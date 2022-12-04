10 Dark Thriller Comedies Perfect for Binging

Are you searching for dark comedy thrillers with plenty of laughter and suspense? You're not alone. Someone recently asked, “What are the best dark comedy thriller shows I've never seen before?” They elaborated that they had already seen and loved Dead to Me. Here are the top-voted responses.

1. Why Women Kill (2019 – 2021)

Why Women Kill is a dark comedy-drama anthology series it follows the stories of three women from different decades. The same Pasadena mansion connects their stories of infidelity and murder. Why Women Kill jumps back and forth between the three decades as the women navigate their marital woes. It stars Ginnifer Goodwin, Lucy Liu, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, and Alexandra Daddario.

2. The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window (2022)

The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window is a dark comedy Netflix miniseries primarily parodying mystery and psychological thrillers. It follows a devastated mother, Anna (Kristen Bell), who believes she witnessed a murder across the street.

However, her daily cocktail of liquor and prescription pills causes frequent hallucinations. As a result, her neighbors ostracize her, and the police believe she is crazy. But there's much more to the truth of this story.

3. Inside No. 9 (2014)

Inside No. 9 is a British black comedy anthology series written by and starring Reece Shearsmith and Steve Pemberton. Each episode is a self-contained story with different premises, settings, and characters linked only by the number nine. Reece Shearsmith and Steve Pemberton are the only main characters with at least one, but typically both, appearing in each story.

4. The Outlaws (2021 – Present)

The Outlaws is a crime thriller comedy following seven strangers from various walks of life, forced to complete a Community Payback sentence together. After finding a bag full of cash, they believe their luck has changed but are unaware of how dangerous the owners of the money bag are. It stars Christopher Walken, Eleanor Tomlinson, and Rhianne Barreto, among others.

5. Bad Sisters (2022 – Present)

Bad Sisters is an Irish black comedy on Apple TV+ following five sisters at the center of a life insurance investigation after their brother-in-law dies under precarious circumstances. The show alternates between two timelines: one outlining the plot to murder the brother-in-law and the other focusing on the insurance investigation of foul play.

6. The End of the F—ing World (2017 – 2019)

The End of the F—ing World is a British black comedy-drama on Netflix. The series centers around a 17-year-old (Alex Lawther) who believes he is a psychopath, killing animals and moving on with a plan to kill an angry, rebellious classmate (Jessica Barden). However, they develop feelings for each other on their road trip across England, changing his course of action.

7. The Flight Attendant (2020 – Present)

The Flight Attendant is a dark comedy-drama mystery thriller starring Kaley Cuoco in the title role. Cassie Bowden (Cuoco) is a promiscuous alcoholic who wakes up in a Bangkok hotel room next to the body of a passenger she slept with the night prior. Cassie suffers from a hangover and does not recall the night's events.

Terrified to call the police, she cleans up the crime scene and flies back to New York City. There, FBI agents questioned her about her Bangkok layover. However, she cannot piece the night together while suffering intermittent flashbacks and hallucinations.

8. Good Girls (2018 – 2021)

Good Girls is a crime comedy-drama following three suburban mothers struggling to make ends meet. So they rob a grocery store one of the sisters (Mae Whitman) works at, only to discover they've stolen drug money from a gang. So naturally, the leader (Manny Montana) demands the money back, which leads to a series of debts, heists, close calls, and family crises. It stars Christina Hendricks and Retta.

9. Kevin Can () Himself (2021 – 2022)

Kevin Can () Himself is a dark comedy set in Worcester, Massachusetts. It follows a wife, Allison (Annie Murphy), in an unhappy marriage with an overgrown ambitionless man-child, Kevin (Eric Petersen). Allison struggles with redefining her life.

10. In the Dark (2019 -2022)

In the Dark is a crime drama following a blind woman in her twenties, Murphy (Perry Mattfeld), drifting through life in a drunken haze. After stumbling over a corpse she believes is her friend, she calls the police. However, the body is gone before they arrive, and they have no interest in investigating. So she's determined to figure it out herself.

We hope you enjoyed this Reddit picks list of dark thriller comedies perfect for binging. Also, check out these must-watch TV shows that flew under the radar.

