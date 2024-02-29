Kids’ Movies That Take a Surprisingly Dark Turn

As kids, it's easier to glaze over the darker elements of movies. But as adults, the nuances of death and violence are more apparent and unsettling. You know what they say: ignorance is bliss.

Some beloved kids' flicks are more grim than you might remember. Every movie here is rated G or PG, so they're meant for kids 12 and under. We're not saying they're necessarily inappropriate, but they have surprisingly malicious and macabre moments and themes. Be warned: there are spoilers ahead.

Bridge to Terabithia (2007)

Bridge to Terabithia takes the cake when it comes to a dark turn that will catch you off guard. The movie is so wholesome and uplifting until one of the main characters suddenly dies very close to the end. Her death leaves you in a state of complete shock as you work through the five stages of grief.

The Rugrats Movie (1998)

In the first Rugrats movie, Tommy and other characters get lost in the jungle. That's scary but not too bad. The scene that does it for us is when monkeys seemingly attack Tommy and Dil. Tommy nearly sacrifices his baby brother, almost pouring banana baby food on his face for the monkeys to attack him. It's such a dark moment, but thankfully, Tommy decides not to do it.

The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe (2005)

This movie is not all peaches and cream, as both realms featured are engaged in an ongoing war. But the film doesn't feel super dark or disturbing until the ritualistic murder of Aslan. Thinking about the White Witch's followers screeching and pounding in anticipation makes us shutter. From the humiliation of cutting off his mane to the violent stabbing, this whole scene is deeply troubling.

Labyrinth (1986)

Labyrinth seems like a fantastical journey through a maze-like world. While the movie has quirky characters and a few musical numbers, it's grim. At the story's core, a helpless infant is being threatened like he's a prize in a game. The movie would be much lighter and more playful without this dark aspect. All the silly puzzles and riddles are lined with morbidity as our protagonist fights to save her baby brother.

Bambi (1942)

The beginning of Bambi plunges you into a dark place immediately. Everything seems happy and cheerful until BAM, the protagonist's mother, is shot and murdered in front of him. Does it get more brutal than that?

Coraline (2009)

Coraline has an overarching darkness that we love. It's part of the movie's whole vibe! Things become incredibly sinister once you learn that Other Mother wants to remove Coraline's eyes and replace them with buttons. Watching the Other Mother crawl and claw after Coraline with needle and thread makes our hearts pound.

All Dogs Go to Heaven (1989)

All Dogs Go to Heaven doesn't have one specific scene that makes it disturbing. Instead, it has many intense moments that seem ghastly for a kids' movie. The film's title sounds cheerful, but in reality, it is a distressing film with haunting scenes. Demons appear in people's faces, characters become fatally ill, and the whole movie feels like a stressful fever dream.

Monster House (2006)

Monster House has some spooky moments, but it's all fun and Halloween-y. That is until we find out what happened to Constance. The story we see of Constance suffering abuse as a sideshow freak and then dying horrifically with wet cement falling on her is spine-chilling. Ironically, that story makes the house seem less scary, as we understand Constance's rage better.

Mulan (1998)

Mulan takes place during a war, so there's bound to be some fighting and unpleasant themes. The scene that's the most shocking is when the army discovers Mulan is a woman and plans to kill her. The emperor's advisor is adamant Shang execute her in an extremely intense conversation. Luckily, the general throws the sword at her feet and walks away, which doesn't make the scene any less anxiety-inducing.

Toy Story 3 (2010)

If you've seen Toy Story 3, you probably know the scene I'm talking about: it's when all the toys we've known for years accept their death as they head toward the raging incinerator. They join hands in a tragic moment as they face their demise. Thankfully, they make it out alive, but it is an alarming and morbid moment.

The Secret of NIMH (1982)

The Secret of NIMH is a childhood favorite for many, though some creepy and disturbing parts live in our nightmares. There are bloody fights, near-drownings, murder, animal abuse, and more unsavory elements. These things are not depicted gently either; they're shown in brutal and grim ways.

The Black Cauldron (1985)

The Black Cauldron terrifies many people, but the original cut may have been even worse. People find this movie surprisingly scary because of the intense imagery. The Horned King, Gurgi, and the three witches alone are the stuff of nightmares. There are also some intense near-death scenes, particularly an axe beheading.

