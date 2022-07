The Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S.

Crime is at an all-time high in the United States, and people are fleeing the most dangerous cities in favor of safer places. Here are the top 10 most dangerous cities in the United States today.

Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S.

10. Shreveport, Louisiana

Violent crime rate: 683 per 100,000

9. Kansas City, Missouri

Violent Crime Rate: 1,558 per 100,000

8. Jackson, Mississippi

Violent Crime Rate: 44.65 per 1,000

7. Baltimore, Maryland

Violent Crime Rate: 48 per 1,000

6. Detroit, Michigan

Violent Crime Rate: 56 per 1,000

5. Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Violent Crime Rate: 56.78 per 1,000

4. Cleveland, Ohio

Violent Crime Rate: 58.29 per 1,000

3. New Orleans, Louisiana

Violent Crime Rate: 60.73 per 1,000

2. St. Louis, Missouri

Violent Crime Rate: 78 per 1,000

1. Memphis, Tennessee

Violent Crime Rate: 82 per 1,000

