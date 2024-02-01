David Lynch’s Best Short Films

There are few filmmakers as beloved and acclaimed as David Lynch. His cult films, such as Eraserhead and Blue Velvet,

David Lynch made his name with long-form works, his cult films Eraserhead and Blue Velvet, and the TV series Twin Peaks. These larger canvases give Lynch room to engage his idiosyncrasies, including glacial pacing and surreal digressions.

And yet, Lynch also loves working with shorts, pieces ranging from half an hour to less than a minute. These shorts allow him to develop his craft, building on the tools that make him such a compelling artist. Find here the best David Lynch short films.

1. “The Cowboy and the Frenchman” (1988)

As much as people love to praise Lynch for his sense of mood and transcendent themes, he is also an American filmmaker in the broadest sense. He fills his films with goofy slapstick and unironic Americana, from Sailor’s belief in personal freedom in Wild at Heart to the Double R diner in Twin Peaks.

Lynch brings those elements to the fore in “The Cowboy and the Frenchman,” which he created at the request of a French producer. Harry Dean Stanton, Jack Nance, and Tracey Walter play broad cowboy stereotypes who, along with their Native friend played by Michael Horse, try to make sense of a Frenchman (Frederic Golchan). No one will find “The Cowboy and the Frenchman” deep, but it succeeds in reminding fans of the director’s silly spirit.

2. “Rabbits” (2002)

Originally designed as an eight-part web series posted on DavidLynch.com, “Rabbits” continues Lynch’s fascination with the sitcom as an artform. “Rabbits” stars Naomi Watts, Laura Elena Harring, and Scott Coffey as human-sized rabbits who spend their time in a single living room. The trio either speaks in non-sequiturs, free-form poetry, or song (performed by Rebekah Del Rio). Throughout the episodes, Lynch builds a sense of creeping dread, which builds to a scene of communal comfort when the rabbits face their extinction. Even better, “Rabbits” appears in parts of Inland Empire, adding to the texture of that film.

3. “The Grandmother” (1970)

“The Grandmother” contains surface elements familiar to Lynch fans, including the ashen faces of each of the characters and the short’s dysfunctional family dynamics. But the most important connection is the emotional heart at the center of the short. Richard White stars as a young boy who suffers every day at the hands of his animalistic parents. Eventually, the boy connects with a kind grandmother. Lynch portrays their relationship through soft music and touches on each other’s shoulders. Although the short contains plenty of upsetting scenes, it contains at its center a yearning for connection, built on the love between a grandmother and her grandson. Call it one of the most sincere David Lynch short films.

4. “The Alphabet” (1968)

On the one hand, “The Alphabet” involves a girl (Peggy Lynch) in bed singing the alphabet song, interrupted by non-representational paintings and bizarre shots, including moans coming from lipstick-smeared lips. “The Alphabet” unnerves viewers, in the same way that Eraserhead operates like a horror movie. But the short never settles for easy shocks, even when the girl spits up blood or twists her face into something nightmarish. There’s a humanity here, as in Lynch’s scariest works, which remind us, as a woman in “The Alphabet” insists, that we are dealing with “a human form.”

5. “Premonition Following an Evil Deed” (1995)

Conceived as part of the Lumière and Company anthology film, in which forty-one different directors shoot a short film on groundbreaking filmmakers Auguste and Louis Lumière’s original camera, “Premonition Following an Evil Deed” comprises 59 seconds of classic Lynch. Most of the film consists of three police officers making their way to a middle-class home, where they’ll speak with the parents. Each scene fades in and out of hard black, accompanied by moaning. Lynch breaks from this format for one shot, in which mutated creatures stand around a vat containing a naked woman. Devotees of Lynch will be familiar with the short’s mixture of the nightmarish and commonplace, but it’s interesting to see those themes presented with such immediacy.

6. “Sailing With Bushnell Keeler” (1967)

“Sailing with Bushnell Keeler” may have the most accurate title on this list. Most of the short features nondescript footage of Lynch and a man named Dave Keeler on a boat, shot in black and white. Lynch layers the images with a howling wind, the whooshing sounds that will become a mainstay of his work. For most of the short, the juxtaposition of jolly vacation footage and spooky sound feels like an experiment. But the short ends with a slow dissolve to black and a few seconds of holding on a darkened screen, giving the movie a sense of weight.

7. “Darkened Room” (2002)

Even today, Inland Empire remains among Lynch’s most divisive films, thanks to its use of digital photography. The short “Darkened Room” feels like a precursor to that Laura Dern film, not only because its central character (played by Jordan Ladd, who appeared in Inland Empire) seems to be in a purple room that fits that film’s aesthetic, but because of the innovative way that Lynch uses his digital camera. The shake of the handheld camera adds a dreamlike level to the imagery and undercuts the sharp and flat tone of the figures. Even better, the digital camera captures a buzz during interview segments, in which a woman (Etsuko Shikata) begs the viewer to help her friend. Call it the most disturbing of all David Lynch short films.

