Dark Delights: 25 Disturbing Movies You’ll Love to Watch

Darkness and unfathomable terrors feel awful to live through. But when horror lovers watch it on screen, it's a much different story. From The Strangers (2008) to The Platform (2019), these disturbing horror films make it onto many horror lovers' rewatch lists because they're that good.

1. The Killer Inside Me (2010)

Investigators begin to unravel the mystery after a wealthy CEO's son turns up dead alongside a young woman. But what they find leads to more questions than answers when their main suspect becomes the town's trusted Deputy Sheriff.

2. Brawl in Cell Block 99 (2017)

When a man with marital problems loses his job, he makes money illegally by getting into the drug trade. But after a terrifying shootout between police and the drug dealers leaves him with a brutal injury, the cops toss him in prison. Instead of backing down, the man uses his skills as a former boxer to create bloodshed in his jail cell.

3. Ugly (2013)

Ugly is an Indian, Hindi-language crime horror film about a father who searches for answers after a stranger abducts her from her father's car. He reaches out to the police, where her stepfather happens to be a member of the force. As her stepfather unravels the mystery, he realizes her kidnapping is more twisted than ever imagined.

4. Martyrs (2008)

This gruesome French psychological thriller is about two women who stumble upon an underground world of torture and brutality. Years after one young woman escapes from years-long brutal torture, she seeks revenge by finding a family who she believes is connected to her prior abduction. With the help of a friend, she murders the family before taking her own life. Left to untangle the mystery alone, the friend faces unimaginable horrors to get closer to the truth.

5. Vivarium (2020)

Vivarium begins as a young couple visits a cookie-cutter suburb searching for a new home. After deciding the place isn't for them, they realize they can't escape the neighborhood. Trapped and desperate, they find a package with instructions for their release: if they raise the infant inside the box, they can leave.

6. Deliverance (1972)

Some films make the world feel like it's full of horrible people and terrible circumstances at every turn. Deliverance is one of those movies. It's about four men going on a camping adventure to escape their busy work lives when everything seems to go wrong. First, the rural locals attack the outsiders, and their canoeing trip becomes a nightmare when they hit the rapids.

7. 1408 (2007)

An author famous for writing books that debunk supernatural claims bites off more than he can chew when he checks into the Dolphin Hotel to write his next take-down. Despite the warnings of the man at the front desk, the author checks into the hotel's infamously haunted room. Before long, he realizes he made a grave error and regrets his career choices.

8. Climax (2018)

Climax is a trippy horror film about a dance troupe who visits an abandoned school to save money on a rehearsal space. After they perfect the routine, they celebrate with sangria that they don't realize was drugged with a hallucinogen. As the drugged dancers try to identify the one who put the hallucinogens in the sangria, they become more suspicious of and violent towards one another.

9. Would You Rather (2012)

After a young woman and her terminally ill brother's parents die in a terrible accident, the woman must drop everything to make ends meet and pay for her brother's medical bills. Drowning in debt, the woman gets an offer she can't turn down when a wealthy businessman invites her to a dinner party to compete for a massive pile of money. But when she arrives at the party, she discovers only the winner can make it out alive.

10. The Devil's Rejects (2005)

This thriller begins when the police raid the home of a twisted family of serial killers. Two family members manage to escape and join up with a third to start a brutal, ceaseless killing spree. The police must work fast to track down the remaining family members and bring them to justice.

11. Raw (2016)

When a young vegetarian woman begins her studies at veterinary school, she undergoes a ceremony where she must consume raw meat. But life can't return to how it was once she takes her first bite. Now obsessed with the taste of raw flesh, the young woman does everything in her power to get her hands on meat dripping with blood as she spirals out of control.

12. Blue Velvet (1986)

Wealth of Geeks film critic Richard Chachowski calls Blue Velvet “one of the greatest neo-noir films ever made — a movie Hitchcock himself would've piloted if he had been born 40 years later.” This seductive and surreal film follows a man who returns to his hometown after his father suffers a stroke, only to become embroiled in a sinister yet compelling underground world of crime.

