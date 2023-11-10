David Harbour Says ‘Stranger Things’ Could Resume Production in a Couple of Days

David Harbour says that Stranger Things could resume production on its fifth and final season in a “couple of days.” Harbour plays Hawkins police chief Jim Hopper on the supernatural Netflix series.

On the red carpet for the BoxLunch Gala honoring Feeding America, David Harbour expressed his excitement about the end of the SAG-AFTRA strike and the return of Stranger Things. Variety reports that when asked about his post-strike agenda, Harbour said, “I mean, we got to film that last season of Stranger Things, don’t we? I got to be down there, like, in a couple of days. We got to get going — we’re late.”

At the gala, Harbour made a $100,000 donation to the charity. “I did not want a very handsome young actor who was last year’s ambassador to outdo me in any way,” Harbour told Variety in reference to last year’s ambassador Simu Liu. “So that’s really the motivation. But no, of course, it’s a charity that’s near and dear to my heart, and so I want to contribute what I can to help out. I just really like the way [Feeding America] addresses a fundamental issue. With all of the rage that is in our society… there’s still this fundamental issue of people going hungry in America that I think doesn’t get talked about a lot in the news.”

“This year’s giving ambassador is an absolute class act,” said Liu of Harbour. “You may know him for pulling at our heartstrings as everyone’s favorite sheriff on Stranger Things. Or inspiring us to put the pedal to the medal in Gran Turismo. Or, as I will always remember him, as the man who just now mistaken Joel McHale for John Henson backstage.”

David Harbour Talked About the Important Protections for Actors Gained by the SAG-AFTRA Deal with the Studios

On the red carpet, David Harbour also talked about the significance of the new SAG-AFTRA contract and reflected on his experience as an up-and-coming actor working in New York in the early aughts. “We used to have a show there called Law and Order,” he said. “And we would all work on off-Broadway shows where they’re literally allowed to pay you nothing. And then [we would get hired] for an episode of Law and Order. And we would be able to live for a year on that episode of Law and Order and train to become the actors, the stars, that we are today. And I don’t think that I would have been able to survive without that model. I think one of the beautiful things now is that we are taking care of people who are still training to become the stars of tomorrow — by giving them a living wage. I think that’s fantastic.”

When asked which of Hopper's qualities he will take with him after Stranger Things concludes, Harbour said, “I hope not his broken, inability to express his emotions directly… But certainly his strength, his courage, his dedication. His powerful love for his family, and for right and wrong — his ideas of justice.”