Daisy Ridley To Return as Rey Skywalker in First Female-Directed ‘Star Wars’ Movie

Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy will become the first woman to direct a Star Wars movie when she helms a yet-untitled sequel featuring the return of Daisy Ridley as Rey Skywalker. Obaid-Chinoy — a two-time Oscar-winning director of documentary shorts — also directed Ms. Marvel.

In an interview with CNN reported by IndieWire, Obaid-Chinoy talked about making Star Wars franchise history. “I’m very thrilled about the project because I feel what we’re about to create is something very special,” said Obaid-Chinoy about her upcoming sequel to Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. “We’re in 2024 now, and it’s about time that we had a woman come forward to shape a story in a galaxy far, far away.”

Obaid-Chinoy's Star Wars film takes place 15 years after the events in The Rise of Skywalker as Rey rebuilds the Jedi Order.

Daisy Ridley Says the Upcoming Star Wars Film Is “Not What I Expected”

Daisy Ridley played Rey in three Star Wars films to date: The Force Awakens, The Last Jedi, and The Rise of Skywalker. Ridley also appeared in 2018's Ophelia, a movie that stirred up some controversy about how easy it is to manipulate Rotten Tomatoes scores.

In a 2023 interview with Collider reported by Variety, Daisy Ridley teased what she knows about the plot of the upcoming Star Wars film. “I’m very excited,” said Ridley. “The story is really cool. I’m waiting to read a script because, obviously, I don’t have any other updates. It’s not what I expected, but I’m very excited.” When asked if this could kick off a new Star Wars trilogy, Ridley said:

“I know the storyline for one film. That’s not to say that that’s all it is, but that’s what I was told about. And I imagine it will be the next film, I think. I mean, again, I don’t know, post strikes and everything, how quickly everything will start up again. But yes, so far, I know the story of one film and I think people will be very excited.”

In addition to Obaid-Chinoy's Star Wars film starring Daisy Ridley, there are two other Star Wars movies currently in the works by James Mangold and Taika Waititi, respectively. According to The Hollywood Reporter, “[Lucasfilm president Kathleen] Kennedy said the company was working on expanding the mythological timeline created by George Lucas by pushing forward, backward and sideways.” Mangold's Star Wars movie is set in the distant past, long before the events of Star Wars: The Phantom Menace.