13. Henry: Portrait of a Serial Killer (1986)

Loosely based on the stories of real serial killers Henry Lee Lucas and Ottis Toole, Henry: Portrait of a Serial Killer begins when Henry gets released from prison. Immediately, he goes on a murderous rampage and seeks the help of his friend from prison, Otis. However, conflict arises between the two men when Henry becomes romantically involved with Otis' sister.

14. The Strangers (2008)

Filled with moments that make you want to tear your eyes away from the screen, cover your ears, and sing “LALALA” as loud as possible, The Strangers qualifies for a spot on any list of disturbing movies. It's about a couple who visit a vacation rental when three mysterious madmen begin to torture them with psychological games and soon invade the home.

15. Funny Games (2007)

If you're looking for a movie that makes you consider all the worst-case scenarios that could pop up while you're vacationing away from home, watch Funny Games. When a couple and their young son visit a lake house for a weekend away, a few neighbors stop over for a quick visit. But what initially seemed like a neighborly welcome becomes a terrifying invasion when the men slowly escalate their unique and chilling form of torture upon the family.

16. The House That Jack Built (2018)

This serial killer horror film follows a man named Jack as he chronicles each of his nine murders. Jack's character unravels as we watch his crimes unfold, teaching us about his unique and morbid psychology.

17. The Platform (2019)

The Platform is a Spanish horror film that takes place in a disturbing dystopian prison. While some prisoners are lucky enough to feast to their fill every day, others must pick at the scraps left behind by those more fortunate. But once the food runs out, those at the bottom of the food chain must turn to more dire means to survive, including eating their cellmates.

18. Children of the Corn (1984)

Driving across the Midwest, a couple ends up in a seemingly empty town and can't find their way out. But when they spot a child alone in the abandoned town, they follow her and realize the town isn't empty. In fact, it's full of children whose parents mysteriously disappeared. And some of the kids aren't too happy to see new adults in their territory.

19. Creep (2014)

If too much eye contact and eerie behavior make your skin crawl, Creep is the right horror movie for you. It's about a freelance cinematographer who responds to an ad in the newspaper for a gig. When he arrives at the man's house to film a message for his son, he doesn't trust his gut feeling that this man is up to no good. As he spends more time in the man's home, he becomes increasingly wary of the man's unpredictable behavior.

20. Sorry to Bother You (2018)

Rife with unflinching social commentary about race and class in America, Sorry to Bother You follows a young man struggling to make ends meet who accepts a telemarketing job to pay the bills. At first, he isn't very successful, but when he takes advice to put on a “white voice” to make more sales, he shoots to the top of his company. But in a blood-curdling twist towards the film's end, he learns that selling himself out for financial success was never worth it.

21. Escape from Tomorrow (2013)

Disney doesn't want you to know this film exists because its creators secretly filmed it at Disney theme parks without the company's permission. This surreal movie follows a man who gets fired from his job on the last day of a family vacation at Walt Disney World. As he attempts to keep the news a secret from his family, he experiences strange hallucinations that take him further and further from reality.

22. The Rental (2020)

When two couples take a trip away together for a celebratory weekend, a secret causes two of the vacation renters to wonder whether the owner of the home places recording devices around the house to spy on them. Secrets, suspicions, and lies keep the couples on edge, leading them towards a fate they cannot escape.

23. The Hills Have Eyes (2006)

A large family travels across the desert in their RVs when their tires pop, leaving them all stranded with no way out. Unsure of what to do next, the family's dire situation worsens when they realize there is a group of hungry mutants waiting in the shadows, ready to attack.

24. Backcountry (2014)

Backcountry is a nature survival horror film about a couple who plan a rejuvenating camping trip for the weekend. Things start on the wrong foot when the two forget their phones in the car, but the situation only worsens when a hungry bear begins to track their every move. Lost, afraid, and never safe, the couple must stay focused and alert if they hope to survive the grueling outdoors.

25. Saw (2004)

This crime horror classic is the first film in the franchise about the vigilante killer Jigsaw and his deadly traps as the police try to find his two latest victims before it's too late. Film critic Kev Steward praises Saw in an article for Wealth of Geeks: “It's a hugely original film with some genuinely brilliant set pieces, tension and suspense you could cut with a hacksaw, and a seriously creative twist.”

