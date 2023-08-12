12 Creepy Fan Theories About a Kid’s Movie or Show That People Believe Are Real

Fan theories about TV shows and movies sometimes skew a little dark. Someone on a popular online forum asked, “What’s a dark and disturbing fan theory from a kid’s movie or show that you believe is 100% true?” Here are the top 12 responses.

1 – Shrek (2001)

“That donkey from Shrek is one of the talking donkey boys from Pinocchio,” one person said. Another added, “That actually makes sense when you think about it.”

A third commented, “I didn’t know who the ‘donkey boys’ were, but I looked it up and it’s horrifying on its own… to see one of those boys grown up and still a donkey seems pretty dark to me!” Another noted, “I love this dark theory. And he just grew up forever a donkey.”

2 – Peter Pan (1953)

“Peter Pan kills the Lost Boys when they become adults. The pirates are Lost Boys who ran away and formed a conclave to protect themselves from Peter,” one movie fan shared.

Another noted, “The book technically says that when Lost Boys grow up Peter ‘thins them out,’ which could be killing or could be kicking them out of Neverland. But if he kicks them out, where do the pirates come from?”

Someone added, “Peter Pan is definitely killing the Lost Boys that start to grow up and the ones who dare to rebel against him, the ones who get tired of playing with him too. Those who survive then become pirates.”

3 – Scooby-Doo (1969-1970)

What if everyone's favorite mystery machine gang piles into that infamous vehicle because they live in an economic recession? One TV enthusiast shared their theory about the beloved children's show claiming the group of friends and Scooby bounce from place to place because they don't have a permanent home, which explains why the majority of villains are insurance scammers trying to make a quick buck.

4 – Frozen (2013)

The 2013 film Frozen quickly became one of Disney's highest-grossing animated films, but maybe the story you see isn't the truth. One Disney buff claims the evil prince Hans is not a bad man but rather a cursed one.

“When you watch Frozen, Hans is nothing but kind…that is, until after the song ‘Fixer Upper' in which the trolls decide they can ‘get the fiancé out of the way,' so Kristoff and Anna can be together. Only then does Hans begin acting in villainous ways? He's cursed,” they explained.

5 – Cars (2006)

This theory tracks when looking at the technological and automotive intersection of today's world. One theorist said the universe of Cars and the universe of Wall-E coincide. The cars are AI vehicles that will soon meet their doom when futuristic humans opt for public transport instead of cars.

6 – Wall-E (2008)

In Wall-E, a ship floats through outer space for millions of years. A group of humans live on the boat and robots serve them, but where does their food come from? Many people think the Axiom ship uses the residents on board as food.

7 – SpongeBob SquarePants (1999-)

In the 1940s and 1950s, the US tested several nuclear bombs and explosives on Bikini Atoll, a spot in the Marshall Islands. The most popular SpongeBob SquarePants theory is that Bikini Bottom takes place after the nuclear testing, and the characters are mutations from the leftover radiation. To further this theory, the show flashes to nuclear explosions throughout episodes.

8 – The Fairly Odd Parents (2001-2017)

In this show, 10-year-old Timmy Turner lives a neglected life filled with oblivious parents and a vicious babysitter, but he can always count on his fairy godparents, the green-haired Cosmo and the pink-haired Wanda. Cosmo and Wanda try to cheer up the kid by granting his wishes. Still, one theory states, “Cosmo and Wanda from The Fairly Odd Parents are representations of Timmy's medications for ADHD and depression. They lift his mood and help him believe he can accomplish anything.”

9 – The Muppets (1955-)

This may be the darkest and most bizarre theory of all. Most Muppets fans think Kermit caused 9/11 due to one particular episode in 2002. That episode shows the Twin Towers standing behind Kermit, leading fans to believe Kermit is responsible for the tragedy.

10 – Harry Potter (2001-2011)

There are loads of theories about Harry Potter, but the most disturbing has to be that Harry still lives in the crawlspace underneath his relative's stairs, and he is slowly suffering from carbon monoxide poisoning, leading to visions and hallucinations of Hogwarts.

11 – The Rugrats (1991-2004)

Who doesn't love Angelica Pickles? Just kidding. Rugrats enthusiasts share the popular theory that Angelica Pickles is the only living child and the rest of the crew are products of her schizophrenia. Tommy's father makes toys in the basement to deal with his grief and Chuckie's father frets nervously since Chuckie and his mom passed away in a car accident. Phil and Lil's parents decided to terminate the pregnancy, causing Angelica to imagine two babies since she didn't know the gender.

12 – Winnie The Pooh (1977)

There is a theory about the iconic children's story Winnie the Pooh that's also dark. Winnie the Pooh aficionados believe each character represents a different mental illness. This theory begins with Christopher Robin's schizophrenic visions. He sees an anxious Piglet, a depressed Eeyore, an addicted Pooh, Tigger with ADHD, a rabbit with OCD, and a narcissistic owl.

Source: Reddit.