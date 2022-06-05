Date Night: 20 Go-To Ideas That Are Tried and True

Whether you've been together for one year or fifty, date night is a necessary part of any relationship. It's a time to reconnect and have some fun together. Unfortunately, finding new and exciting date ideas can sometimes be challenging. We've put together a list of 20 tried and true date ideas that will never disappoint!

1. Try A Restaurant You've Never Been to Before

One of the best things about living in a big city is all of the incredible restaurants to try. Who knows, you may find your new favorite place! Make date night an adventure by picking a spot you've never been to before.

If you're feeling extra adventurous, pick a restaurant in a completely different part of town that you usually don't go to. Selecting a different restaurant will help you explore other parts of the city and maybe even find some hidden gems.

Plus, trying something new together can be exciting and bonding. Even if the food isn't great, you'll at least have a funny story to tell later!

2. Go Mini-Golfing

Mini-golf is the perfect activity for couples because it's fun and challenging. It's also a great way to see how your partner handles competition!

If you want to up the ante, make things more interesting by betting on who will win. The loser has to buy dinner or do something special for the winner. Making bets will make the game even more exciting and help you get to know your partner better.

Win or lose, you're guaranteed to have a good time at mini-golf.

3. Play Laser Tag

Laser tag is a classic date night activity that's perfect for competitive couples. It's also a great way to get some exercise while you're having fun!

If you want to win, make sure to strategize with your partner before the game starts. Strategizing will give you a better chance of coming out on top! No matter what, laser tag is always a ton of fun. And it's even more fun when you're playing with your significant other.

4. Go On a Double Date With Friends

Double dates are a great way to spend time with your partner and friends. Plus, it takes the pressure off you to entertain everyone by yourself! There are tons of different ways to make a double date fun. You could go out to dinner and a movie, or do something unique like bowling or karaoke.

No matter what you do, double dates are always a good time. And they're even better when you're with your best friends!

5. Go Roller Skating

Roller skating is a great way to get active and have fun simultaneously. It's also a great way to bond with your partner. See who can skate the longest without falling if you're feeling competitive. The loser has to buy ice cream for the winner.

6. Cook Dinner Together

Cooking dinner together is a great way to spend quality time with your partner. It's also a great way to learn more about each other.

If you're not sure what to make, pick a dish you've always wanted to try. Choosing a new dish will allow you to experiment and learn something new together. No matter what you make, cooking together is always a fun experience. And it's even better when you get to eat the delicious results.

7. See a Comedy Show

Laughing is one of the best things you can do for your relationship. It's a great way to bond with your partner and relieve stress.

Plus, comedy shows are a great way to get out of the house and do something different. There are always tons of great comedians performing in big cities. No matter what, you're guaranteed to have a good time at a comedy show.

8. Go to a Concert At The Park

One of the best things about summer is the great concerts in the park! Concerts are a great way to get out and enjoy some fresh air while you listen to your favorite bands. Plus, it's a great way to bond with your partner over your shared love of music!

9. Go to An Art Museum

Art museums are a great way to spend some time together while learning about different cultures and history. If you want to make things more interesting, try to find all of the pieces from your favorite artist. Checking out an art museum will give you a chance to bond over your shared love of art!

10. Go on a Picnic

Picnics are a great way to spend some time together outdoors. They're also a great way to save money on dinner! If you want to make things more romantic, pack a picnic basket with all of your partner's favorite foods.

11. Get Frozen Yogurt

Who doesn't love frozen yogurt? It's a great way to cool off on a hot day, and it's also a great way to bond with your partner. Plus, there are always tons of different flavors to choose from. So you're guaranteed to find something that you both like.

12. Go to an Amusement Park

Amusement parks are a great way to spend the day together. They're also a great way to get your adrenaline pumping. If you want to make things more exciting, try to go on all the roller coasters! Riding lots of roller coasters will give you a chance to scream and hold onto each other for dear life.

13. Go Star Gazing

There's something romantic about staring up at the stars together. It's a great way to bond with your partner and appreciate the beauty of nature. Plus, it's a great excuse to cuddle up close!

14. Play Mad Libs

Mad Libs are a great way to pass the time and have some laughs. They're also a great way to bond with your partner. You can find Mad Libs books at most bookstores, or you can even make up your own.

15. Have a Picnic on the Beach

If you live near the beach, then you're in luck! Having a picnic on the beach is a great way to spend time together. And it's even better when you can watch the sunset together.

16. Browse Shops Downtown

Browsing shops downtown is a great way to find unique gifts for your partner. It's also a great way to bond with them. Plus, it's always fun to window shop and see all of the different things out there.

17. Karaoke Night

Karaoke night is a great way to let loose and have some fun. It's also a great way to bond with your partner. Plus, it's always more fun to sing together than it is to sing along.

18. Go Bowling

Bowling is a great way to spend some time together. It's also a great way to have some friendly competition. Plus, it's always more fun when you can root for each other and cheer each other on.

19. Have a Game Night

Game nights are always more fun when you can play against each other and see who can come out on top.

20. Go to an Art Festival

Seeing different types of art can help you see a more sensitive side of your partner.

