Daryl Hall Granted Temporary Restraining Order Against Former Music Partner John Oates

When we listened to songs like “Maneater” and “Private Eyes,” we never thought we'd see the day the pop duo Daryl Hall, 77, and John Oates, 75, would turn against each other.

According to reports, the suit is against Oates's trust and him as an individual. Filed in the Nashville Chancery Court, the case is under the contract and debt dispute category. As court documents are sealed, news outlets will receive little information about the case.

Forbes reported on the issue, saying that Hall has filed a restraining order against Oates, which the court honored on November 30, 2023. The partners have gone a long way to make statements against each other in interviews and magazines, and it's clear that negative comments have contributed to eroding their relationship. At one point, Hall said that Oates was “never his creative partner but his business partner. We've made records together, but we've always been separate.”

As the group has been performing since 1972, it's not farfetched for fans to think they are as close as brothers. In 2021, they sat at a Guardian interview discussing the impact of crossover music in today's society. From their discussion, the singers seemed as close as can be. However, the duo insisted they only maintained a business relationship, leaving fans shocked by the unveiling of events.

Hall further insists on the pair's creative differences by pointing out their 1980 track, “Kiss on My List,” as a perfect example of how their preferences don't mesh. Oats isn't credited on the song but is listed as a co-producer.

It's sad to see the pair fallout as they are one of the most successful rock duos. The pair met while attending Temple University and have 21 albums today. They have worked on numerous collaborations, like songwriting projects with other singers, and were inducted into the Songwriter Hall of Fame in 2003 and the Rock Hall of Fame in 2014, respectively.

Source: Variety Magazine.