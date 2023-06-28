David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan Cast as Clark Kent/Superman and Lois Lane, Twitter (Mostly) Delights

James Gunn has confirmed that David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan have been cast as Superman/Clark Kent and Lois Lane for Gunn’s upcoming Superman: Legacy. The film is set to release in 2025, but that hasn’t stopped people from having a lot of opinions about the casting.

Casting Relative Unknowns is Good

While Corenswet and Brosnahan have been acting for over a decade, they’re far from household names in their careers. But some fans are excited about the casting of relative unknowns for these iconic roles.

Who is she? I don’t know what has she played in but it maybe a good thing to cast a kind of an unknown!! — Van (@vanman_1000) June 27, 2023

I do not know who either of these people are and I like that very much. https://t.co/o715YUWRec — Marcus Finch (@ocmd73) June 27, 2023

Maisel and Who?

Fans of the Amazon Prime show The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, which stars Brosnahan in a role for which she’s won both an Emmy and SAG award for Best Actress, expressed joy at her casting in a part that they feel she’s perfect for.

we won maiselbros https://t.co/naxI3Urf2N — Lego Triller Moth (@legotrillermoth) June 27, 2023

Some even went so far as to say that the casting excited them about the movie they might not have been interested in before.

we won brosnahan bros! fast-talking his girl friday lois lane coming in HOT. now I'm a little excited https://t.co/fgHICzFhE9 — John DiLillo (@JohnDiLillo) June 27, 2023

Others are delighted that while neither Corenswet nor Brosnahan are major stars, she is a more recognized and celebrated actor than the man who will play Superman.

I love how I know absolutely nothing about the Clark actor (he looks good) but I audibly got excited at this. Appropriate. Who the heck is Clark Kent? OMIGOD LOIS LANE https://t.co/5vp6HYJxMu — Gunner Dobbins (Vox Machina Era) (@GunnerDobbins) June 27, 2023

From Arthouse Horror Victim to Superman

While many people didn’t know Corenswet until the Superman casting announcement, some fans of his earlier work in Ti West’s Pearl found it hilarious that the actor was going from a movie where he’s the victim of a burgeoning serial killer obsessed with being a movie star to, well, Superman.

Omg the guy that pearl stabbed with a pitchfork is superman 😍😍😻 https://t.co/XO6kmfaPdz — kairee (@crunch_gowon) June 28, 2023

James Gunn watching David Corenswet get stabbed in the face with a pitchfork and eaten by an alligator in Pearl https://t.co/OvnTVabJUr pic.twitter.com/Nuj0ymVsHb — Ben Crew (@BenjaminCrew1) June 27, 2023

Some fans of Pearl joked about power-scaling and where this now lands Mia Goth (who stars as the eponymous Pearl) in the hierarchy of fictional combatants.

To all powerscalers – where does this put Mia Goth in the pecking order https://t.co/BaaLuoRa4G — Jun (@ozymandias935) June 28, 2023

A Prophecy Fulfilled

Some fans of Corenswet who saw the actor on Ryan Murphy’s Hollywood predicted his casting as Superman years ago and are celebrating their correctness.

Other fans pointed out that in an interview in 2019, Corenswet said it was his “pie in the sky ambition” to play Superman, and four years later, it’s happening.

David Corenswet talking about wanting to play Superman in 2019 and 4 years later now he is 🥹 pic.twitter.com/cX3Mjtxduj — sabrina 🦇 (@nightwaynes) June 27, 2023

We’ll have to wait over a year to see how the film turns out, but there’s no denying that the new Superman and Lois Lane are well-cast.