8. “The Amputee” (1974)

“You have never understood Jim,” writes the titular amputee (Catherine E. Coulson). Viewers can understand that sentiment, as the film has given no information about Jim, nor Helen, nor Paul, nor any of the other people, that the amputee mentions in the letter she writes. Lynch juxtaposes the woman’s desperate letter with a nurse (Lynch) cleaning her surgical wounds, the sounds of water splashing nearly overpowering her narration. Lynch will later use Coulson’s melodic voice when he casts her as the Log Lady in Twin Peaks. Here, he uses her as a sympathetic woman, demanding to be understood despite the social and physical limitations she must overcome. The short also becomes one of the most hilarious of all David Lynch short films, as a bleeding effect prompts Coulson to start laughing halfway through the movie.

9. David Lynch Weather Reports (2020 – 2022)

A few years after the release of his last major work Twin Peaks: The Return, Lynch became something of an internet darling with his weather reports. Every day, Lynch recorded himself in his basement, looking out the window and describing the weather. For some, the reports continued the director’s fascination with popular media. For others, they simply reminded watchers that, no matter how strange his films, Lynch likes to talk about the weather, just like everyone else his age.

10. “Idem Paris” (2013)

Like most of Lynch’s work from the 2000s, the director shot “Idem Paris” on video. However, it has more in common with Eraserhead and his experiments of the late 60s, using black-and-white imagery and industrial sound design. Unlike that film, however, “Idem Paris” lacks any sense of dread. Instead, Lynch’s camera shows nothing but admiration for the workers as they operate their printing press. His microphone takes in the sounds of gears turning and workers muttering, mixing the human with the mechanical.

11. “16 mm” (1968)

Shot in 1967 and 1968, the short labeled “16 mm” or sometimes “Early Experiments” captures Lynch transitioning from painter to filmmaker, playing with the form to discover what he can do with it. The 20 minutes of footage defy narrative cohesion and instead feature several motifs and techniques, including mirror shots, strobe effects, and black and white photography. Lynch uses footage from “The Alphabet” and “The Grandmother,” suggesting a human element, although it refuses simple categorization.

12. “Boat” (2007)

“Boat” plays like a sequel to “Sailing with Bushnell Keeler,” another short that could be mistaken for vacation recordings. On a narrative level, it simply involves Lynch taking his boat out of the dock and driving it away. However, whispered narration from Lynch’s wife, Emily Stofle, presents the image as a dream, which provides a sense of warmth to the proceedings. Lynch pushes Stofle’s whispers to the top of the mix and distorts his own voice, which makes the dream logic feel authentic, even if it cannot be understood.

13. “Fictitious Anacin Commercial” (1967)

David Lynch has made several commercials throughout his career for brands such as Gucci, Calvin Klein, and even a Twin Peaks-inspired series of shorts for coffee company Naomi. While most fans see this work as a necessary evil Lynch accepts to fund his serious work, “Fictitious Anacin Commercial” puts his for-hire direction into a comedic light.

“Fictitious Anacin Commercial” follows the narrative of a standard pain medicine ad, with a guy suffering with a headache before taking Anacin and then jumping for joy afterward. But Lynch supercharges it with existential, almost spiritual dread and relief, once again finding horror and peace in the mundane.

14. “Absurda” (2007)

“Absurda” (also known as “Scissors”) comes from Lynch’s experiments with digital photography, which led to his 2006 film Inland Empire. The film consists of a single shot holding on an empty theater, with aggressively fake-looking scissors in the foreground. As voices whisper about the scissors and other images, those of a twisted male face and a mangled dancer, the audience puts together a horror story about a dancer killed by a man with scissors.

Most of the movie feels like an amateur horror flick, one that chooses exposition over visual storytelling. In the final seconds, the dancer reappears on the screen and performs her routine, letting the audience lovingly watch what was so absurdly taken away.

15. “Fire (Pozar)” (2020)

By 2020, Lynch had veered away from the moving paintings that occupied much of his early work. But he returned to the approach with 2020’s “Fire (Pozar),” which plays with a single sketch. Most of the film features a charcoal sketch of a house and a tree on a flat landscape. He masks various figures over the landscape, including humanoid shapes that recall the seed people in “The Alphabet” and the “Grandmother,” and later deer-people dancing in front of an industrial space. These human figures make “Fire (Pohzar)” into a simple story about the loss of innocence within a home, one of Lynch’s most enduring themes.

16. “Six Men Getting Sick (Six Times)” (1967)

Lynch trained as a painter, but switched to filmmaking because, as he put it, he wanted “to see his painting move.” None of the shorts meet that goal better than “Six Men Getting Sick (Six Times).” The four-minute short features only a single shot of a canvas with small portraits of six men at the top. Below them, Lynch sketches organs, vomit, and other forms of viscera, in a process that repeats six times. A repeating warning alarm accompanies the scenes, demonstrating that playing with sound may be the most important skill that Lynch developed as an early filmmaker. Call it the definitive David Lynch short film.

