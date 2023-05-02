The Current and Adjusted For Inflation Highest Grossing Movies of All Time

When examining the highest-grossing movies of all time, several fascinating aspects exist. The current top ten films are not particularly surprising given the trends in cinema and what audiences tend to flock to nowadays. Their grosses are significant, but it's notable that all but one film could be considered “older,” with the rest being from 2009 and beyond.

Even more interesting are the top ten highest-grossing films when adjusted for inflation. This list is determined by estimating the number of tickets sold and adjusting for ticket price increases. While several sources have differing results, I'm using box office mojo as the source of these lists.

As impressive as the current top ten movies are, the adjusted-for-inflation list is remarkable because it features decades-old films. There are myriad reasons to explain this phenomenon. The simplest is that the entertainment world was much smaller and less varied back then. Only one film features on both lists, which proves to be the most awe-inspiring of all.

1. Avatar (2009) (Current)

James Cameron‘s introduction to the world of Pandora and its inhabitants, the Na'vi, is a feast for the eyes and the soul. Avatar is an example of a film with universal, timeless themes showcased with new, innovative technology.

Upon release, Avatar quickly rose to the top of the list. Although it briefly fell to the number two spot, the movie rose again to the current number one spot after a re-release and will most likely stay there for a long time.

1. Gone With the Wind (1939) (Adjusted For Inflation)

Gone With the Wind is a classic in every sense of the word. The sweeping romance between Scarlett O'Hara and Rhett Butler and the engrossing story of the trials and tribulations of the Civil War and the reconstruction period in Atlanta, Georgia, captivated audiences upon release.

Though it's been steeped in controversy ever since, there is no denying that this film was a spectacular success in 1939, when the average movie ticket cost 23 cents. Given that fact, seeing that Gone With the Wind still ranks number one a whopping 84 years later is jaw-dropping.

2. Avengers: Endgame (2019) (Current)

With a build-up of ten years and 21 movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Avengers: Endgame became one of the most highly anticipated movies ever. And when released, this culmination of a massive universe of superheroes attempting to save all of humanity was event cinema in the grandest sense.

It was one of my favorite theater experiences ever. Audiences were known for being extraordinarily exuberant and going back multiple times. Consequently, the film rose to the top of the current top ten list. Despite dropping a spot, Avengers: Endgame proudly made its mark in film history.

2. Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope (1977) (Adjusted For Inflation)

When the first in the Star Wars saga was released, a spark that has kept burning brightly all these years later was ignited. It may have astonished some at the time, but I am not surprised that A New Hope captured the hearts of a generation. The setting and technology were new and innovative, but the story and themes were timeless.

Even though A New Hope has been re-released, adding to its box office total, the film's impact cannot be understated. This is because the first original Star Wars is still tops in the saga.

3. Avatar: The Way of Water (2022) (Current)

Many proclaim that one should never bet against James Cameron. When seeing the success of Avatar: The Way of Water, that is a safe bet. While some doubted if there was still an audience for a franchise that began 13 years previously, the answer is a resounding yes.

Story-wise, the second Avatar is still simple but profound, with environmental issues even more prolific. Technology-wise, Cameron and his team progressed by leaps and bounds. All of these elements catapulted the film to immense success.

3. The Sound of Music (1965) (Adjusted For Inflation)

Despite not even being born when released, The Sound of Music is my all-time favorite film. So I was pleased to see it rank at number three when adjusted for inflation. This is because the appeal and success of The Sound of Music is evergreen. In 1965 audiences fell in love with the musical about the governess Maria who enchants the children of a retired sea captain and awakens his heart.

The Sound of Music was event entertainment in its day, with the film playing in theaters for years. Beloved by multiple generations, the movie has also been re-released numerous times with no signs of that stopping any time soon. Still, it was the initial release that cemented its place in history.

4. Titanic (1997) (Current)

The third James Cameron of the current top ten sits at number four and is the oldest film on the list. The absorbing and compelling drama depicts an ill-fated fictional romance against the real-life tragedy of the RMS Titanic in 1912. It soon became a cultural phenomenon, spending 15 weeks in a row tops at the box office, was the first film to make a billion dollars, and for 12 years was the number one highest-grossing film. I have fond memories of me and 15 family members heading to the theater the day after Christmas.

4. E.T.- the Extra-Terrestrial (1982) (Adjusted For Inflation)

Steven Spielberg‘s most commercially successful movie is a poignant tale of three children helping an alien return home. It is a film that captivated audiences to no end. Although its cultural impact may differ from what it was upon release, its initial success is undeniable. The only movie to spend more weeks at number one at the box office than Titanic was E.T., spending 16 weeks at number one.

