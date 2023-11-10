Darren Aronofsky to Direct an Elon Musk Biopic

A24 is reportedly developing an Elon Musk biopic with Darren Aronofsky tapped to direct. Walter Isaacson’s authorized biography of Musk will serve as the source material for the screenplay.

According to Variety “there was heated competition to option Isaacson’s book from studios and filmmakers alike, with A24 ultimately winning the bidding war. Aronofsky, who most recently directed last year’s Oscar contender The Whale starring Brendan Fraser, is known for his surreal filmmaking style, which often includes psychological elements. His past credits include Requiem for a Dream (2000), Black Swan (2010) and Mother! (2017). For his work on Black Swan, Aronofsky was nominated for the Best Director Oscar, while Portman ended up winning the Best Actress award.”

Musk reacted to the news on X, posting, “Glad Darren is doing it. He is one of the best.”

Elon Musk Biopic Director Darren Aronofsky Says the “Business Has Changed a Lot”

Oscar-nominated director Darren Aronofsky spoke with Los Angeles Times about how the Hollywood system has changed since his first movie, 1998's Pi. “The business has changed a lot,” says Aronofsky. “It’s almost unrecognizable from when I began, having no money, trying to make a film like Pi literally 25 years ago. Back then you needed to raise money to buy film, and distribution has completely changed. When Pi came out, it was either a theatrical release or nothing, but now there’s so many different ways to tell stories, in so many different lengths of time, that I think it’s an exciting time.”

The following is a printed excerpt from Elon Musk by Walter Isaacson, the book upon which Aronofsky's biopic is based:

“[Elon Musk] developed a fervor that cloaked his goofiness, and a goofiness that cloaked his fervor. Slightly uncomfortable in his own body, like a big man who was never an athlete, he would walk with the stride of a mission-driven bear and dance jigs that seemed taught by a robot. With the conviction of a prophet, he would speak about the need to nurture the flame of human consciousness, fathom the universe, and save our planet. At first I thought this was mainly role-playing, the team-boosting pep talks and podcast fantasies of a man-child who had read The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy once too often. But the more I encountered it, the more I came to believe that his sense of mission was part of what drove him. While other entrepreneurs struggled to develop a worldview, he developed a cosmic view.”

The excerpt continues, “[Musk] developed a siege mentality that included an attraction, sometimes a craving, for storm and drama, both at work and in the romantic relationships he struggled and failed to maintain. He thrived on crises, deadlines, and wild surges of work. When he faced tortuous challenges, the strain would often keep him awake at night and make him vomit. But it also energized him.”

No word yet on whom Aronofsky would like to see play Elon Musk in the upcoming biopic.