Artificial Intelligence has the potential to cause nuclear war-like catastrophic events, a new study says.

Rise of the Robots

In new research titled, “What Do NLP Researchers Believe? Results of the NLP Community Metasurvey,” around 36% of the respondents said they believe AI could cause these types of catastrophes. There are many different types of technology that rely on artificial intelligence to improve functions.

Because of the positive results, many companies have adopted AI systems. Despite this, there are some experts that believe that decisions made by machine learning systems have the potential to do more harm than good in the world.

Comparable to Nuclear War

Experts believe that the events AI systems could create could be comparable to nuclear war. The researchers who conducted the study said, “It is plausible that decisions made by AI or machine learning systems could cause a catastrophe this century that is at least as bad as an all-out nuclear war.”

Is It Really Plausible?

A Google DeepMind expert has clarified in the past that artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies might not have this capacity. The researcher added that it is not likely, but it could still be possible.

The Evolution of AI

AI has certainly advanced throughout the years. It can fold proteins, generate art, and even talk to a dead loved one. But many wonder if it has gone too far. According to research conducted by researchers from Google DeepMind and the University of Oxford, artificial intelligence could put humans in existential danger.

Just a Cheating Scheme?

Generative Adversarial Networks (GANs) are very important in the advancement of AI. The systems operate according to two criteria: attempting to create an image from the data input and rating the system's performance. Researchers propose that a powerful enough AI might conceptualize a scheme to cheat to obtain its reward more quickly while endangering humanity.

Researchers argue that if an AI was in charge of, for example, farming, it might endeavor to figure out how to avoid the task instead in favor of just accepting the reward. In its mission, it may decide to ignore all responsibilities and pursue its own interests.

Uncontrollable Repercussions

According to research published in the Journal for Artificial Intelligence Research, developing super-intelligent AI could lead to uncontrollable repercussions. The system would have the capabilities to take over different programs it is assigned to.

Science Alert says that it may be beyond human comprehension to stop such an AI if it is created. The study went on to say that AI may be impossible to control by then.

Superintelligence has real potential to be a massive threat to humans in the future. Any systems with blockers or limitations could be overwritten or surpassed, making it an unstoppable force.

