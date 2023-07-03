Beat the Rising Cost of Your Energy Bills with These Tips 

On average, a British household spends £2,500 a year on gas and electricity bills. The government funds a program called the Energy Bills Support Scheme (EBSS) that provides families an additional £400.

The EBSS brought average home costs for utilities down to £2,100 a year. Unfortunately, that is all changing.

Through a series of program changes, detailed in The Guardian, while the maximum utility companies charge in Great Britain is being set lower, the extra credit from the government is also ending. Critics say the combination of these two changes may send some bills rising as much as 40%.

With this cost-of-living crisis in the U.K, people are scrambling to find ways to reduce household bills and limit expenditures.

There are two ways to deal with increasing costs:

Do everything you can to save and be frugal. Start a side hustle that can ramp up your income and thus maintain the status quo.

Top Ways To Reduce Gas Bills

Recently, a study from A-Plan Insurance revealed various ways to reduce gas and electricity bills.

Install A Smart Thermostat: A smart thermostat can determine the patterns and adjust temperatures when and even when you’re not home. Besides creating a schedule for climate control, some smart thermostats also factor in local weather to optimize the schedules.

A whopping 1.67 million households in the UK already own a smart thermostat, and it can save you as much as £154 per year says, the Eco Experts.

In an economy where electricity bills are soaring, owning a smart thermostat may give you some relief.

Check The Temperature of Your Water: This is a very straightforward tip. If the water in your taps is too hot, you’re wasting gas. So, if you still haven’t already, it is time to turn down the temperature by a few degrees.

Insulate Your Home: While this is not a tip for summers, it is worth looking into. According to this study, many homes across the UK are not adequately insulated.

Now, on average, you can save up to 20% on your home’s heating and cooling costs or up to 10% on its total energy costs by adding insulation properly. So, why not consider this option?

A-Plan Insurance recommends opting for loft insulation as heat rises and most of it escapes through the roof, causing higher gas bills. The installation cost may seem high, but it will help cut down bills during winter months.

3 Ways To Reduce Electricity Bills

The recommendation for reducing the electricity bills include:

Stand-alone devices: If you have the habit of having your electronics constantly connected to the electricity, stop that now. Charging it entirely and taking it off will drastically reduce your power consumption.

According to Constellation Energy Resources, you could save as much as 10% every month by unplugging appliances when they’re not in use.

Turn off non-active appliances – If you start turning off standby appliances, you can see savings on your bills.

Did you know the Energy Saving Trust believes the average UK household spends £65 a year powering appliances left on standby? You can save that by making a small change and turning off the appliances.

Besides that, one suggestion in the recommendations was to use controllable smart sockets. You can manage them via an app on your phone, which means you can switch on and off your devices when needed.

Cook efficiently – if you start meal planning and cooking more than one item in your oven, it can drastically reduce the bills.

Keeping the oven on longer to cook more food at one time saves tremendous amounts of energy versus turning on the oven four or five times a day for smaller batches of cooking.

Using meal planning can provide added benefit to the cooking all at once approach.

Besides that, meal planning will also help you cut the costs of eating out.

Starting A Side Hustle To Maintain the Status Quo

According to the latest finding by CV-Library, 60% of UK workers plan to take on a side hustle in 2023. The same study reveals that the top reasons are job security (62%) and earning more money (38%).

A side hustle can help you make more money and maintain your financial status quo in this economy. Some of the high-paying options to look into are:

Start selling on Amazon, eBay, or Etsy

Freelance Writing

Tutoring

Getting paid to read books

Managing social media for businesses, etc.

If you don’t have the time to start an online business but want to make quick money to pay the bills, you can also look into surveys, product reviews, renting a room, or renting a car.

Whether you cut bills by being frugal, supplement your income with a side hustle, or do both, these tips can help you deal with the rising costs.

This article was produced by Mrs. Daaku Studio and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.