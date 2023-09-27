13 Unforgettable Dark Thrillers That Have an Ozark Vibe

When the hit Netflix series Ozark ended, it left fans of the dark thriller searching for something to fill the void. One Ozark fan took to an online forum to ask for recommendations of shows with a similar vibe. Here are the top 14 responses.

1. Mindhunter (2017-2019)

Mindhunter is a somewhat limited series that follows the detectives who essentially coined the term “serial killer.” If you are into true crime and critical thinking, this show does a great job at it.

2. Black Mirror (2011-)

This eerie sci-fi thriller showcases different stories in each episode that touches on a dystopian future for humanity. Some of the best episodes include “San Junipero,” which follows two women who meet and begin to fall in love in a mystical, time-bending town.

Another great one that is less romantic and much more twisted is “Shut Up and Dance.” In this episode, a student is manipulated by an unknown online entity to commit crimes and play a dangerous game in the hopes that his biggest secret won't be revealed.

3. Severance (2022-)

The thriller Severance takes a spin on workplace dramas. It's about people who work in an office and opt to separate their work lives from their home lives in a drastic way. When the workers arrive at work, they have no memory of their personal lives and vice versa.

4. Squid Game (2021-)

Squid Game is probably my all-time favorite horror series. It's suspenseful, action-packed, and all about the terrors of being in debt.

When a broke man reaches rock bottom, he signs up for a life-changing game of life or death for the chance to win a massive cash prize. But will he lose his humanity in the process? Stay tuned for the second season to launch in 2024.

5. Alice in Borderland (2020-)

This Japanese fantasy-thriller is mind-bending and takes you on many twists and turns. When three young men exit a public bathroom in Tokyo, they discover that everyone has disappeared. Well, almost everyone.

Eventually, the trio happens upon a series of games that they must survive in the hopes of returning to the real world — that is if it still exists.

6. Hellbound (2021-)

This Korean fantasy horror show takes the paranormal to a whole new level. When mysterious and extremely violent demon monsters begin to hunt people down to send them to hell, the world loses it and begins following the word of a cult called the New Truth.

But why are the monsters really killing people, and is there any way to stop it?

7. Narcos (2015-2017)

This gritty crime drama is based on real-life events that occurred in the cocaine trade during the late '80s in Colombia. The show tackles the conflict between law enforcement and big drug kingpins like Pablo Escobar.

This action-packed show is full of drama and worthy of a binge.

8. Breaking Bad (2008-2013)

The popular crime drama Breaking Bad is about a high school chemistry teacher who discovers he has terminal cancer. In order to pay his medical bills and support his family, he begins cooking meth with an ex-student of his.

Breaking Bad is famous for its actors' incredible performances and for capturing audiences' attention for the long haul. The show is shockingly relatable and will make you question everyone you know.

9. Better Call Saul (2015-2022)

A prequel to Breaking Bad, Better Caul Saul follows Walter White's (the main character in Breaking Bad) lawyer six years before they work together. At the time, he's trying to make a name for himself as a defense lawyer, working with criminals and the innocent to keep them out of prison. If you got hooked on Breaking Bad, you'll like Better Call Saul.

10. Good Girls (2018-2021)

This comedy-drama is a more lighthearted spin on Ozark. When three best friends find themselves down on their luck, they plan to rob a grocery store for some cash. But that one crime spirals into more as these moms try to cover up what they've done and maintain their reputation in the small town they live in at the same time.

11. True Detective (2014-)

If you loved binging Ozark, grab the remote and find True Detective. Fans of the show say, “The mystery pulls you in, then you realize you’re more interested in the characters,” and that the storytelling is “topnotch.”

The show's fans rate the writing, acting, and directing 10/10.

12. Peaky Blinders (2013-2022)

Set in the 1900s in England, Peaky Blinders is a gangster series based on true events and people. This is another crime drama that will fill that post-Ozark void in your evenings.

13. Midnight Mass (2021)

Midnight Mass is a supernatural horror that will leave you glued to the couch, pushing “play next episode” on the remote. You'll never guess what happens next when the new monsignor comes to town. I won’t say more — you have to watch.

