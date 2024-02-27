25 Current NBA Players Most Likely to Make the Hall of Fame

Basketball superstars make the NBA one of the truly compelling sports leagues in the world. When a deserving NBA player’s career ends, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, Massachusetts, rewards those who contributed to the relevance and history of the sport. These current players are most likely to be inducted in front of their friends and families when they hang it up.

1. LeBron James

LeBron James would have been a lock for the Hall of Fame a decade ago. Nobody has put together a better resume in basketball history than James. LeBron still enthralls fans two decades after his initial drafting to the Cleveland Cavaliers and he’ll be sorely missed when he finally retires.

2. Stephen Curry

Steph Curry’s dedication to winning and shooting perfection turned the Golden State Warriors into a dynasty during the back half of the 2010s. Curry holds nearly every three-point record in basketball and still has a few more prime years left in the tank.

3. Kevin Durant

Kevin Durant’s size and agility combine with a scorching scoring touch. KD’s career may be somewhat lacking in team success outside of his Warriors seasons, but he’ll make the Hall of Fame as easy as anyone in the sport’s history.

4. Chris Paul

Chris Paul has reached the end of the road in his NBA career, but fans need to recognize that few people have patrolled the court with better vision and control than CP3. Paul’s sneaky tactics and dirty plays sometimes overshadow his legendary competitive edge.

5. James Harden

James Harden unleashed an unprecedented scoring level while with the Houston Rockets during the 2010s. A championship with the Clippers in Los Angeles would only further cement his solid Hall of Fame credentials.

6. Russell Westbrook

Russell Westbrook’s career has gone in three phases. He slotted next to Kevin Durant and went to his only NBA Finals before winning an MVP on his own in 2017. Westbrook’s athleticism has deteriorated now, but he’s been a solid contributor for the Clippers. All of this adds up to a Hall of Fame career.

7. Nikola Jokic

Nikola Jokic is still in the middle of his prime, but the Serbian center has revolutionized basketball. Jokic passes the ball like he’s living in the future, seeing plays that haven’t even developed yet. He’s poised to lead Denver to another decade of contention.

8. Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis imposes his physical will on opponents like Wilt and Shaq. His newest star teammate, Damian Lillard, should pre-open the Bucks’ title window in the next couple of years, but Giannis is a safe Hall of Fame pick no matter what happens from here on out.

9. Kawhi Leonard

Kawhi Leonard’s injury-riddled career has been inundated with ups and downs, but when he’s at his best, not many players can take over a game like the two-time Finals MVP. Leonard’s calm in the middle of chaos aids him during clutch moments.

10. Anthony Davis

Anthony Davis receives a lot of unnecessary hate from NBA media and Lakers fans. AD locks down the paint and adds around 25 points every night he takes the court. Despite injuries and missed time, Davis will get plenty of adulation in retirement when that day comes.

11. Paul George

Paul George redefined the prototypical wing player in the last 10 years. George can shoot and defend point guards and power forwards and often does his business without making a fuss. PG-13 should reach the Hall of Fame with 100 percent certainty with a few more years of success.

12. Luka Doncic

Some people might think it’s too early to declare Luka a Hall of Fame player, but the point forward deserves a little bit of positive prognostication. Doncic encapsulates everything an offensive player should strive to accomplish, and if he expands his off-ball game, he’ll become unstoppable.

13. Damian Lillard

Damian Lillard carried the Portland Trail Blazers for years without much help. His shooting range can only be matched by Steph Curry, and now Lillard has a chance to punctuate his list of accomplishments with a ring in Milwaukee.

14. Klay Thompson

Klay Thompson would be higher on the list of potential Hall of Famers if he hadn’t suffered Achilles and ACL injuries. Even with those setbacks, Thompson redefined what a perfect shooting stroke looks like, and he was irreplaceable next to Steph Curry on the Warriors.

15. Kevin Love

Kevin Love doesn’t get enough recognition for playing his role next to LeBron and Kyrie Irving in Cleveland. Love already proved his solo stardom in Minnesota before relegating himself for the good of his teammates. His outlet passes alone should get a shrine in Springfield.

16. Kyrie Irving

Kyrie Irving’s career has been a mixed bag since his Cleveland tenure, but the talented point guard sure knows how to put on a show with the basketball in his hands. A few more years playing next to Luka Doncic in Dallas will cinch up his place in basketball lore.

17. Joel Embiid

Joel Embiid is the most devastating scoring center since Shaq. Embiid never runs out of moves for his opponents, and when he does, his penchant for the free throw line bails him out. Poor health is the only obstacle between him and the Hall of Fame.

18. Rudy Gobert

Rudy Gobert sure isn’t popular with the casual NBA fan, but observant audiences won’t be shocked to see Gobert give a speech in front of his peers in Massachusetts someday. Gobert’s rim protection and overall defensive acumen are unmatched to the tune of three Defensive Player of the Year trophies.

19. Devin Booker

Devin Booker’s game fits next to anyone he plays with. From Chris Paul to Kevin Durant, D-Book’s shooting and assertive nature complement every person on the court. Booker will live on in the Valley of the Sun and the Hall of Fame in about a decade’s time.

20. Kyle Lowry

Kyle Lowry’s title with the Raptors in 2019 spurred an increased appreciation for his career and a potential Hall of Fame case. Lowry makes the right play at the right time and does the little things other stars forget about.

21. Jayson Tatum

Jayson Tatum’s youth is the only thing keeping him from the top of Hall of Fame lists. The Celtics’ star already went to the NBA Finals and keeps Boston atop the Eastern Conference standings yearly.

22. Blake Griffin

Blake Griffin’s peak with the Clippers needed to be seen in person for the full effect. Griffin rocked the rim and emanated adrenaline with every lob and slam next to Chris Paul. Griffin’s twilight robbed him of his signature athleticism, but he was a unique star once upon a time.

23. Jimmy Butler

Jimmy Butler’s time in Miami pushed him into superstar status. Originally just a solid player, Butler remained a hard-nosed competitor when the rewards and spotlight started to shine down on him.

24. Draymond Green

Draymond Green changed how NBA coaches play smaller guys at the center position. Green’s free safety approach to defense helped the Warriors win titles, but his temper returned a couple to the other teams, as well.

25. Trae Young

Trae Young combines Steph Curry’s shooting with Steve Nash’s passing. The Hawks have tried to ruin his early years by ignoring the team’s supporting cast, so hopefully, Young gets the help that optimizes his game next year.