17. “What Did Jack Do?” (2017)

David Lynch loves a mystery, as demonstrated by his most important works. While Twin Peaks, Blue Velvet, and Mulholland Drive have spawned countless think pieces and videos explaining his mysteries, Lynch himself remains reticent, preferring to let the work speak for itself. One cannot help but sense Lynch goosing his fans with “What Did Jack Do?,” a black and white short in which Lynch, recalling his Gordon Cole character, grills a witness about a crime. That witness: a monkey, who doesn’t even whisper “Judy,” like the monkey in Fire Walk With Me.

18. “Lady Blue Shanghai” (2010)

Without the name “Dior” displayed at the short’s opening or a bottle of perfume that plays a central role in the story, “Lady Blue Shanghai” would work like any other David Lynch short film. It stars Marion Cotillard as a woman who arrives at her Shanghai hotel room to discover a bottle of perfume already there. As hotel workers investigate, the woman recalls a romantic evening with a mystery man, which may or may not be a dream. Lynch deploys his usual filmmaking tools, including distorted visuals, droning sound design, and even a blue rose. But it all feels rote at the end, very much like Lynch strolls through the motions rather than pushing the art form forward, as he so often does.

19. “The Adventures of Alan R.” (2020)

Taken by itself, “The Adventures of Alan R.” has little to recommend. The 1-minute short consists of a single shot of a face lying on the carpet, across from a pixilated brown box. The face insists that it isn’t going fishing, a claim it repeats twice. And then the short ends.

Simple as it may be, “The Adventures of Alan R.” uses imagery from other Lynch works, such as the zig-zag pattern of the carpet, a visual motif throughout Twin Peaks. Likewise, the face is similar to those that Lynch draws for Randy in Dumbland or uses for Johnny Horne’s freaky teddy bear in Twin Peaks: The Return.

20. “David Lynch Cooks Quinoa” (2007)

Lynch’s detractors love to charge the director with being too obtuse and too enamored with confusing audiences instead of just saying what he wants to say. That complaint could not be more inapplicable to “David Lynch Cooks Quinoa,” a 2007 short in which, well, David Lynch cooks quinoa. The appeal of the short does not come from the man’s cooking, although he does reveal another aspect of his craftsman’s approach during the process. Rather, it comes from the tales of travel he weaves for viewers, couched in his Midwestern charm.

21. Dumbland (2002)

The opening of Blue Velvet may encapsulate Lynch’s artistic project, with its juxtaposition of idyllic suburbia and the rot underneath. The eight Dumbland shorts trod similar themes, but take the exact opposite approach, forgoing elegance for crass simplicity. Consisting of crude black lines on white backgrounds, the shorts feature a loud man called Randy who shouts at his neighbors, his bellowing mixing with barking dogs and screaming babies. Apropos of its title, Dumbland makes its point with pounding simplicity, but to undeniable effect.

22. “The Three Rs” (2011)

David Lynch detractors dismiss his vaunted imagination as nothing more than weirdness for the sake of weirdness. They may have a point when it comes to “The Three Rs,” which consists of people who cannot answer the question, “Pete has how many rocks?” (Answer: two) and a man pounding the ground with a hammer. The point? No one can say for sure, but it may be Lynch poking fun at his reputation, not unlike the character Lil in Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me.

23. “Pierre and Sonny Jim” (2001)

Most Lynch fans know Sonny Jim as the son of Janey-E and Dougie Jones, the dullard that Cooper becomes for nearly the entirety of Twin Peaks: The Return. Lynch used the name more than a decade earlier for his short “Pierre and Sonny Jim.” The features two boys made of inflated white gloves with faces drawn on them protruding from short-sleeved shirts. The duo wiggles in front of a cluttered landscape, making squealing and squeaking sounds until one of them drops off-screen. Defenders might call “Pierre and Sonny Jim” another nightmarish look at child-rearing like Eraserhead, but it’s hard to see the short as anything other than a spoof of a kid’s show.

24. “Bug Crawls” (2007)

Many consider “Episode Eight” of Twin Peaks: The Return the high point of Lynch’s career, a phantasmic hour that connects an atomic weapons test to a demonic force inhabiting a girl who may be young Sarah Palmer. “Bug Crawls” feels like a test run of the filmmaking tricks Lynch will use for that memorable episode.

As its title suggests, most of “Bug Crawls” consists of an animated bug crawling over a shack, not unlike the one where the Mystery Man dwells in Lost Highway, while scratching plays in the soundtrack. After reaching the other side, the bug collapses and the camera pans inside the shack, where light flickers and electricity crackles. Lynch only plays with these aspects in “Bug Crawls,” but he’ll use them to much greater effect later.

25. “Crazy Clown Time” (2012)

In addition to filmmaking, Lynch writes and performs his own music, which shouldn’t surprise anyone familiar with his other work. However, those who watch the video he made for “Crazy Clown Time,” the title track from his 2012 album, might be surprised by his literal approach to his own work. Yes, the video does feature blinking lights and debauchery in a suburban environment, but everyone in the video just does what Lynch describes in his song. When he sings about Suzy removing her shirt, a woman (presumably Suzy) arrives on screen and takes off her top. When he sings about a man lighting his hair on fire, a man on screen sets fire to his hair. Either the song or the video may be effective on their own, but together, they suggest a rare lack of imagination.