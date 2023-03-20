Daddy’s Little Girl Disowned: Father Gives Daughter the Boot Over Fiancé

Dealing with a troublesome teenager can be challenging, especially when you’re bringing a new family member into the mix. I mean, if Hollywood has taught us anything, it’s that no one wants a stepmother. Every teenager is different, and they each handle change in different ways.

While some of them can be very upfront and mature about it, some of them could be stuck trying to process the new feelings, and it’s not always easy. That could lead to a lot of trouble, as OP would experience in this case.

OP’s fiancée moved in with him a few months ago, and things haven’t been the smoothest since. Everyone dreams of the blissful feeling of finally getting to permanently share a home and waking up next to the person you love.

His daughter, however, recently moved back home. When he and his fiancée had begun dating, she lived on the college campus. Due to some factors, though, she returned home and was supposed to stay with him until she finished college.

There’s always bound to be tension in a home with multiple people, as misunderstandings and differences will occur. OP’s fiancée is a non-confrontational person who prefers to keep things to herself in the hopes that the other person can work on their errors and mistakes without being accosted.

OP, however, slowly became aware of his daughter’s feelings toward his fiancée. He could see his daughter’s rude mannerisms towards her, making things tense between them. It started small but eventually turned into something that neither he nor his fiancée could stay silent about.

It started with the kitchen. His fiancée would walk into the kitchen, hoping to make a meal, but would see how messy the last person who had used it left it. OP’s daughter didn’t bother to clean up after herself, annoying his fiancée.

Each time he got home from work, he would see his daughter playing her music at full blast from her room, not caring about his fiancée's thoughts. She acted as though she was still at the school dorm, trying to annoy the roommate she was paired with.

She would then tell him that his fiancée was being bossy, only because she had asked her to clean up after herself, and rightfully so. As a college student, one doesn’t need to be told to clean up after themselves. It should come naturally to the individual, and this kind of behavior says a lot about his daughter.

The Talk/Threat

A few days ago, he realized that his fiancée was upset about something, and while she initially kept it to herself, he had to ask. She narrated how his daughter took her clothes from the washing machine and replaced them with hers.

“Personally, I believe that all of this is very childish, and I feel like I need to put a stop to all of this behavior,” said OP. Honestly, it took him long enough. He called in his daughter for a talk.

He warned her not to continue down the path she was going, threatening to stop paying her tuition if she continued to do so. Also, if she kept being disrespectful to his fiancée, she would have to move out and get a job to support herself.

This obviously upset his daughter, and a little bit later, he received a phone call from her mother, his ex-wife. She was pretty upset with him and accused him of pushing aside their daughter to appease his fiancée. His fiancée also got in on the action and got really upset with OP as well.

She got mad and blamed him for ruining all her chances of building a relationship with her stepdaughter by pushing her away. Parenting is tough, and sometimes, you have to make difficult decisions.

It’s easy to get caught up in the moment and say things you might regret later. Now, OP is wondering if he did the right thing.

What People Think

One user gives some good parenting advice I think everyone should take note of:

“So she leaves the kitchen messy? Tell her to clean up; it’s not your fiancée’s job to do that.

She removed the clean-washed clothes into a basket so she could then use the machine.

You really put your foot down hard on something that could have been completely avoided by some actual adult conversations.

YTA”

s-nicolexo asks some deep questions, which, when answered in an open and safe space, would make all the difference for the family:

“I’m withholding judgment for now but leaning towards E S H. You say you’re not blind to your daughter being difficult, which is great. Hear me out, though, how does your fiancée treat your daughter? Is the fiancée closer to your age than hers? How long have you been together? I’d also like to know if you’ve ever asked your daughter how she feels about the fiancée. I understand she doesn’t have to like her, but I will never understand parents who put their new SO over their children’s feelings.”

Who do you side with on this one?

