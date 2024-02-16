Cybertruck Owners Are Reporting That Their Vehicles Are Rusting in the Rain

Tesla's Cybertruck was hands down the most anticipated new vehicle released in recent memory. Its release was also memorable, with Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeting a video of a Cybertruck beating a Porsche 911 in a drag race while towing an identical Porsche 911. However, despite the impressive hype surrounding the stainless steel pickup truck, some people believe the expensive electrified truck is a “dud.”

A Rusty Truck?

Now there are reports from Cybertruck owners who say that their new stainless steel trucks are rusting after exposure to a little bit of rain. According to Carscoops, a user named Raxar shared their experience on the cybertruckownersclub.com forum, noting that within days of picking up their shiny new truck, specks of rust were starting to form. “I picked it up in Dublin [California] yesterday. It was pouring rain,” they wrote. “I drove it up to Sacramento and there's a bunch of tiny orange specks and a few water spots. The orange dots aren't huge, they're very tiny but they're apparent. Sure, I haven't washed the car yet, but it's only been two days in the rain.”

Another forum user, vertigo3pc, said that their Cybertruck also had orange rust spots forming after they recently picked it up on Feb. 1. They reported the rust spots to Tesla and spoke with someone from the company, “Speaking with someone at the facility, they told me 1) they have a procedure/guidance for how to fix it, but 2) they don't have the tools on hand, nor have they done this repair before,” the user wrote. “They documented the corrosion, and told me they'll give me a call next month when the tools have arrived and they can perform the service/repair.”

According to the report from Carscoops, Cybertruck's user manual warns owners that corrosion can develop on the truck's stainless steel panels in specific instances. The manual recommends immediately removing grease, bird droppings, oil, dead insects, tar, road salt, tree resin, and more to prevent damage to the truck's stainless steel body panels. The owner's manual also emphasizes that people should not wait until the Cybetruck needs a “complete wash” before cleaning it.

Could It Be Rail Dust?

According to a report from MotorTrend, “rail dust” is a likely culprit behind the tiny orange spots appearing on Cybertrucks, not rain. For those unfamiliar, rail dust results from train wheels kicking up small iron particles as they run over the tracks. This rail dust can spread like pollen, land on surfaces, and rust under specific circumstances. MotorTrend also notes that it can be challenging for people to maintain stainless steel's sheen when they have yet to give it a protective coating.