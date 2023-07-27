15 Seriously Dark Psychological Movies That Will Scare Your Core Being

Some people find a peculiar fascination in unsolved, terrifying mysteries, while others prefer to delve deeper, seeking to uncover the truth or forming their interpretations of eerie phenomena. However, even the most avid fans of scary movies are left pondering what terrible forces might lurk in the shadows after immersing themselves in these psychological horror films. No matter their fascination or courage, they can't escape that lingering dread.

1- The House That Jack Built (2018)

Jack describes his intricately planned killings, five incidents, each of which he sees as a monumental artwork that sums up his life's achievement as a serial murderer. In time, the violent sociopath and unsuccessful architect seem not to be proud of his reward as he tries abysmally to escape the abyss.

2- Hereditary (2018)

The Graham family is cursed due to biblical misfortune and a genetic predisposition to severe mental illnesses. The structured narrative makes it a challenge to determine whether the bizarre occurrences viewers are watching are true or the products of their cursed imaginations.

3- The Dark and the Wicked (2020)

The familial love to care for an ailing parent was the path that led to the demise of Louise and Michael, two siblings who returned to their family farm to aid their mother in caring for their sick father. No sooner than they arrived did the death toll start climbing. Most horrifying of all is that the demonic enemy cannot be subdued.

4- Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)

Horrifying nightmares distort Nancy Thompson's ideal life. Discovering that a dark family secret may be responsible for her nighttime scares, she joins forces with her boyfriend to brave the odds and solve whatever mystery there is. But can the audience match her bravery in sitting out the runtime? Either way, you will need a genie granting a good wish of “sweet dreams” to get through the night.

5- The Blair Witch Project (1999)

Three students decide to travel to the rural areas of Maryland to investigate the enigma surrounding the Blair Witch occurrences. They misplace their map, though, and the situation changes unexpectedly, beginning with snapping sticks and ending with all three's expiration.

6- The Witch (2015)

The Witch takes place in New England in the 1630s, where a farmer and his family begin living a Christian lifestyle in a vast, isolated forest with no other families. The plot thickens as the family's crops fail and their newborn boy inexplicably disappears. Soon, everyone in the family begins to turn against one another. You should be careful not to turn on a fellow viewer in deciding if the only girl left had been the culprit all along.

7- The Conjuring (2013)

The story centers on Carolyn and Roger Perron, who relocate to an island farm with their family. Strange things start to happen to them, and they experience more terrifying nightmares. Carolyn calls paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren to look around their home to discover what is happening.

The Warrens then learn that the Perron family is being followed by an evil force wherever they go. The plot then shows how the Warrens vanquish the adversary using their abilities. However, the onscreen victory does not ease the terror felt, especially with the music box playing on its own

8- The Nun (2018)

The plot centers on a young nun who commits suicide in Romania. After learning of the occurrence, the Vatican sends a priest with a troubled past and Sister Irene, who was present at the time of the tragedy, to investigate. Together, the pair learns the horrible secret of the order, and they face the demonic nun by putting their own lives and souls in jeopardy.

9- Annabelle (2014)

Receiving a doll as a gift can feel very frightening after watching a demonic group exploit John and Mia Form's old doll in this movie. Once the cult starts to use the doll to terrorize the Form family, several supernatural occurrences in the couple's home occur that require a sacrificial death to forestall.

10- The Babadook (2014)

Following the death of her husband in a vehicle accident just before the birth of their baby, Samuel, Amelia Vanek makes the best of her situation as a single mother. Amelia still suffers from the loss, and 6-year-old Samuel seeks ghoulish solace in the children's pop-up book Mister Babadook. The way the supernatural and possessional components are woven into Amelia's psychological suffering is ingenious.

11- The Vanishing (1988)

Is there anything mundane this genre will not infuse into its plot to cause a scare? In this movie, we aren't subject to spooks from a doll or creepy demon. Instead, we're instilled with fear over a cup of coffee. Main character Rex gets a big lead after searching for his lost girlfriend for three years. But a tip that requires him to sip a cup of coffee leaves him buried alive.

12- The Silence of the Lambs (1991)

To stop the killings of young women, FBI agent Clarice Starling must work with the even more dangerous Dr. Hannibal Lecter, a jailed serial cannibal and a certified genius. The murder cases are too brutal to solve without direct insight into pure evil. This movie was the first in this genre to go home with five Academy Awards.

13- The Sixth Sense (1999)

Cole, a young child with a sixth sense to see the dead, seeks treatment from Dr. Malcolm Crowe (Bruce Willis), a psychotherapist. As they collaborate, Cole realizes that his curse might be a gift, which results in one of the most shocking plot twists in movie history.

14- The Shining (1980)

When it comes to getting away from it all, Jack Torrance, a man in recovery from alcoholism, goes to extremes. He accepts a job as the winter caretaker of the snow-bound Overlook Hotel with his wife and son Danny in tow to finish his novel. But he did not bargain for the company of the ghosts.

15- American Psycho (2000)

Wealthy investment banker Patrick Bateman keeps his psychotic ego hidden from his acquaintances. Later, his irrational dreams intensify as he yields to unrestrained bloodlust. Vivid as the bloodshed is, we still have to ask if it was all in Bateman's mind.

Source: (Reddit).