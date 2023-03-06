David Morgan on Securing Your Financial Future in an Uncertain Economy

It's no secret that the global economy is faltering. Fueled by uncertainties from the Russo-Ukrainian War and health issues, the economic growth in the world's three largest economies—the United States, China, and the European Union—is slowing substantially.

Will these economies eventually grind to a halt?

The Global Economic Unease

As David Morgan explains, soaring energy and food prices coupled with record-high inflation levels are starting to erode real incomes.

Even though central banks are trying to combat inflation with tighter monetary policies, he believes this course of action will bring more harm than benefit.

“Central banks use tight monetary policies to slow down overheated economic growth by raising interest rates on short-term loans,” says Morgan.

“But tightening the belt on an economy already on a downturn and doing it aggressively guarantees a recession.”

About David Morgan

David Morgan is a renowned precious metal industry analyst and consultant for hedge funds, high-net-worth investors, mining companies, and depositories, as well as a vocal advocate for people’s financial stability and freedom.

With over 24 years of experience in the industry, Morgan has weathered numerous economic storms and knows how to recognize signs of pending ones.

Upcoming Economic Crisis

That’s why Morgan believes that the impending economic crisis could be the largest one yet.

“The biggest transfer of wealth is going to happen within the next few years, and people think that they're rich now; thinking their financial situation is solid, because of a pension or their retirements, but much of it is going to blow away.”

He believes most people still keep their heads buried in the ground, hoping that somebody will fix the broken system for them. However, instead of putting faith in others, Morgan urges everyone to start taking action if they have any hope of preserving their wealth and weathering the impending storm with minimal losses.

“You know the old saying – ‘If it looks like a duck, swims like a duck, and quacks like a duck, then it probably is a duck.' The same goes for crises and recessions,” says Morgan. “…people need to wake up and take action.”

Morgan states that many people have acknowledged the dire situation of the global financial system, but still cannot take the necessary action.

“We can’t hope for a miracle to happen because it won’t. There is no magic wand that will erase everything so that we can start with a blank slate!”

Are Precious Metals Your Safe Haven?

David Morgan explains that only one hedge works against economic instability. One which has been used as a store of value for thousands of years—precious metals such as gold, silver, and platinum, etc.

For those unfamiliar, precious metals provide protection from both economic uncertainty and government distrust. Their prices tend to move opposite of paper currencies, especially when those currencies become devalued due to inflation or other economic factors. They also offer portfolio diversification, typically performing better than stocks and bonds during periods of market volatility.

Another reason why precious metals are ideal for long-term investments is that these assets can be physically in your possession and can easily be stored safely away until needed. In addition, the metals provide safe haven status because no counterparty risk is involved.

As an added benefit, they can easily be passed down through generations without being devalued by inflation or political unrest. This provides peace of mind, knowing that not only you, but your children, and even your children’s children have assets set aside for their future under any conditions.

It All Starts With Knowledge and Information

David Morgan explains that investing in precious metals does not have to be complicated. It can be as simple as buying coins from your local dealer or even setting up an account with an online broker. It takes only a few clicks to start taking care of your future.

Still, for those who want even more insurance, Morgan suggests looking into industrial metals (copper, nickel, zinc, lithium, etc.) and rare earth elements (neodymium, samarium, terbium, yttrium, etc.) as a way to diversify your portfolio further. For those, he advises consulting with trusted professionals to help you make informed decisions based on your needs and goals.

“Industry-dependent materials operate outside the currency system. Their price is driven by supply and demand, which makes them inflation and recession-proof as well,” says Morgan. “But there is a small catch. You need to know which way the market is moving to get the most out of your investment, and that’s where knowledge and information come into play.”

As a part of his advocacy for people’s financial stability and freedom, David Morgan made it his mission to educate others on making honest money and the benefits of a sound financial system. With that in mind, he offers in-depth market analyses through webinars and live calls, as well as sharing investing tips and strategies on his Facebook and Twitter accounts.

He encourages everyone to take control of their financial future by taking advantage of opportunities available in the resource market.

“I don’t want to be the bearer of bad news, but it looks like the future is going to be challenging. Still, the precious and shiny metals can make it bright,” he says.

“By diversifying your investments and understanding how different markets work together, you can protect yourself against economic uncertainty while still enjoying long-term growth potential.”

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.