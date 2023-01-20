Music World Mourns Death of David Crosby at 81

by
Music fans across social media have rushed to Twitter to pay their respects and give tributes to David Crosby, who sadly passed away Thursday. Crosby, who died after an undisclosed illness, was 81 years old.

Known across the globe for his political views just as much as his musical legacy, David Crosby leaves behind a musical career that is arguably unparalleled. As one of the founding members of both The Byrds and Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, he has left behind an extensive catalog of music that has managed to capture the spirit of American rock for decades.

David Crosby had the honor of twice being inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame – for his work with The Byrds in 1991 and in 1997 for Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young.

This Twitter user has passed along a quote from the late Crosby, while adding that he will be missed immensely:

David Crosby clearly made a giant impact as a role model for many music fans, as Twitter user MDesbarres points out:

There was a theme of general sadness that washed over Twitter late Thursday evening, as news of David Crosby's death reached the social media platform:

This user has passed along a personal story of an unforgettable encounter he had with Crosby:

User FROsunLiberal recounts the time that Crosby retweeted him, noting that he was always a “true blue liberal.”

For the last decade, Crosby had been on a “creative tear” musically, as this user points out, calling him an “inspiration.”

David Crosby never hid his political affiliation, often flaunting his liberalism in public to rile up conservatives:

User lindsayzoladz passed along a story of how Crosby earned her respect by simply being real and honest a few years ago:

