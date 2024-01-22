Out Of Gas: The Dangers Of Long-Running Franchises and Hollywood Panic

Long-running franchises are nothing new; their ubiquity is more recent. Over the last 20 years they have played heavily into Hollywood's globalized economy. But large chinks in the armor have appeared – a recent slew of unexpected blockbuster bombs, franchise and superhero fatigue, and casting shuffles and upheavals. Such volatility should make studio suits reconsider how much they've sucked their IP dry and how casting and development chaos can wreak havoc with their bottom line.

As The Simpsons episode once prophesized: Star Trek XII: So Very Tired.

How did this happen?

The franchise mentality extends back to the early 20th century, first with weekly serials and then movie series like The Thin Man, Charlie Chan, and the Universal Monster Pictures. They had cheaper budgets with modest to good returns. In the late 1970s and the ‘80s, blockbuster franchises emerged – Star Wars, Star Trek, Superman, Indiana Jones, and Back To The Future among them. Not to mention low-budget slasher fare like Halloween, A Nightmare on Elm Street, and Friday the 13th.

The Sequel Explosion

By the 21st century, adaptations of popular book series like Lord of the Rings, Harry Potter, and The Hunger Games, along with the rise of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the DC Extended Universe, created a new kind of economic infrastructure in Hollywood. These big-budget, large-scale productions became global powerhouses that used media buzz and brand name recognition to amass huge box office revenues and merchandising income.

But the rug got pulled out on long-running franchises in 2023. Part 7 of the normally dependable Mission: Impossible franchise faltered. Fast X, which cost considerably more than its predecessor but grossed slightly less–part of the series’ downward slide. Despite Captain Marvel soaring into the MCU’s box office Top 10 in 2019, The Marvels sequel became its biggest bomb. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania also disappointed. Superhero monoculture has beaten down even longtime fans. The list goes on.

Several forces triggered this sudden paradigm shift. Obvious scapegoats include the pandemic and the accelerated rise of streaming and its myriad choices, but it's clear that audiences have returned to theaters. The problems is that moviegoers are simply tired of regurgitated or underdeveloped storylines, nostalgia trips and remakes nobody asked for, and casting inconsistencies that disrupt series continuity.

Spiraling production and ad costs also make these bloated long-running franchises a dicey proposition, if one believes that the corporate line that a movie has to make at least twice its budget to be profitable. These are the dangers of trying to milk your precious franchise dry when it should be retired already or put on ice for a long period of time.

Let’s start with the obvious: Dressing up an old story with a new look. Meet the new Scream, same as the old Scream. Ditto for Mission: Impossible, the Fast saga, the Star Wars film and TV universe (Andor excepted), and the whole freakin’ MCU at this point. Everyone has an angle – personal actor stunts, stunt casting, Gen X nostalgia, and interconnected properties.

Nostalgia Overload

Too many sequels, prequels, re-quels, and spin-offs get rushed through development into production, with stories and character development often lacking in quality. One could blame them on the short attention spans of young viewers, especially action fans who crave action over words, but even that paradigm has worn thin. The same problem has plagued the streaming world.

The same goes for digging up the past, even if some people think the films are good. Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008) became the highest-grossing entry in the series, but not nearly as many people cared about The Dial Of Destiny. We wonder if the just-announced Top Gun 3 will go that way. The amazing success of Top Gun: Maverick felt like a lightning-in-a-bottle phenom. It’s doubtful it can be duplicated. Ghostbusters: Afterlife worked well as both nostalgia and passing the baton to a new generation, like Creed, but will the public respond equally well to Frozen Empire? And do we really need a Highlander reboot? Did we need another Haunted Mansion?

The one place where nostalgia and sequel-itis flourish is horror. The recent Scream, Evil Dead, SAW, and Conjuring Universe entries performed well. Although now that Jenna Ortega is the second star to depart the Scream series, what does that herald for its future? Even though the Conjuring sequels and spin-offs are dropping in returns, they still make good money. But that does not mean endless sequels will come out ahead, either.

Casting Doppelgangers

Indeed, when a franchise runs as long as Star Wars, the Fast Saga, and the MCU, there are risks with regard to casting that can have real consequences. While individual Marvel movies have done well, the interconnected movies feel the absence of Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans, who felt they had done their time. The death of Paul Walker during production of Fast 7 struck a blow to the series. While The Fate Of The Furious did well, the loss of Walker and the subsequent dismissal of Dwayne Johnson seems to have affected the last two movies, both of which saw a significant drop in box office revenues – a half-a-billion dollar drop for each.

The third and final Star Wars trilogy has come to represent the worst-case scenario in this phenomenon. A plethora of criticisms were leveled at its trajectory, but the final installment would have had General Leia Organa as its central figure, showing her latent Jedi powers. That premise held exciting promise. Unfortunately, Carrie Fisher died prior to production commencing, and thanks to toxic fan criticism of the direction of The Last Jedi (a pretty good Star Wars outing), J.J. Abrams did an about-face and tried to invoke old-school Star Wars wonder. Without its crucial star and planned storyline, The Rise Of Skywalker closed the series out in a very disappointing fashion.

In the end, the above factors can and have lead to a reduction in box office grosses, while the once profitable additional revenue of home video and streaming subscribers has petered out. Look at The Matrix Resurrections, the sequel no one really needed and which sorely lacked the gravitas of Laurence Fishburne. Village Roadshow filed a lawsuit when the movie flopped, claiming that a day-and-date release on HBO Max stymied the box office haul. New Max subscribers probably did not make up for the massive box office to budget deficit there.

Can Hollywood Right The Ship?

Perhaps a new franchise model could take a cue from the success of the recent Godzilla Minus One. The Toho production from Japan cost approximately $10 million and has grossed nearly $100 million worldwide, half of it in America. That mirrors the horror model of low budgets and high profits, particularly when it comes to productions from James Wan and Jason Blum. They are smart about their financial choices.

It’s inevitable that when a franchise runs as long as Harry Potter (2001-2011), The Fast and the Furious (2001- today), and Star Wars (1977- today), changes will take place. But it would be better if those changes were story improvements and bold new ideas rather than a talent shuffle, rushed production, and pandering nostalgia. Not all IP springs eternal. (A lot of people don’t like the CGI de-aging process for older stars either.)

Back in the ‘80s, when endless sequels became the bane of critics, it felt like a part 5 or 6 was too much. We’ve gone beyond that now with even television series reboots of famed movies. (No one really needed a Fatal Attraction series.) Sometimes, keeping a train going just because it still has momentum is not the best thing. Studios will find a way to stay on it until it flies off the track. But what happens if they don’t notice until it's too late?

At least audiences can grab their popcorn and watch a new kind of Hollywood disaster unfold.