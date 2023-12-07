David Ayer Walked Away from ‘Scarface’ Reboot Because Studio Found It Too Dark

Filmmaker David Ayer walked away from the Scarface reboot because Universal found it too dark. Brian De Palma's 1983 crime drama Scarface stars Al Pacino as Miami drug lord Tony Montana.

According to Variety, Universal has wanted to reboot Scarface for years. Before Ayer, Antoine Fuqua and Luca Guadagnino were attached to the project. Ayer hopped on board as director in May 2017 after his Suicide Squad movie somehow pulled in $747 million worldwide despite getting panned by critics and audiences with a low-pain threshold. By July of the same year, Ayer already walked away from Scarface, but not because of a reported “scheduling conflict.”

In an interview with Total Film, Ayer said that Universal didn't find his Scarface script “too violent” as some outlets reported in 2017. Universal reportedly wanted something more “fun” than Ayer's dark take on the material.

“One of the best scripts I’ve ever written was my Scarface draft,” said Ayer. “It gets passed around in Hollywood, underground. It’s funny when people talk about the project. ‘Is it the Ayer script?’ ‘No, it’s somebody else.’ ‘Oh, OK.'”

David Ayer Has No Hard Feelings About Universal Wanting a Scarface with Broader Appeal

Brian De Palma's Scarface — itself a loose remake of the 1932 film of the same name — became a cult classic referenced in everything from other movies and TV shows to hip-hop music. Although few people would describe the 1983 film as “fun,” Universal didn't seem interested in Ayer's dark exploration of the drug trade. Ayer said:

“It wasn’t too violent. Violence – I can cover it. If someone gets shot, I can photograph it where a head explodes and have a hard R, and it’s not going to alienate people. That’s easy. That’s filmmaker 101. I created this rich, soulful journey through the drug trade, and kind of what it is. The studio just wanted something more fun.”

Ayer continued, “[Universal wants] to capture as big of an audience as possible. I f—ing love Universal. Amazing people. I had this really honest conversation about the movie they wish they had, and the movie that I wished to make. There’s a lot of daylight between us. It’s just easier to be like, ‘Let’s park this.'”

Since Ayer's departure from the Scarface reboot, the project has lingered in limbo at Universal and its current status is unknown. Ayer's next movie, The Beekeeper starring Jason Statham, opens on January 12, 2024.