Original ‘Daredevil’ Showrunner Calls Out Disney ‘Scam’ of Renaming Series to Reset Contract Terms

Steven DeKnight, the original showrunner of Netflix's Daredevil, has called out Disney on social media for slightly renaming the series to reset contract terms. The Marvel Cinematic Universe's Daredevil, starring Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock/Daredevil aired for three seasons on Netflix from 2015 to 2018; Daredevil: Born Again — also starring Cox — will debut on Disney+ sometime in the future.

In a X/Twitter post, DeKnight criticizes Disney for what he calls a “scam.” The post reads, “It’s an old Disney scam where they slightly rename a series to reset contract terms back to first season. Needs to be addressed by all the guilds/unions and crushed! From what I understand, I’m not going to see a penny from Daredevil: Born Again because they added the ‘Born Again' and can claim it’s a completely different show. You know, with the exact same two lead actors (who I love!) playing Daredevil and Fisk.”

Disney+ Paused Production on Daredevil: Born Again Due to Strikes

According to Variety, Disney+ had Daredevil: Born Again scheduled for a spring 2024 premiere but paused production due to the WGA strike. The show remained on indefinite pause when the SAG-AFTRA strike began shortly after. Matt Corman and Chris Ord are showrunners of the “new” series that — in addition to Cox as the titular blind superhero — features returning actors Vincent D'Onofrio as Wilson Fisk/Kingpin and John Bernthal as Frank Castle/Punisher. Similar to Daredevil, The Punisher aired for two seasons on Netflix before those seasons migrated to Disney+ after the House of Mouse regained licensing rights. No word if The Punisher: Born Again is in the works at Disney+ but, if it happens, the presumed title modification means another contract reset.

DeKnight tweeted, “To be clear, I can’t wait to see Charlie Cox and the amazing Vincent D’Onofrio reprise their iconic roles. But to claim this is a complete reboot and you don’t have to pay the original creatives is some corporate shenanigans, to say the least.”

DeKnight's tweets are in response to posts by an International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE) grip who worked on several Marvel/Netflix shows, including Daredevil. The posts read in part, “Do I have to post the thread again about how our @IATSE contracts base wages (raises) and conditions (vacation/holiday) pay on arbitrary ‘seasons,' and that canceling shows before season three, rebooting shows, and all the nonsense is about undercutting workers.”

At the time of this writing, Disney+ has not announced a release date for Daredevil: Born Again.