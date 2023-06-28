David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan Cast as Clark Kent/Superman and Lois Lane, Twitter (Mostly) Delights

Rachel Brosnahan
James Gunn has confirmed that David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan have been cast as Superman/Clark Kent and Lois Lane for Gunn’s upcoming Superman: Legacy. The film is set to release in 2025, but that hasn’t stopped people from having a lot of opinions about the casting.

Casting Relative Unknowns is Good

While Corenswet and Brosnahan have been acting for over a decade, they’re far from household names in their careers. But some fans are excited about the casting of relative unknowns for these iconic roles.

Maisel and Who?

Fans of the Amazon Prime show The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, which stars Brosnahan in a role for which she’s won both an Emmy and SAG award for Best Actress, expressed joy at her casting in a part that they feel she’s perfect for.

Some even went so far as to say that the casting excited them about the movie they might not have been interested in before.

Others are delighted that while neither Corenswet nor Brosnahan are major stars, she is a more recognized and celebrated actor than the man who will play Superman.

From Arthouse Horror Victim to Superman

While many people didn’t know Corenswet until the Superman casting announcement, some fans of his earlier work in Ti West’s Pearl found it hilarious that the actor was going from a movie where he’s the victim of a burgeoning serial killer obsessed with being a movie star to, well, Superman.

Some fans of Pearl joked about power-scaling and where this now lands Mia Goth (who stars as the eponymous Pearl) in the hierarchy of fictional combatants.

A Prophecy Fulfilled

Some fans of Corenswet who saw the actor on Ryan Murphy’s Hollywood predicted his casting as Superman years ago and are celebrating their correctness.

Other fans pointed out that in an interview in 2019, Corenswet said it was his “pie in the sky ambition” to play Superman, and four years later, it’s happening.

We’ll have to wait over a year to see how the film turns out, but there’s no denying that the new Superman and Lois Lane are well-cast.

Kyle Logan is a film and television critic and general pop culture writer who has written for Alternative Press, Cultured Vultures, Film Stories, Looper, and more. Kyle is particularly interested in horror and animation, as well as genre films written and directed by queer people and women. Along with writing, Kyle organizes a Queer Film Challenge on Letterboxd.

