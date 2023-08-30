Dazzling Insights: Research Discovers 15 Unexpected Celebrity Behind The Most Trending Engagement Ring

Finding the ideal engagement ring goes hand in hand with wedding planning. Many couples find it difficult to resist looking to extravagant celebrity engagement rings for inspiration, even though they are probably out of their price range.

Recent research unveils celebrity engagement rings that have had the most searches.

1. Megan Fox

Megan Fox is the celebrity whose engagement ring is most frequently searched for, with an average of 31,200 searches per month worldwide. Machine Gun Kelly proposed to Fox in January 2022 with a “Toi et Moi” (meaning “you and me”) ring, which is made up of two separate interlocking bands. One band is set with a pear-shaped diamond, and the other is placed with an untreated Colombian emerald.

Both stones are pave-set in 18-karat white gold and cost $300,000.

2. Jennifer Lopez

An average of 20,350 monthly global searches are for Jennifer Lopez's engagement ring, an 8.5-carat piece with a cushion-cut green diamond valued between $3 and $10 million. Twenty years after their initial engagement, which was called off in 2003 and followed by the couple's breakup in 2004, J Lo and Ben Affleck became engaged again in April 2022.

3. Kourtney Kardashian

The engagement ring worn by Kourtney Kardashian appears on this list and receives an average of 12,300 monthly global searches. On the Rosewood Miramar beach in Montecito, California, in October 2021, Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker proposed to Kourtney with a 12-carat, oval-shaped, perfect diamond solitaire ring from Barker's engagement ring collection costing over $1 million. He created the line in close collaboration with Lorraine Schwartz, a jeweler.

4. Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle's engagement ring is the most popular item, with 12,300 searches. The centerpiece of the three-stone ring is a cushion-cut diamond from Botswana, which holds special meaning for the couple. Two round-cut diamonds from Princess Diana's private collection encircle the stone to pay homage to the former monarch's love and legacy.

5. Hailey Bieber

Hailey Bieber's engagement ring receives 9,600 global searches each month on average. Justin proposed to her in the Bahamas in July 2018. It has an oval cut diamond set in an 18-karat yellow gold solitaire bracelet estimated to weigh between 6 and 10 carats and be worth $50,000.

6. Ariana Grande

Eight thousand six hundred searches each month, on average, are for Ariana Grande's engagement ring. The “Toi et Moi” ring contains a white pearl and a slanted oval diamond weighing 5 to 6 carats each. The stones are set on a band of yellow gold. An estimate of the ring's value ranges from $350,000 to $800,000.

7. Kim Kardashian

Ex-husband Kanye West proposed to Kim in October 2013 with a 15 carat diamond ring. West later replaced the stone with a 20 carat one. It is reported to have cost around $8 million and was mounted on a platinum band with tiny pave diamonds.

8. Kate Middleton

There were 4,200 global searches every month on average for Kate Middleton's engagement ring. In November 2010, Prince William asked Kate to marry him with a ring formerly belonging to Princess Diana, his mother. The 12-carat oval sapphire is encircled by 14 solitaire diamonds in the ring. It is potentially worth $600,000.

9. Blake Lively

Lively's ring receives 160 thousand global searches each month on average. Ryan Reynolds and jewelry designer Lorraine Schwartz collaborated to create Lively's engagement ring. It has a 14k rose gold ring adorned with small diamonds and a 12-carat oval light pink diamond in a solitaire setting. Due to the scarcity and high value of pink diamonds, the ring is worth an astounding $2 million.

10. Beyonce

Due to its immaculate clarity, Beyonce's diamond ring is one of the rarest types. It is thought to have cost a whopping $5 million. It receives an average of 3,400 searches every month from people worldwide. In 2008, Jay-Z proposed to Beyoncé wearing a Lorraine Schwartz-designed 24-carat emerald cut platinum diamond ring.

11. Britney Spears

The 4-carat round brilliant cut diamond solitaire ring that Spears received from her ex, Sam Asghari, has been called The Lioness—Asghari's nickname for Britney—and is set in a unique platinum setting by Roman Malayev of Forever Diamonds NY. It got 3,324 global searches on average.

12. Emily Ratajkowski

Emily Ratajkowski's engagement ring caused a significant stir in the jewelry market when she announced her engagement to Sebastian Bear-McClard in 2018. An updated version of the traditional “Toi et Moi” style; the ring showcases the ideal union of a square and pear-shaped diamond. Emily worked with an American jewelry designer to construct the ring, which receives an average of 3,000 global searches.

13. Paris Hilton

Carter proposed to Paris on February 13th, 2021, only a few days before her 40th birthday and Valentine's Day, after they had been dating for over a year. An average of 2,800 people worldwide have searched for the ring in admiration.

14. Mariah Carey

Nick Cannon gave her a 17-carat, $2.5 million proposal ring in the form of a favorite candy. The ring included 58 pink diamonds surrounding a 10.02-carat emerald-cut diamond in the center. Since then, it has been looked up 2,730 times on average worldwide.

15. Cardi B

The ring has a double halo setting and is made of platinum or white gold. An 8-carat pear-shaped diamond in the center is surrounded by 2 carats of pink and white rare diamond melee stones. Searched 2,572 times, the ring was manufactured to Offset's specifications by Pristine Jewelers NYC in Manhattan's Diamond District.

Source: (Mark Broumand).