The Dark Side of AI: 24 Jobs at Risk of Automation

Artificial Intelligence can revolutionize many areas of our lives. The advent of ChatGPT and other systems has the potential to produce significant benefits, but there may also be some downsides.

In the workplace, AI threatens to replace several traditional jobs, and in the future, many more careers may be at risk.

1. Proofreading

A proofreader’s role is to identify errors in written texts, and many writers rely on external assistance to ensure their work is word-perfect. It's a prominent area for AI to tackle, as there are programs designed to do the work of human proofreaders in a fraction of the time.

2. Writers

Speaking of writers, some have already seen their jobs replaced by robots. It’s possible to ask ChatGPT, or any similar software program, to write on any subject. The results are coherent, even if they lack the nuances humans can offer. In a test I ran in 2023, many facts were also incorrect, but there is potential for improvement in those results.

3. Translators

A translator friend of mine is relieved she has reached retirement age. It’s another role that AI is ready to fill, and, to an extent, it’s already doing its job. Translation software is fast becoming foolproof, while human equivalents face up to redundancy.

4. Credit Control

Many areas within the finance sector are felt to be at risk, but credit controllers are especially concerned about the rise in AI. It’s easy for programs to identify the level of credit a client is allowed, while debt chasing is also primed for automation should anything go wrong.

5. Receptionists

We’ve already seen how receptionists can be easily replaced. When you call any organization and a pre-recorded message asks you to pick from a series of options, that’s AI in action. Over the coming years, the rise of robots threatens to make human receptionists redundant.

6. Advertising and Marketing

You may think a human brain is necessary to devise a clever marketing strategy, but that isn’t the case. Artificial Intelligence can certainly do all the hard work in the initial stages by analyzing vast amounts of data and identifying demographic targets in a fraction of the time. Whether AI can be as creative as humans is debatable, but many supporters believe it can cover all areas of this sector.

7. Telemarketing

While this role comes under the marketing umbrella, it’s the area most vulnerable to AI. Many of us have received automated calls urging us to buy subscriptions or other services, and the practice can only increase now that artificial Intelligence is gaining a foothold.

8. Market Research

Any role involving number crunching could be at the mercy of artificial Intelligence. Market research requires analysis of preferences and purchases so that companies can identify their target markets and make any product changes. AI could carry out all of that analysis in the future.

9. Financial Traders

I’ve already mentioned how roles in the financial industry could be at risk, and this is another occupation that may be doomed. Trading involves analyzing previous trends and making predictions based on that information. It is something that AI is prepped and ready to do, and it could remove the element of human error based on ‘gut instinct.’

10. Teaching

Teaching is another profession where opinion is divided. Many feel that education will always require a human touch, but backers of AI suggest that teachers shouldn’t be complacent. If the software can learn all the facts, it can step in to dominate any industry.

11. Legal

Speaking of facts, lawyers may feel that their many years of experience and study put them in the safe zone. It’s a complex profession, and there’s a long way to go before software can absorb all the facts, but nothing is impossible with Artificial Intelligence. The days of robot lawyers may be on the horizon.

12. Data Entry

Surveys have shown that any mundane, repetitive jobs are most likely to be taken over by AI. The software is more reliable than humans and can do far more work. In the case of data entry, AI also promises to be error-free, which is another reason why those workers are at risk.

13. Assembly Line

We’ve already seen robots take over assembly line jobs in many areas, including car and food production. Artificial Intelligence can program them to work much faster than humans, and they don’t need lunch or bathroom breaks.

14. Coding

Advanced areas of software engineering are highly specialized areas, and they pay big bucks. Those who have completed years of training may feel that their jobs are safe, but that may not be true. Coding involves machine learning at an advanced level, but as soon as the software knows what to do, it can do it more efficiently.

15. Human Resources

It’s ironic to think that a role known as ‘human resources’ could be replaced by a robot. However, while this is a diverse job with many facets, including hiring, payroll, and staff management, all of those areas can be covered by AI.

16. Couriers

We know that drones have been trialed as a delivery service, but if you forgive the joke, the practice has failed to take off. Does that mean that human delivery drivers are safe? Supporters of Artificial Intelligence feel that the technology behind drones and robots can only improve and put this job under serious threat.

17. Taxi Drivers

Driverless cars are in their infancy, but if developers can get the technology right, they will become commonplace on the roads. Big taxi organizations will inevitably look to save costs moving forward. A driverless car is a significant investment, but those companies would no longer need to pay humans to carry their passengers.

18. Train Driving

Any form of driving work is under threat, but it’s worth highlighting trains as a separate entity. You may feel safer with a regular driver in charge, but some lines have operated without them for many years. The Docklands Light Railway in the UK runs without drivers, so the blueprint is already in place.

19. Checkout Assistants

If you can think of any job where automation already exists, you can be sure that AI has the potential to dominate the role completely. Major stores worldwide already have self-checkout facilities, which outnumber their human counterparts. Moving forward, they can take over this role in its entirety.

20. Tax and Benefits

Tax advisors can help workers save money by claiming everything they are entitled to. Those who lead busy lives don’t always have the time to check their entitlements, so it helps to have external input. In the future, supporters of AI believe that automated software can comfortably replace tax and benefits advisors.

21. Banking

So many high street banks are closing their physical doors as customers switch to apps and online ways of managing their finances. The role of traditional bank tellers is already heading to redundancy, but the situation has scope to worsen. Artificial Intelligence can now make decisions relating to loans and account opening by analyzing data more quickly and effectively than humans.

22. Insurance

Banking and insurance are closely linked, and many have switched between the two careers. Anything involving financial risk assessment can be managed by automation, leaving insurance clerks, brokers, and underwriters to watch the rise of AI with trepidation.

23. Mortgage Broking

Automated software also has the potential to take over the mortgage lending industry. Once again, it’s the question of analysis and weighing up the potential risks of lending to individual customers. Artificial Intelligence can cover this more effectively.

24. Real Estate

Many home buyers and sellers still prefer the human touch regarding property. Real estate agents may still have a role in the industry, but the property value is subject to more accurate calculations under the watchful eye of AI.