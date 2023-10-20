Danny Elfman Accused of Sexual Misconduct by Another Woman

A second woman has accused composer Danny Elfman of sexual misconduct. The allegations surface after composer Nomi Abadi made similar allegations in July.

An unidentified woman using the name “Jane Doe” filed charges in Los Angeles Superior Court that Edward Scissorhands composer Elfman sexually harassed her between 1997 and 2002 when she was a 21-year-old film student. Variety reports, “Jane Doe alleges that she and Elfman had a mentor-protegé relationship, but that at a certain point Elfman began to strip naked and expose himself during their meetings. Early in the relationship, she was visiting him at the Mercer Hotel in New York. According to the suit, he took off all his clothes and stood naked in front of the window. She alleges that he then coerced her into doing the same thing.

“She felt uncomfortable and quickly put her clothes back on, according to the suit. The next time they saw each other, he got naked again and insisted that she watch him take a bath, the suit alleges.” According to the suit, this behavior continued for the next five years.

A Spokesperson for Danny Elfman Calls Latest Claims “Baseless and Absurd”

According to Variety, a spokesperson for Danny Elfman says, “The allegations of misconduct made against Mr. Elfman are baseless and absurd. His legal team is assessing all options and he will vigorously defend these claims in court.”

After “Jane Doe” moved to Los Angeles, she claims that she spent about 40 nights at Elfman's home and slept in the same bed as him — she fully clothed and on top of the covers, and he naked underneath the sheets. Jane says that she felt “shock, humiliation, and shame” after, in 2002, Elfman allegedly said, “Every time you have ever slept next to me, I would [self-pleasure myself] next to you.” Jane claims to have discussed the situation with others close to Elfman, but was told nothing could be done because of “who he is.”

According to Variety, “The new lawsuit names Elfman and his company, Musica de la Muerta, alleging sexual assault, gender violence, intentional infliction of emotional distress, sexual harassment and negligence. The suit was filed under the California Sexual Abuse and Cover-Up Accountability Act, which revives older claims that would otherwise be barred by the statute of limitations in cases where there is some form of institutional cover-up.”

Elfman is an Oscar-nominated composer and the former lead singer of Oingo Boingo. No word yet if his two scheduled “Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas in Concert” (pictured, above) dates at the Hollywood Bowl next week will go forward as planned.