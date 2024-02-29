25 Current NFL Players Poised for the Hall of Fame

The NFL possesses so much talent right now that it can be hard to keep track of every superstar player and their standing in football history. The Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio, rewards the best in history with an eternal place in the game’s lore, and plenty of current football stars are on their way to a gold bust. These men have accomplished great successes on the field and are most likely to be enshrined in the hall when they retire!

1. Patrick Mahomes

Patrick Mahomes has already created one of the best resumes in history after only seven seasons. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback just won his third Super Bowl ring and Super Bowl MVP. Mahomes throws on the run like nobody before him, and with Andy Reid’s help, he’s trying to surpass Tom Brady amongst all-time quarterbacks.

2. Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers' career might be a disappointment to some (he only won a single Super Bowl), but the current New York Jets quarterback created unforgettable memories behind center in Green Bay for over a decade. Rodgers’ arm talent and ability to improvise remains majestic.

3. Aaron Donald

Aaron Donald still frightens opposing offenses up at the line of scrimmage. The Rams’ defensive end destroys game plans and gives Los Angeles an immediate advantage in every game they play. As long as Donald is on the team, the Rams will have a great defense.

4. Travis Kelce

Travis Kelce might be the best tight end in NFL history, or at least the one with the most incredible longevity. Kelce’s athletics in the open field overwhelm slower defenders, and his chemistry with Patrick Mahomes powers the Chiefs on a weekly basis.

5. Bobby Wagner

Bobby Wagner doesn’t have many years left, but the Seattle Seahawks linebacker consistently leads the NFL in tackles. Wagner’s quiet confidence contrasted with the brash arrogance of the Legion of Boom during the Seahawks’ success in the 2010s.

6. Trent Williams

Trent Williams impacts the game more than any offensive lineman in the NFL today. The San Francisco 49ers have benefited from Williams’ greatness tremendously as both Brock Purdy and Christian McCaffrey are at the top of their games playing behind him. Williams has made 11 Pro Bowls.

7. Myles Garrett

Myles Garrett probably needs several more seasons like his previous ones to lock himself into a Hall of Fame spot. The Cleveland Browns superstar will close in on 100 career sacks next season and already won Defensive Player of the Year in 2023. Garrett’s skills will put him in Canton one day if he has good health and longevity.

8. Derrick Henry

Derrick Henry’s peak with the Tennessee Titans matches or even surpasses any running back to appear in the NFL in the 21st century. Henry led the league in rushing yards and touchdowns in 2019 and 2020 and will look to add to his resume, most likely on another team, in 2024.

9. Russell Wilson

Russell Wilson’s time in Seattle came with magical scrambling, insane touchdown passes, and one of the best offensive arsenals in the NFL. It came to a close quite bluntly, so hopefully, Wilson’s spin-out in Denver doesn’t prevent him from a rightful spot in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

10. Jason Kelce

Jason Kelce plays an unglamorous position, center, and doesn’t get the credit his brother does. His six selections to first-team All-Pro proves his greatness, as does his Super Bowl win with the Eagles.

11. Julio Jones

When Julio Jones was receiving the football from Matt Ryan in Atlanta, there was hardly a defensive player alive who could contest his reach. Jones's large frame and jaw-dropping athleticism allowed him to make catches nobody else could. He’s still adding icing to the cake of his career in Philadelphia.

12. Khalil Mack

Khalil Mack’s prime in Oakland and Chicago included a Defensive Player of the Year award and four first-team All-Pro accolades. Mack has tapered off in Los Angeles with the Chargers but remains an effective player. If he continues making Pro Bowls in L.A., he should cinch a Hall of Fame spot.

13. Von Miller

Von Miller’s Super Bowl 50 performance will go down as the peak of his career, but he’s still been solid for Buffalo since leaving the Mile High City. A Super Bowl win in between those two stops in Los Angeles proved Miller’s effect on winning.

14. Zack Martin

Zack Martin has been arguably the best guard in football since being drafted by the Dallas Cowboys. Seven selections to first-team All-Pro demonstrate his supreme value at his position, and Jerry Jones makes sure to always re-sign the superstar during free agency.

15. T.J. Watt

T.J. Watt wouldn’t make the Hall of Fame if he retired today, but a little bit of prognosticating makes it easy to see his eventual induction. Watt won Defensive Player of the Year in 2021 and was named to his fourth first-team All-Pro selection last year. He maintains a winning defensive culture in Pittsburgh.

16. Jalen Ramsey

Jalen Ramsey’s big mouth overshadows his outstanding play, but the cornerback remains a fixture on lists of the best defensive players in the world. Ramsey needs to get back to his production from Los Angeles if he wants to guarantee a Hall of Fame career.

17. Justin Tucker

Justin Tucker holds some of the most shocking kicking records in football. The Ravens kicker makes nine out of every 10 kicks and feels like a lock to score three points anytime he runs onto the field in Baltimore.

18. Jason Peters

Jason Peters’ career length perplexes fans, as most football players are close to retirement after one decade. Peters somehow still makes NFL rosters after 20 seasons, protecting quarterbacks and making life difficult for defenders on the other end of the line.

19. Cameron Jordan

Cameron Jordan got more recognition when Drew Brees and Sean Payton were in New Orleans, but the Saints' best defensive player still maintains a strong work ethic and shines yearly. Jordan’s nose for the ball makes him one of the most aggressive players in football.

20. Justin Jefferson

Justin Jefferson is still incredibly early in his career, but the Vikings wideout thoroughly overwhelms defenders in a way few offensive players can. Jefferson averages an NFL record 98.3 receiving yards per game through four seasons.

21. Davante Adams

Davante Adams ushered in a new era of offense for the Packers and Aaron Rodgers before going to the Raiders. Adams proved his greatness outside of Rodgers’ shadow and will likely make the Hall of Fame with just a few more years of typical production.

22. Fletcher Cox

Fletcher Cox gets appreciated by the Philadelphia Eagles for his 70 career sacks and consistently great play all around the field. He was one of the leaders of the Eagles when they won Super Bowl LII.

23. Matthew Stafford

Matthew Stafford put up big numbers in Detroit, but his Super Bowl win in Los Angeles proved to the doubters that he could handle the pressure of playoff football. Stafford quietly became one of the best quarterbacks in the last decade.

24. Christian McCaffrey

Christian McCaffrey was already known as an unstoppable force in Carolina, but injuries and lack of star power around him hurt his chances at team success. With a healthy couple of seasons in San Francisco, the powerful running back looks like he’s hurtling toward the Hall of Fame.

25. Josh Allen

Josh Allen has the most upside of any player in the NFL right now. He’s still young but has proven to be the second-best quarterback in the world. With some Super Bowl wins and MVP-caliber seasons in Buffalo, Allen will be renowned as one of the premier players of his generation.