Daughter Refuses To Pay for Heart Surgery for Her “Heartless” Mother

Regardless of their gender, children are always bundles of joy to their parents. Well, maybe not always. To some, gender is a really important factor.

35-year-old Reddit user u/Throwawayaita827 experienced this first-hand when her dad died, and her mom remarried another man (John). John, who had two teenage boys already, never wanted to be a father to a girl.

Mother Abandons Daughter

As a result of John's bias, OP's mom abandoned her with her aunt and took her brother to live with her. Her brother was eight and OP was five when her dad died.

John had a lot of money, and he would always spoil her mom and brother, but OP never got anything from either John or her mom. Her mom only visited her once a month, which was all she got.

Thankfully, her aunt and her husband raised OP like she was their kid, making sure she had all she needed. OP finished college and got a well-paying job. She started living alone in a lovely house, helped her aunt and uncle renovate their home, and always sent money to them.

Golddigger Mom?

OP's mom recently called her on Instagram and asked for a meeting. In OP's words:

“She asked if we could meet to talk and reevaluate our relationship to forget the past and move forward as mother and daughter.”

OP figured it might be a chance for them to finally have a bond, but she thought wrong. The meeting happened. OP and her mom talked a bit about her life, but when it was time to change the subject of the discussion, her mom started telling her about how bad her life was.

She said she divorced John and was on a pension from him. Her son (OP's brother) didn't want to help her, and she had severe heart problems. She then asked if OP could cover the cost of the surgery she needed (which was quite expensive), but OP refused. So, she started making a scene, saying she was a terrible daughter who would let her mom die.

OP knows she can foot the bill for her mom's surgery, but she doesn't want to because her mum was never there for her.

Reddit Reacts

u/PJfanRI says that OP is NTA and that she owes her mom nothing,

“NTA. She abandoned you; you don't owe her a thing. I'm calling bulls–t on the heart problems, by the way. The fact she abandoned one of her children demonstrates she has no heart. You're better off without her.

Another Redditor u/connicpu comments on how they would rather pay the bill to the hospital than give the money to the person asking for help:

“Personally if I was even going to help a relative pay for surgery I would never transfer them the money, I would ask them to forward me the bill to pay the hospital directly after they get it done. No funky business that way.”

u/Far-Cup9063 thinks that OP's mum is a gold digger who wants her money and nothing else:

“NTA. Your mom didn’t want a relationship with you. She wanted your money. And she would have expected you to support her for the rest of her life.”

u/Osidestarfish shares the sentiment that her mom wants her money:

“This exactly, she wants something and it’s not a relationship. The first husband was her ATM, which was worth more than her child, now her ATM is gone, she taught her son to be the same money grubber that she is, and he kicked her to the curb now that she’s on a fixed income. Now OP is nothing more than the next ATM. Mom needs to get a job, health insurance and figure out life for herself.”

The feeling of abandonment runs deep and can scar one for a really long time, especially when it came from someone as close as a family member.

Redditors have spoken on this, declaring OP NTA. But what do you think?