5. Star Wars Episode VII: The Force Awakens (2015) (Current)

Star Wars fans are a passionate group, and it's clear that these films have far more than niche appeal. Combined with the love for the movies and the ten-year gap between films, the demand was high and anticipation palpable. Although the sequel trilogy has been divisive, The Force Awakens reawakened keen interest in the saga and a captive audience.

5. Titanic (1997) (Adjusted For Inflation)

Titanic is the most impressive as the only film on the current and adjusted-for-inflation lists—currently, the adjusted gross only drops in one spot at number four, which feels miraculous. As I said, one shouldn't doubt Cameron's ability to create a film with such everlasting appeal.

6. Avengers: Infinity War (2018) (Current)

Given that Avengers: Endgame briefly held the top spot in this list, it's unsurprising that its predecessor would also rank highly. This movie is very much the MCU's Empire Strikes Back, with The Avengers and many other superheroes fighting with all their might to stop the evil Thanos from acquiring all six infinity stones, which grants the user unlimited and unthinkable power.

It's debatable which film (Endgame or Infinity War) is superior. But there is no doubt that the latter is more devastating, with the audience's gasps of shock being heard worldwide.

6. The Ten Commandments (1956) (Adjusted For Inflation)

Epic films are seminal in cinema history and become event entertainment for a mass audience. The Ten Commandments is a perfect example of an epic movie whose appeal is just as exquisite. This biblical tale starring Charlton Heston was a spectacular triumph with audiences in 1956, surmising why it remains in the adjusted top ten many years later.

7. Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) (Current)

One of the most unique, fun, and loved superhero films ever was a dream for fans of Spider-Man. Bringing together the Peter Parker's from three different Spider-Man universes and their respective villains was inspired. Given the character's popularity generally, it's easy to see why this film was a smash hit with so many. It's also what I'd call “fan service,” but in the most positive way possible.

7. Jaws (1975) (Adjusted For Inflation)

Steven Spielberg shows up for a second time on the adjusted top ten with a film even older than E.T., which proves how much of a splash Jaws made at the box office initially. Indeed, the term blockbuster was solidified with this movie about a ferocious shark terrorizing a small beach community and the brave men who set out to stop it. The film is iconic and spawned many sequels. But this original remains superior.

8. Jurassic World (2015) (Current)

Both audiences and filmmakers alike cannot let go of dinosaurs in the modern world. Jurassic World takes John Hammond's idea and pushes it even further with a grander scope than Jurassic Park. Everyone was enthralled to the point of catapulting the movie into the all-time top ten.

8. Doctor Zhivago (1965) (Adjusted For Inflation)

A sweeping love story that spans many years and the turmoil of the Russian Revolution provides the backdrop for another film that could be deemed epic. Audiences indeed loved their grand filmmaking back in the day. But when we think about it, viewers' taste for monumental films hasn't changed. The movies just come in a different package now. Still, Doctor Zhivago‘s undeniable success proves that love stories have widespread appeal.

9. The Lion King (2019) (Current)

It's fascinating to see the “live-action” remake of The Lion King on the current top ten list, as reactions to the film were mixed at best. The reason is simple when you think about it. Those who love the original 1994 film flocked to theaters for this updated version, hoping to feel the love again. Whether audiences did or not, there's no denying its financial success.

9. The Exorcist (1973) (Adjusted For Inflation)

Although scary movies are not for everyone, the audience for this genre is significant. And the film that solidified the idea that a horror film could be massively successful was The Exorcist. The story follows a little girl possessed by an evil demon and the attempts at exorcism. It's known as one of the most bone-chilling and frightening films ever, which drives home the point. Some filmgoers loved to be scared.

10. The Avengers (2012) (Current)

Unsurprisingly, another Avengers movie rounds out the current top ten list. Before the MCU, there was never truly a large, connected universe of films in quite the same way. The movies leading up to it established all the individual superheroes. So, seeing them come together on screen was a highly anticipated build-up with exciting and invigorating results.

10. Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (1937) (Adjusted For Inflation)

It's tremendous and awe-inspiring to see Snow White and the Seventh Dwarfs still holding strong on the adjusted-for-inflation top ten list. It proves its spectacular initial success and subsequent solid re-releases. It was nicknamed “Disney's folly” by those who doubted the appeal of a full-length animated film. But Disney more than priced those naysayers wrong. The oldest film on the list, it's a spectacular feat to remain so high on this list for nearly 90 years- 86, to be precise.

