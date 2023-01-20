Music World Mourns Death of David Crosby at 81

Music fans across social media have rushed to Twitter to pay their respects and give tributes to David Crosby, who sadly passed away Thursday. Crosby, who died after an undisclosed illness, was 81 years old.

Known across the globe for his political views just as much as his musical legacy, David Crosby leaves behind a musical career that is arguably unparalleled. As one of the founding members of both The Byrds and Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, he has left behind an extensive catalog of music that has managed to capture the spirit of American rock for decades.

David Crosby had the honor of twice being inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame – for his work with The Byrds in 1991 and in 1997 for Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young.

This Twitter user has passed along a quote from the late Crosby, while adding that he will be missed immensely:

“I don't like greed, I don't like ignorance. I really don't like anger. But I love love.” – @thedavidcrosby



Rest in peace to the brilliant David Crosby. He will be greatly missed. 🕊



📸 Henry Diltz pic.twitter.com/6AXXTT8wcP — Marianne Faithfull (@Faithfull_M) January 20, 2023

David Crosby clearly made a giant impact as a role model for many music fans, as Twitter user MDesbarres points out:

David Crosby stuck to his guns. A difficult and gifted man. Whose talent and taste was immense. His harmonious voice still echoes in Laurel Canyon. A proud man who said what he said, and felt what he felt with no apology. A brilliant songwriter, and an American Icon, RIP. pic.twitter.com/lwL5emAdQ3 — Michael Des Barres (@MDesbarres) January 19, 2023

There was a theme of general sadness that washed over Twitter late Thursday evening, as news of David Crosby's death reached the social media platform:

I can't begin to say how influential Crosby, Stills and Nash were for me. I'm grateful David Crosby lived, and so very sad he's gone. — rosanne cash (@rosannecash) January 19, 2023

This user has passed along a personal story of an unforgettable encounter he had with Crosby:

I ran into David Crosby 2 weeks ago with his wife Jan in a Market on the Central Coast, I said hello, we smiled. Sad that he passed away today, he will be missed by many. He was a strong personality who fought for change and equality. His music was my soundtrack for decades. RIP pic.twitter.com/BvELX9QgR3 — Tim Flannery (@TimFlannery13) January 19, 2023

User FROsunLiberal recounts the time that Crosby retweeted him, noting that he was always a “true blue liberal.”

One of my favorite things that happened on here was David Crosby retweeting me. I was shook. He was a true blue liberal. And immensely talented. RIP 💔 — 𝗙𝗥𝗢☀️ (@FROsunLiberal) January 20, 2023

For the last decade, Crosby had been on a “creative tear” musically, as this user points out, calling him an “inspiration.”

By all accounts, the late David Crosby shouldn't even have been alive in 2023. But having lost so many years to illness & self-destruction, Croz spent the last decade on a creative tear, making as much music and art as he could. Dude loved tunes! An inspiration. pic.twitter.com/DKiR4m21Xc — Jason P. Woodbury (@jasonpwoodbury) January 19, 2023

David Crosby never hid his political affiliation, often flaunting his liberalism in public to rile up conservatives:

Crosby, Still & Nash played a show at the historic theater in my (very conservative) town in 2008. David Crosby revealed a “Vote Obama” shirt mid-set, which prompted a bunch of walkouts, to which he said “have you people ever listened to my music?” As they left. RIP you old crank — Eric (@UweBollocks) January 19, 2023

User lindsayzoladz passed along a story of how Crosby earned her respect by simply being real and honest a few years ago:

A few years ago I interviewed Crosby over the phone. He called promptly (“Lindsay? David Crosby”) but said with real gravitas, “Here's the situation: I really want to talk to you, but I'm at a hotel and my breakfast just arrived.” I respected this immensely. RIP, honest king. — Lindsay Zoladz (@lindsayzoladz) January 19, 2023