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang (1968)

For the most part, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang is simply a delightful and fun musical movie. But the Child Catcher is where it gets dark. This villain uses candy to lure children into cages, which is unsettling and all too real. Most of the movie is wonderful; the scary scenes contrast drastically.

The Brave Little Toaster (1987)

The Brave Little Toaster is a beloved classic. As kids, we didn't see anything wrong with it; maybe it was a little scary. Watching it as an adult is astonishing, as the stressful scenes are quite violent. The personified appliances are dismembered, tossed off cliffs, pulled into the ground, and other horrific acts. We know they're just appliances, but it's still upsetting!

Thumbelina (1994)

Thumbelina is another lovable favorite. The core message is dark, as the fairies lose their land due to deforestation. Some moments are particularly rough, like when the frog rips a beetle's wings off. Thumbelina is also aggressively kidnapped, and one of the fairies is trapped in a block of ice.

Old Yeller (1957)

You probably know why Old Yeller made the list. If you don't, save yourself the heartbreak and move on. Scenes involving animal attacks and hunting are brutal, and the end of the movie is the worst. Travis has to kill his beloved dog in what might be one of the saddest scenes in movie history.

Tarzan (1999)

Tarzan is shockingly rough from the get-go. While baby Tarzan escapes the attacking jaguar, we see his parents' lifeless bodies in one of the very first scenes. The movie has other dark moments, with hunters shooting at the gorillas and one hunter hanging himself accidentally with a jungle vine.

Gremlins (1984)

In just a few scenes, we go from the adorable, furry gremlins to these absolute monstrosities that are violent and creepy. One dark moment is when a character kills a gremlin in a blender; another blows up in a microwave. The gremlins are scarier than expected. Plus, the movie spoils Santa Claus for little kids!

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (1971)

You all know what scene we're talking about. When Willy Wonka takes the tour group into the trippy tunnel and recites his unsettling poem. There are flashes of giant insects and other unpleasant images as they ride in this mystical boat. As an adult, I find it very frightening and unexpected in a kids' movie.

The Great Mouse Detective (1986)

This classic movie is engaging and action-packed, but a few scenes catch us off guard. There are scary images of cribs rocking on their own, twitchy robotic characters, and near-death moments. A cat eats one character, and another slips into genuine despair.

Charlotte's Web (2006)

As adults, we might be more sensitive to circumstances like those in this movie. However, the whole point of this story is that the pig would be slaughtered and cooked for dinner if it weren't for Charlotte. The end is a tear-jerker when Charlotte dies, but Wilbur's life hangs in the balance throughout the film, giving it an overarching morbidity.

Dumbo (1941)

The movie came out in the '40s, so it makes sense that it's not as sanitized as modern films. The early scene when Dumbo's mother is restrained by circus staff never sits well with me. That scene alone is enough to call this movie dark, but the acid-like trip Dumbo experiences with the pink elephants is also frightening.

Where the Red Fern Grows (1974)

We may have blocked this one from our collective memory as children because, upon an adult rewatch, the axe scene shocked us. Toward the middle of this very sweet movie, a young boy dies by falling onto an axe in front of two other kids. This is truly the worst moment, though there are other tough-to-watch scenes, like the mountain lion attack and Ann's death.

The Witches (1990)

Roald Dahl really knows how to traumatize children. So many scenes in this movie are disturbing, but we think the most shocking is when people turn into mice. They convulse and seize as their features and limbs shrink down. From here, the movie only gets darker, with dismemberment, violence, gruesome images, and near-death moments.

The Rescuers Down Under (1990)

The first movie, The Rescuers, also has dark elements, but I find The Rescuers Down Under more disturbing. The way the poacher treats Cody is horrifying, locking him in cages, throwing knives at him, and almost killing him at several points. You can feel Cody's fear, and he's in genuine peril for most of the film.

The NeverEnding Story (1984)

The NeverEnding Story is a rather distressing movie in general, as the whole plot revolves around a dark force destroying the world. The scene where Atreyu fights and eventually stabs Gmork is violent and bloody. The movie has many other grim moments, with horses drowning, knights dying, and more.