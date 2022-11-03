Creator of ‘Dahmer’ Criticizes Netflix for Removing LGBTQ Tag

“Dahmer” creator Ryan Murphy has publicly criticized Netflix for removing the LGBTQ tag from the TV series after they received complaints from viewers.

The Appropriate Tag

The LGBTQ tag on Netflix is used to categorize TV shows and movies with an LGBTQ theme. Viewers complained about the use of the tag for “Dahmer” and said they did not think it was appropriate.

The series is a dramatic retelling of famous serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer, who preyed on predominantly gay men. A week after the series was released, Netflix removed the tag.

It's Not Always Pretty

Murphy criticized the removal of the tag in a new profile piece in the New York Times. He also said that he spoke with Netflix when they removed the tag.

“I also don't think that all gay stories have to be happy stories,” the show creator said. “There was a moment on Netflix where they removed the LGBTQ tag from ‘Dahmer,' and I didn't like it and I asked why they did that and they said because people were upset because it was an upsetting story.”

He added, “I was, like, ‘Well, yeah.' But it was a story of a gay man and more importantly, his gay victims.”

Murphy discussed episode six of the series, which focused on Tony Hughes, a deaf black man who was killed by Dahmer in 1991. “There's a five-minute scene of three gay deaf men at a pizza parlor talking in sign language about dating, gay life, and how hard is it for them,” he said. “I could not believe that I was getting the gift of putting it on television.”

Inaccurate Information

Last month, Tony Hughes' mother, Shirley, told the Guardian that the episode was inaccurate. “It didn't happen like that,” she said. “I don't see how they can do that. I don't see how they can use our names and put stuff out like that out there.”

Shirley isn't the only family member of Dahmer's victims to complain about the show. Tatiana Banks is the daughter of Errol Lindsey, who was killed by Dahmer in 1991. She told Insider that she has not been able to sleep since the show was released.

Both she and her aunt, Rita Isbell, reported that they were not contacted by Netflix prior to the show being released. “I feel like they should have reached out because it's people who are actually still grieving from that situation,” Banks said. “That chapter of my life was closed and they reopened it, basically.”

Murphy claimed at an event in Los Angeles last week that he and his team attempted to contact “20” of the victims' family and friends but got no response. In the New York Times profile, Murphy also responded to critics who said the show should not have been made to begin with.

He said that his goal was to shed light on the racism and homophobia that was present in the case. “It was the biggest thing I've ever seen that really sort of examines how easy it is to get away with things with the white privilege aspects,” Murphy said. “What are the rules now? Should we never do a movie about a tyrant?”

