land

Here's a story more interesting than anything Disney could cook up. Someone shares the story of a woman they met on a bus who believed her family owned the land Disney sits on. Allegedly, the family didn't want to sell, but Disney coerced them out of the land. If this is true, the bus lady is the only surviving family member who could sue the Mouse over the acreage.

8. The Frozen Theory

Ever heard of the Frozen theory? There was the rumor that after Walt Disney died, his body was frozen to be revived someday. They made the film Frozen to cover this rumor, so when you searched “Walt Disney Frozen” on Google, it showed the movie instead, when before then, it may have revealed Disney's dark plans.

9. Australia Doesn't Exist

Think of it — how many true Australians do you know? See? The truth is that Australia doesn't exist, and guess what? Even airline pilots are in on the “scam.” Apparently, when you book a flight to Australia, you are booking a flight to an unknown destination; they take you somewhere else. Now, I really want to go to Australia.

10. The Scorpions Were CIA Operatives

Never trust a band formed by a guitarist whose first name is Rudolf. The Scorpions are a German band known for their hard rock and heavy metal style. Interestingly, a commenter says there was a podcast investigating whether the band truly comprised CIA operatives. CIA operatives disguising as tight pants-wearing rockstars? Now, that's something you don't get to see every day.

11. The Secret City Conspiracy

According to this one, the secret city for the world's elite is underneath the Denver airport. Haven't you ever suspected that the elite lived in a world of their own and only spent some time with the rest of us so we wouldn't be suspicious? What else do you think Elon Musk is doing with Mars? Duh!

12. The Queen Was Head of The New World Order

Another person described this as the best one they ever heard. Everyone has their theories about both the late Queen and Princess Diana, but here's one I'm hearing for the first time: the queen, as head of “the New World order,” had instructed that Diana, Princess of Wales, had to be assassinated, as she was the last blood relative of Christ. No comments; let's hear yours.

13. JFK Jr. Will Return

Yes, he will. And you can bet the first thing he does when he returns is to restore Donald Trump to his “rightful place” in the White House. Many people believe this because they also believe Donald Trump is America's messiah.

14. The Holocaust Never Happened

This conspiracy frustrates many people. Who would make up something so gruesome for the fun of it unless it is true what they say that the whole world is a stage and we're all performers?

15. The Female Cast of Friends Were Secretly Transgender

Yes, your favorite female stars from the sitcom that once had the whole world in stitches were transgender. Why would they hide it? And just in case you're curious, Jennifer, Lisa, and Courteney are allegedly clones of the characters they played. That's some scary stuff.

